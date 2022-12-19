Read full article on original website
The future of Albany’s Central Warehouse
Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy will be joined by Redburn Development, Columbia Development, Empire State Development and state and local leaders for a major announcement regarding the future of Central Warehouse.
WRGB
Two arrested for providing kids with cannabis in Rensselaer County
SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) - State Police in Schodack say they have arrested 23-year-old Kimberly Lyle of Troy and 31-year-old Heather Martino of Castleton on Hudson for allegedly providing three children under 15 years old with marijuana and the means to smoke it. Troopers say one of those children became ill and required medical attention, setting off the investigation into this case after a Child Protection Services referral.
Duo arrested on active warrants in Queensbury
State police arrested Donald C. Tomlinson, 40 of Queensbury and Brianna F. Bouley, 24 of Wilton on December 20. The pair allegedly had false identification and active warrants for their arrest.
Saratoga County trio nabbed in underage drinking sting
New York State Police on Thursday released the results of an enforcement project intended to curb underage alcohol sales in Saratoga County.
Roux in Slingerlands closes, Bellini’s moving in
Roux, a New American restaurant at 10 Vista Boulevard in Slingerlands, has closed after almost eight years. Owner Angela Carkner made the announcement on Facebook on Wednesday.
Can You Say the Name of this Columbia County NY Town Correctly?
There is a small town in Columbia County New York where everyone seems to have a different pronunciation for. Which one is correct and which ones seem to be wrong? To be honest it all depends on who you speak to and if they 'grew up there' or not. The...
Livingston Avenue Bridge replacement project announced
Plans to replace the Livingston Avenue Railroad Bridge in Albany and Rensselaer were announced on Wednesday. The Federal Railroad Administration issued a "Finding of no Significant Impact," a key development signaling the end of the formal environmental review process, making way for a new, state-of-the-art Hudson River crossing that will improve trail travel across the Empire Corridor.
WNYT
Saratoga Springs mayor blasts district attorney over gag order
City officials in Saratoga Springs are blasting the Saratoga County district attorney – as the ongoing battle over an officer-involved shooting on the city streets continues. An off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont exchanged gunfire with a group from Utica – and was shot by a Saratoga Springs Police Officer,...
SP: Albany man shoplifts Kohl’s of over $1,000
An Albany man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly shoplifting a Clifton Park Kohl's multiple times, stealing over $1,000 worth of merchandise. Christopher Freeman, 39, faces two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny.
Gloversville carriage house project nets $1.5M grant
The Fulton County Center for Regional Growth (CRG) is hoping to breathe new life into Gloversville's historic Carriage House, rehabilitating the space into a microbrewery, sports bar, restaurant, and housing facility.
After Harbor House in CP Closed Popular Saratoga Seafood Eatery Moving In
Back in November, a beloved seafood restaurant closed its doors after forty years on Route 9 in Clifton Park. The Harbor House announced it on its Facebook page and thanked its customers. Although a reason wasn't given, they said this before they closed their doors. This decision was not an...
cityofschenectady.com
Statement by Schenectady Officials on $2.3M Restore NY Round 6 Award for Wedgeway/Kresge Buildings
Anthony Jasenski, Chair of the Schenectady County Legislature. “Restoring the Wedgeway Building continues the revitalization of downtown Schenectady while preserving its historic charm. We thank Governor Hochul and ESD for supporting this project with Restore NY grant funds, which will help breathe new life into this beloved building and transform the corner of State Street and Erie Boulevard, one of the most traveled intersections in downtown.”
WRGB
From eyesore to restore: Central Warehouse redevelopment receives $9.75 million burst
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany eyesore could have a new lease on life following an almost $10 million dollar surge as part of the Restore New York Communities Initiative. In October, a judge ruled that Albany County was able to move forward in transferring ownership of the property from Evan Blum to a private developer. Following that news, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said the next step would be to re-engage with Columbia Development and Redburn and transfer the project to them.
WRGB
Driver responsible for crash had 5 prior DWIs, revoked license, East Greenbush police say
EAST GREENBUSH, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man police say was responsible for a crash Monday was driving with a revoked license, and the current arrest is his sixth DWI in New York, according to East Greenbush police. On December 19, at 5:26 pm, East Greenbush Police were dispatched...
Is Shen Growing? Clifton Park School Eyes $20M Building on 11 Acres!
The largest school in the area and one of the biggest in New York State may be growing!. “This donation is a game changer,” says Superintendent Dr. L. Oliver Robinson. “It provides the space to meet so many needs, solving many current issues and providing capacity for years to come.” -Shenendehowa Central School District.
SP: Dunkin Donuts employee arrested for stealing funds
State police arrested Alexia L. Azan, 19 of Fort Edward on December 21. Azan was allegedly involved in stealing money from the Dunkin' Donuts she worked at.
WNYT
Albany Med reopening EmUrgent Care offices in Glenville, Guilderland
Albany Med reopening EmUrgent Care offices in Glenville, Guilderland. One is in Glenville on Route 50 near the Schenectady County Airport. The other in Guilderland at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 155. They will offer walk-in care six days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Both...
Lehigh to lay off Glens Falls employees in April
The Lehigh Cement plant off of Warren Street is set to close in 2023. When it does, it will end an over 100-year run in the city - as well as the employment of 85 people.
WNYT
Rensselaer County duo charged with giving kids marijuana
Two people are under arrest, accused of giving three children marijuana in a Castleton on Hudson home. It happened back in September, and started with a report from Child Protective Services, say state police. They reported a child younger than 15 became ill after smoking marijuana. Kimberly Lyle of Troy,...
glensfallschronicle.com
Champagnes barely escape; fire destroys their Queensbury home
Fred and Barbara Champagne narrowly escaped a 2 a.m. fire that destroyed their Queensbury home at 1 Juniper Drive, Sunday morning, Dec. 18. Mr. Champagne is a former Queensbury Town Supervisor. “We’re very, very happy that they were able to get out — because the survivability was zero if they...
