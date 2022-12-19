ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer County, NY

WRGB

Two arrested for providing kids with cannabis in Rensselaer County

SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) - State Police in Schodack say they have arrested 23-year-old Kimberly Lyle of Troy and 31-year-old Heather Martino of Castleton on Hudson for allegedly providing three children under 15 years old with marijuana and the means to smoke it. Troopers say one of those children became ill and required medical attention, setting off the investigation into this case after a Child Protection Services referral.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Livingston Avenue Bridge replacement project announced

Plans to replace the Livingston Avenue Railroad Bridge in Albany and Rensselaer were announced on Wednesday. The Federal Railroad Administration issued a "Finding of no Significant Impact," a key development signaling the end of the formal environmental review process, making way for a new, state-of-the-art Hudson River crossing that will improve trail travel across the Empire Corridor.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Saratoga Springs mayor blasts district attorney over gag order

City officials in Saratoga Springs are blasting the Saratoga County district attorney – as the ongoing battle over an officer-involved shooting on the city streets continues. An off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont exchanged gunfire with a group from Utica – and was shot by a Saratoga Springs Police Officer,...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
cityofschenectady.com

Statement by Schenectady Officials on $2.3M Restore NY Round 6 Award for Wedgeway/Kresge Buildings

Anthony Jasenski, Chair of the Schenectady County Legislature. “Restoring the Wedgeway Building continues the revitalization of downtown Schenectady while preserving its historic charm. We thank Governor Hochul and ESD for supporting this project with Restore NY grant funds, which will help breathe new life into this beloved building and transform the corner of State Street and Erie Boulevard, one of the most traveled intersections in downtown.”
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

From eyesore to restore: Central Warehouse redevelopment receives $9.75 million burst

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany eyesore could have a new lease on life following an almost $10 million dollar surge as part of the Restore New York Communities Initiative. In October, a judge ruled that Albany County was able to move forward in transferring ownership of the property from Evan Blum to a private developer. Following that news, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said the next step would be to re-engage with Columbia Development and Redburn and transfer the project to them.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Rensselaer County duo charged with giving kids marijuana

Two people are under arrest, accused of giving three children marijuana in a Castleton on Hudson home. It happened back in September, and started with a report from Child Protective Services, say state police. They reported a child younger than 15 became ill after smoking marijuana. Kimberly Lyle of Troy,...
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Champagnes barely escape; fire destroys their Queensbury home

Fred and Barbara Champagne narrowly escaped a 2 a.m. fire that destroyed their Queensbury home at 1 Juniper Drive, Sunday morning, Dec. 18. Mr. Champagne is a former Queensbury Town Supervisor. “We’re very, very happy that they were able to get out — because the survivability was zero if they...
QUEENSBURY, NY

