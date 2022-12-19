Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Dogfighting Ring in SC History Was Taken Down – Here’s HowKennardo G. JamesEastover, SC
Visit the Best Antique Mall in South CarolinaTravel MavenLittle Mountain, SC
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Fire Dept. urges safety when heating homes this holiday season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— As we deal with these cold temperatures, the Columbia Fire Department is urging safety when it comes to heating your home. Fire officials say if you plan on using your fireplace, be sure to have a professional inspect your chimney at least once a year, and a have a sturdy screen to prevent flying sparks.
abccolumbia.com
Thousands of trout to be released in Saluda River
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The SC Department of National Resources (SCDNR) Freshwater Fisheries Section is releasing thousands of trout into multiple locations in the lower Saluda River near Columbia. The 8 to 11-inch sized, rainbow and brown trout will be delivered by truck and transported from the Walhalla State Fish...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Sheriff announces arrests, firearm seizures from Operation Ice Storm
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced the results from Operation Ice Storm. From December 12-December 15, multiple wanted subjects and narcotics were apprehended along Interstate 95 in Sumter during 500 traffic stops. The event was a partnership between Homeland Security, CBP Air Unit, Clarendon County...
abccolumbia.com
Prisma doctors say bundle up to prevent hypothermia, frostbite
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— As we approach this holiday weekend and anticipate colder weather coming through, Prisma Health doctors are concerned about hypothermia and frostbite. Prisma Health Doctor Steve Shelton says the best way to prevent hypothermia and frostbite is to layer your clothing and stay warm. He also says...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Fire Department provides home heating tips this Winter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia-Richland Fire Department released some safe home heating tips for residents during the upcoming frigid weather. The Department wants to stress these important reminders:. FOR SPACE HEATERS. Keep anything that can burn (including carpet) at least 3 feet away from. heating equipment, like the furnace,...
abccolumbia.com
Winter officially began Wednesday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Yesterday marked the first official day of Winter, or Winter Solstice. It’s also the shortest day of the calendar year for the northern hemisphere because the sun is appearing at its most southerly spot, right above the Tropic of Capricorn. Appropriately it’s the exact opposition...
abccolumbia.com
Forward City Church celebrates Christmas
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Travis Greene and Dr. Jackie Greene from Forward City Church talk about two Christmas events this weekend. There will be a Christmas Carnival on Friday at 12 p.m., followed by a Christmas Eve Production on Saturday at 7 p.m. It all takes place at the...
Local church and community members work together to open warming shelter in Newberry
NEWBERRY, S.C. — This weekend, a multipurpose room at O'Neal Street United Methodist Church in Newberry is transforming into a warming shelter. It's the first to open in the county. “The shelter will be open to those who are without a home, without a shelter during this time. But...
abccolumbia.com
HAPPY HANUKKAH: Columbia residents celebrate holiday at statehouse ceremony
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Sunday, the first night of Hanukkah began the holiday season. Monday night, the statehouse menorah lighting celebration took place as part of the 8-day holiday. “We are proud Jews and Americans. This message of Hanukkah speaks to both parts of our heritage,” said Rep. Beth...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police offers holiday road tips
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Town of Lexington is already experiencing congested traffic just a few days before the Christmas holiday. Lexington Police has listed a few reminders ahead of this year’s anticipated holiday road rush:
abccolumbia.com
Cayce PD hosts 4th annual “Shop with a Cop” event at Walmart
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The Cayce Police Department hosted its 4th annual “Shop with a Cop” event today at the Walmart on Augusta Road in West Columbia. Children and families in the community have a chance to interact with police officers and get some of the toys and items on their Christmas lists for free.
abccolumbia.com
Fairfield County to open warming center during cold holiday weekend
WINNSBORO, S.C. (WOLO)— The Fairfield County Emergency Management and Fairfield School District are opening a warming center for residents during the cold holiday weekend. The center will be located at the Fairfield Middle School Gym in Winnsboro. Shelter and areas to recharge devices will be available on December 23...
abccolumbia.com
Flight cancellations expected ahead of upcoming severe weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The cold we are seeing is just one part of a massive winter storm that is impacting millions of Americans, just as they hit the roads and skies for the holidays. The severe weather is already causing flight cancellations and delays in some areas. ABC’s Reena Roy...
Thousands show solidarity with Orangeburg County teen being hospitalized for illness
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An Orangeburg County teen has been hospitalized for weeks with a critical illness. Thousands on Facebook have joined a prayer movement called Miracle for Rock Riser, sending well wishes for his recovery. “Rock of course was and is a normal seventeen-year-old boy about a month...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington man charged in Amazon parking lot shooting
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A 20 year-old Lexington man has been arrested after a Tuesday night shooting in the Amazon Fulfillment Center parking lot in West Columbia. Authorities say Jonathan Harden Alique Walker has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after he shot a man multiple times following an argument, leaving the scene thereafter. Walker was later located Wednesday morning at his home in Lexington.
"Snow Day" for students at Hyatt Park
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A wintry surprise for students before they leave school on holiday break at Hyatt Park Elementary. "It's very surprising for me and so exciting," says Briella Strickland a student at the school. She and her classmates danced under the snow, and met Santa and talked about...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington’s Home for the Holidays adoption special underway
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— You can give a pet a forever home for the holidays!. The Lexington County Animal Services’ Home for the Holidays adoption special runs through December 22. Pets who have been at the shelter for longer than 30 days will be free to adopt and all...
coladaily.com
Local trash, recycling and office schedules for the holidays
The holiday season is just around the corner, and here is a list of state, county, and city offices that will be closed or operating on a modified schedule. All South Carolina State Buildings and Offices will be closed Dec. 23 through 27 in observance of the Christmas holiday. They will also be closed Jan. 2 for New Year’s.
abccolumbia.com
Bahakel Entertainment presents Christmas at Dollywood TV Special
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Join Bahakel Entertainment hosts Anna Kooiman and Greg Rowles as they take you to one of our nation’s beloved theme parks during this one-hour original special!. Plus, correspondent Adam Wurtzel will show you some of the best events to go to while visiting Dollywood!. Christmas...
abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg man sentenced to 9 years on firearm charges
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A 32 year-old Orangeburg man was sentenced to 9 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Quinnton Jamar Henderson was indicted following a shooting incident at a residence in Cayce on December 22 after a...
Comments / 0