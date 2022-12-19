Hats off to a South Shore Rotarian on a mission: She recruits pro athletes to save troubled young lives

Read full article on original website
The Staten Island Advance
Susan Wagner track coach John Padula honored by the Staten Island Running Association
Over a century ago, runners throughout the world had a tough time catching Abel Kiviat. Staten Island’s 1912 world record holder at 1500 meters, the Olympian then went on to net a silver (1500) and a gold (3000 relay) in Stockholm. These days, catching up with Susan Wagner track...
‘Still shaking’: Go inside the boat as witnesses, video reveal terrifying experience during Staten Island Ferry fire
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A typical commute turned to terror for hundreds of passengers aboard one Staten Island Ferry during the Thursday afternoon rush. The Staten Island-bound Sandy Ground, which just joined the ferry fleet in June, departed from the Whitehall Terminal at 4:40 p.m. and en route suffered a fire in its mechanical room.
Mexico native cooks up affordable, authentic cuisine at new Staten Island restaurant
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A native of the village of Linderos del Sur in Puebla, Mexico, Santiago Roesundo learned how to cook from his mother, who whipped up a plethora of cultural dishes. “My passion for cooking began by watching my mother in the kitchen when I was young. She...
Her father loved Christmas. Now Staten Island woman keeps his spirit alive.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When Danielle Messina’s father, Samuel Arbeeny, died after a bout with COVID-19 in a Staten Island nursing home in the spring of 2020, she vowed to keep his spirit alive. For the third straight year, she came through on her promise. Messina and volunteers...
School facilities pose challenges to Mayor Adams’ healthy food agenda for NYC kids
Mayor Eric Adams’ efforts to up the quality of food served in NYC public schools may be slowed by an array of obstacles that could prove vexing — including the state of the school system’s kitchens. The city is poised Tuesday afternoon to announce a plan to upgrade dozens of school cafeterias to a more contemporary self-serve, grab-and-go model, but many kitchens in old school buildings are ...
New York City struggling to process applications for food stamps
NEW YORK -- More than half all New Yorkers who apply for SNAP benefits, more commonly known as food stamps, are waiting and waiting for a response.The federal money is there, but the city has been slow to process the applications and get it to those in need.CBS2 found out why and what can be done about it.The city's Human Resources Administration -- or HRA -- is promptly processing applications for SNAP benefits less than half of the time.Henry Robinson of East New York, Brooklyn said he knows firsthand the system is difficult to navigate."I'm actually one of the individuals...
Inspiring adoption journey brings orphaned children home to Huguenot | Staten Islanders of 2022
Editor’s Note: In the news business, every year has its standout stories, newsmakers, villains and heroes. But in the Staten Island news business, the Advance/SILive.com also has the unique privilege of telling the stories of our neighbors – everyday people doing extraordinary and inspiring things. In honor of...
Girl, 12, reissued Disability Parking Permit after Advance/SILive.com inquiry
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Twelve-year-old Emmaline Glick has a rare progressive neurological disease called Rett Syndrome, requiring her and her family to travel into Manhattan to see a specialist. Rett Syndrome, as her father David described it, “is like having Parkinson’s disease, cerebral palsy, epilepsy, and autism all at...
NYC ramps up drunk driving enforcement ahead of winter holidays
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With Christmas right around the corner, New York City is ramping up its enforcement of dangerous driving behaviors to ensure that residents make it home safely for the holidays. On Thursday, the New York City Police Department (NYPD), the New York City Department of Transportation (DOT),...
Teacher earnings ranked by state: What is the average salary for New York educators?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When compared to educators in other states, New York teachers make the highest average annual salary, according to data from the National Center for Education Statistics. Teachers in the state earned an estimated average annual salary of $87,738 in the 2020-2021 school year — the...
Staten Island Academy names Eileen Corigliano as next head of school
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Dr. Eileen F. Corigliano has been named head of Staten Island Academy, effective July 1, 2023. The board of trustees at the private pre-K-12 school in Todt Hill recently announced the appointment to members of the community, based on the unanimous recommendation of the Head of School Search Committee.
Staten Island obituaries for Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Former Staten Islander Thomas Andrew Dobias, 65, of Bethlehem, Pa., died Dec. 19. A native of Queens, he married Diane Barber in 1992 and moved to Staten Island. He enjoyed taking care of his four grandchildren, who were his pride and joy.
O’Henry’s Publick House ‘reimagining and relocating’ its British comfort food concept
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- O’Henry’s Publick House, a restaurant that has been serving traditional British fare in Tompkinsville since 2020, will close its Minthorne Street location by year’s end, “reimagining and relocating” its comfort food concept. “People are more fixated on businesses closing and less...
Staten Island Ferry to run reduced evening rush hour, overnight service on Thursday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide reduced service during the evening rush hour and overnight on Thursday, Dec. 22. The Staten Island Ferry will provide modified service every 20 minutes during the evening rush on Thursday. From St....
Officials detail quick action of Staten Island Ferry crew after engine room fire
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — City officials hailed the Staten Island Ferry crew for its quick action containing the flames and facilitating the evacuation of more than 800 passengers after a fire erupted in the ship’s engine room as the vessel was crossing New York Harbor Thursday afternoon. There...
