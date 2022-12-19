ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, CO

The Denver Gazette

LIVE UPDATES: Flights canceled at DIA, I-70 open through Summit County, coldest on record since 1990, snow totals

Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an arctic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. 11:45 a.m.: Several northeastern Colorado highways still remain closed CO-14 from Ault to Sterling. CO-61 between Sterling and Otis, CO-59 between County Road 2 near Haxtun and Wilson Street and I-76, US-6 between Sterling and County Road 1 near Haxtun, and US-385 between CO-23 and County Road 32 in Julesberg. Expect...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Colorado is digging out from several inches of snow that fell overnight, accompanied by sub-zero temperatures and gusty winds. Arvada, Boulder, Broomfield, Louisville, Rocky Flats, Winter Park and Longmont all received more than six inches of new snow. The official National Weather Service (NWS) weather station...
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

In Summit County for the holidays? Here’s a roundup of things to do.

After playing numerous board games, watching countless hours of college football and entertaining family members, it is only a matter of time before individuals start to grow bored. Luckily Summit County offers visitors and locals alike several options in order to cure the inevitable wave of boredom that sweeps over...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
castlerocknewspress.net

FAA responds to Centennial Airport noise complaints, concerns

Nearly two months after the Centennial Airport Executive Director and CEO Mike Fronapfel sent a letter to the Federal Aviation Administration, or FAA, regarding resident concerns, the administration responded in a letter received by the airport Dec. 19. Centennial Airport, located at 7565 S. Peoria St., is a general aviation...
CENTENNIAL, CO
Summit Daily News

Will it be a white Christmas in Summit County? Sort of.

Summit County residents hoping for a postcard-esque start to Christmas Day — complete with falling fluffy snow — may not get exactly what they want according to weather forecasts. While the current cold spell will be enough to ensure the county keeps its white blanket, snowfall isn’t expected...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Colorado schools closed due to extremely cold temperatures

DENVER — Some Colorado school districts, government offices and businesses are closing Thursday while extremely cold temperatures, gusty winds and snow impact the state. Denver Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, Littleton Public Schools and 27J Schools are among the districts that will close on Thursday. Cherry Creek Schools has...
COLORADO STATE
1310kfka.com

Schools closed, flights canceled as bone-chilling cold, snow set in

Many schools in Colorado are closed Thursday along with government offices and some businesses due to some of the coldest air Colorado has seen in decades. The arctic blast has sent temperatures plummeting to below zero with wind chills of minus 35 along the I-25 corridor. And if the cold wasn’t enough for you, it’s coupled with snow. By the time it’s all said and done, Greeley, Fort Collins, Loveland, and Boulder could all see between 2 and 7 inches of snow. Several cold weather shelters are open for those needing assistance, including the United Way of Weld County shelter at 870 28th Street in Greeley, the Salvation Army of Greeley cold weather shelter at 1119 6th Street. Women and families can shelter at the Guadalupe Community Center at 1442 North 11th Avenue in Greeley.
GREELEY, CO
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you like going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Summit County receives $500K to improve access to mental and behavioral health services

The Katz Amsterdam Charitable Trust and Foundation announced last week that $2.46 million in mental and behavioral health grants will be awarded to community-based organizations in nine mountain communities across North America, including Summit County. The money is intended to help increase overall access to mental health care, reduce behavioral...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado judge reportedly 'screamed' at attorneys days after returning from suspension, undergoing anger management

Just two days after returning from a monthlong suspension from the bench for a criminal conviction that required extensive anger-management counseling, Summit County District Judge Mark Thompson launched into a courtroom tirade against two attorneys that left them “frightened” and “fearful.”. Thompson said in a written order...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO

