LIVE UPDATES: Flights canceled at DIA, I-70 open through Summit County, coldest on record since 1990, snow totals
Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an arctic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. 11:45 a.m.: Several northeastern Colorado highways still remain closed CO-14 from Ault to Sterling. CO-61 between Sterling and Otis, CO-59 between County Road 2 near Haxtun and Wilson Street and I-76, US-6 between Sterling and County Road 1 near Haxtun, and US-385 between CO-23 and County Road 32 in Julesberg. Expect...
WATCH: Video captures long line of traffic on Colorado's I-70 due to major closure
Traffic stacked up on I-70 on Thursday after a semi-truck spun near Silverthorne amid icy conditions. A video posted by Colorado State Patrol has since gone viral, capturing standstill traffic near the Eisenhower Tunnel in eastbound lanes. Watch it below:. The closure was announced at about 9:30 AM, with traffic...
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Colorado is digging out from several inches of snow that fell overnight, accompanied by sub-zero temperatures and gusty winds. Arvada, Boulder, Broomfield, Louisville, Rocky Flats, Winter Park and Longmont all received more than six inches of new snow. The official National Weather Service (NWS) weather station...
Summit Daily News
In Summit County for the holidays? Here’s a roundup of things to do.
After playing numerous board games, watching countless hours of college football and entertaining family members, it is only a matter of time before individuals start to grow bored. Luckily Summit County offers visitors and locals alike several options in order to cure the inevitable wave of boredom that sweeps over...
VIDEO: Chair falls off Breckenridge ski lift with person on it amid high winds
Video footage posted online shows that a chair fell off the Breckenridge Peak 8 SuperConnect chair lift on Thursday amid high winds. A person was on the chair at the time and is okay. The chair that can be seen on the ground appears to have disconnected near the top of the lift. The cause of the disconnection remains under investigation.
Summit Daily News
As Dillon Reservoir ices over, Sheriff’s Office offers safety tips for those fishing or recreating on the ice this winter
With ice on Dillon Reservoir having completely formed between Dec. 17 and 18 — a few days ahead of schedule — the Summit County Sheriff’s Office in a news release shared ice safety tips to practice this winter. The average date that the reservoir ices over holds...
castlerocknewspress.net
FAA responds to Centennial Airport noise complaints, concerns
Nearly two months after the Centennial Airport Executive Director and CEO Mike Fronapfel sent a letter to the Federal Aviation Administration, or FAA, regarding resident concerns, the administration responded in a letter received by the airport Dec. 19. Centennial Airport, located at 7565 S. Peoria St., is a general aviation...
Summit Daily News
Will it be a white Christmas in Summit County? Sort of.
Summit County residents hoping for a postcard-esque start to Christmas Day — complete with falling fluffy snow — may not get exactly what they want according to weather forecasts. While the current cold spell will be enough to ensure the county keeps its white blanket, snowfall isn’t expected...
Mountain resort towns get creative to solve affordable housing crisis
From modular homes to affordable housing neighborhoods, mountain resort towns are getting creative to solve the housing crisis.
Summit Daily News
Dillon Town Council members express interest in pay increase for future members, but have not decided how much
The Dillon Town Council discussed potential pay raises for members elected to the council in future elections on Tuesday, Dec. 20. All six council members and the mayor appeared to agree that some increase in compensation was overdue, but did not come to a conclusion on a set amount by the end of the almost 30-minute conversation.
Colorado schools closed due to extremely cold temperatures
DENVER — Some Colorado school districts, government offices and businesses are closing Thursday while extremely cold temperatures, gusty winds and snow impact the state. Denver Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, Littleton Public Schools and 27J Schools are among the districts that will close on Thursday. Cherry Creek Schools has...
1310kfka.com
Schools closed, flights canceled as bone-chilling cold, snow set in
Many schools in Colorado are closed Thursday along with government offices and some businesses due to some of the coldest air Colorado has seen in decades. The arctic blast has sent temperatures plummeting to below zero with wind chills of minus 35 along the I-25 corridor. And if the cold wasn’t enough for you, it’s coupled with snow. By the time it’s all said and done, Greeley, Fort Collins, Loveland, and Boulder could all see between 2 and 7 inches of snow. Several cold weather shelters are open for those needing assistance, including the United Way of Weld County shelter at 870 28th Street in Greeley, the Salvation Army of Greeley cold weather shelter at 1119 6th Street. Women and families can shelter at the Guadalupe Community Center at 1442 North 11th Avenue in Greeley.
4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you like going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
Highlands Ranch family displaced after fire tears through home
A heavily involved house fire in Douglas County has left one family displaced before the holidays.
Summit Daily News
Summit County receives $500K to improve access to mental and behavioral health services
The Katz Amsterdam Charitable Trust and Foundation announced last week that $2.46 million in mental and behavioral health grants will be awarded to community-based organizations in nine mountain communities across North America, including Summit County. The money is intended to help increase overall access to mental health care, reduce behavioral...
New Italian Restaurant Opening In Downtown Boulder, Stella’s Cucina
Stella’s Cucina, an authentic Italian restaurant is owned by restauranteur Stella Spanu
The Best Colorado Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
If you want to hope on the road to Flavortown, Mashed mapped out every state's best restaurant featured on DDD.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Let’s all try to slow down and appreciate the holidays
I have an intuition that here in Summit County this is a more dangerous time of year. We have many visitors here who seem to be distracted by our lovely mountains. Their driving reflects a lack of focus. Then, too, there are too many people skiing and boarding on too...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado judge reportedly 'screamed' at attorneys days after returning from suspension, undergoing anger management
Just two days after returning from a monthlong suspension from the bench for a criminal conviction that required extensive anger-management counseling, Summit County District Judge Mark Thompson launched into a courtroom tirade against two attorneys that left them “frightened” and “fearful.”. Thompson said in a written order...
13 University of Colorado Boulder Football Players Look for Other Schools After Deion Sanders Hired
Hiring former Jackson State University football Coach, Deion Sanders was supposed to be good news for the University of Colorado Boulder’s football team— but not for 13 students. At least 13 students from the class of 2023 had their scholarships revoked after Sanders was hired. At the press...
