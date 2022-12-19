ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Summit Daily News

Chair falls off Peak 8 SuperConnect lift at Breckenridge Ski Resort with rider on board

A rider of a quad chair that detached from a Breckenridge Ski Resort lift on Thursday morning was uninjured despite a 13 foot fall, according to a statement from the resort. A little after 10:30 a.m., a chair dislodged from the haul rope of the Peak 8 SuperConnect quad just before it reached the unloading zone, the statement said. Ski patrol responded immediately, no injuries were reported and the guest declined further care, according to the ski resort.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

In Summit County for the holidays? Here’s a roundup of things to do.

After playing numerous board games, watching countless hours of college football and entertaining family members, it is only a matter of time before individuals start to grow bored. Luckily Summit County offers visitors and locals alike several options in order to cure the inevitable wave of boredom that sweeps over...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Get Wild: Is early season backcountry travel safe?

The snow is here and the backcountry beckons. Whether skiing, boarding, snowshoeing or boot packing, the lure is hard to resist. Is it safe out there early in the season? It certainly can be. Some people may think that until the snow builds up in prodigious amounts, it’s hard to...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Will it be a white Christmas in Summit County? Sort of.

Summit County residents hoping for a postcard-esque start to Christmas Day — complete with falling fluffy snow — may not get exactly what they want according to weather forecasts. While the current cold spell will be enough to ensure the county keeps its white blanket, snowfall isn’t expected...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Pair of ‘lucky’ skiers uninjured after triggering large slide near Coon Hill

No one was injured or buried when two backcountry skiers triggered a large slide in the Coon Hill area Wednesday morning, Dec. 21, according to the Summit County Rescue Group. By calling Summit County dispatch’s nonemergency line at 970-668-8600 to report the slide and that no one was buried, the “lucky” skiers did exactly the right thing, the rescue group said in a Facebook post. The skiers also reported the slide to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

LIVE UPDATES: Flights canceled at DIA, I-70 open through Summit County, coldest on record since 1990, snow totals

Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an arctic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. 11:45 a.m.: Several northeastern Colorado highways still remain closed CO-14 from Ault to Sterling. CO-61 between Sterling and Otis, CO-59 between County Road 2 near Haxtun and Wilson Street and I-76, US-6 between Sterling and County Road 1 near Haxtun, and US-385 between CO-23 and County Road 32 in Julesberg. Expect...
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Frisco working on Energy Action Plan to help community save energy and money

Frisco is implementing a two-year Energy Action Plan with Xcel Energy that could help the community save money and conserve energy, according to a news release from the town. On Oct. 13, Frisco Town Council approved a memorandum of understanding with the utility company’s Partners in Energy team to design and implement the energy plan. That plan offers opportunities for Frisco to leverage additional resources, identify cost savings, support economic development and save energy, the release states.
FRISCO, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Update on fire burning west of Boulder

More than 100 Natl. Guard members will help Colorado deal with the cold temps. Along Coneflower Ln. in Colorado Springs. Viewer video courtesy Gary. Lewis Palmer Baseball participates in Wreaths Across America. Updated: 3 hours ago. Lewis-Palmer baseball team participates in Wreaths Across America.
BOULDER, CO
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you like going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Prepping for dangerous cold

Experts say be prepared for the dangerous low temps coming later this week. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Experts say be prepared for the dangerous low temps coming later this week. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Colorado hybrid school gets global distinction. Colorado hybrid school gets global distinction, Carly Moore explains. Arctic cold front...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Schools closed, flights canceled as bone-chilling cold, snow set in

Many schools in Colorado are closed Thursday along with government offices and some businesses due to some of the coldest air Colorado has seen in decades. The arctic blast has sent temperatures plummeting to below zero with wind chills of minus 35 along the I-25 corridor. And if the cold wasn’t enough for you, it’s coupled with snow. By the time it’s all said and done, Greeley, Fort Collins, Loveland, and Boulder could all see between 2 and 7 inches of snow. Several cold weather shelters are open for those needing assistance, including the United Way of Weld County shelter at 870 28th Street in Greeley, the Salvation Army of Greeley cold weather shelter at 1119 6th Street. Women and families can shelter at the Guadalupe Community Center at 1442 North 11th Avenue in Greeley.
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

Colorado schools closed due to extremely cold temperatures

DENVER — Some Colorado school districts, government offices and businesses are closing Thursday while extremely cold temperatures, gusty winds and snow impact the state. Denver Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, Littleton Public Schools and 27J Schools are among the districts that will close on Thursday. Cherry Creek Schools has...
COLORADO STATE
Upworthy

Someone in Colorado is putting the funniest signs, and the puns are priceless

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 27, 2021. It has since been updated. Road signs are a great way to communicate important messages with a large chunk of people who drive by them repeatedly. Throw in some punny words of wisdom in there and the signs are an instant hit. One man championing the funny signboard game is Vince Rozmiarek, who lives in the tiny Colorado town of Indian Hills. Rozmiarek who also goes by "Vince The Sign Guy" has made a name for himself internationally for taking dad jokes to the next level. What started as an April Fool's prank five years ago has now become a signature fixture and landmark of Indian Hills.
INDIAN HILLS, CO

