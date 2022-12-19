Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Colorado is digging out from several inches of snow that fell overnight, accompanied by sub-zero temperatures and gusty winds. Arvada, Boulder, Broomfield, Louisville, Rocky Flats, Winter Park and Longmont all received more than six inches of new snow. The official National Weather Service (NWS) weather station...
Casa Bonita reopening date announced by 'South Park' creators
DENVER — One of Colorado's most iconic restaurants known for food and fun in a festive atmosphere, Casa Bonita, will be reopening in May 2023. More snow, a winning Denver Broncos season and the reopening of the Lakewood fixture famous for its cliff divers, lagoon and sopapillas: That's what "South Park" creators and restaurant owners Matt Parker and Trey Stone said Coloradans want the most for Christmas.
LIVE UPDATES: Flights canceled at DIA, I-70 open through Summit County, coldest on record since 1990, snow totals
Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an arctic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. 11:45 a.m.: Several northeastern Colorado highways still remain closed CO-14 from Ault to Sterling. CO-61 between Sterling and Otis, CO-59 between County Road 2 near Haxtun and Wilson Street and I-76, US-6 between Sterling and County Road 1 near Haxtun, and US-385 between CO-23 and County Road 32 in Julesberg. Expect...
Summit Daily News
In Summit County for the holidays? Here’s a roundup of things to do.
After playing numerous board games, watching countless hours of college football and entertaining family members, it is only a matter of time before individuals start to grow bored. Luckily Summit County offers visitors and locals alike several options in order to cure the inevitable wave of boredom that sweeps over...
Is It Illegal to Drive in Colorado Without a Front Plate?
If you have ever lived in a "one-plate state" it can be really hard to get used to putting that front plate back on your vehicle when you move to a state that required both front and rear plates. Is Colorado a "two-plate state"? What happens if you are driving...
LIVE UPDATES: Sub-zero conditions continue in Colorado, 600 flights delayed at DIA, major roads closed
Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an arctic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. 6:10 a.m.: Temperatures still dropping before sunrise, extreme wind chills persist, new roads closed The National Renewable Energy Laboratory's Flatirons Campus recorded temperatures dropping to -15.5 degrees Fahrenheit shortly after 6 a.m. with a wind chill of -15.5 degrees just south of Boulder. ...
Mountain resort towns get creative to solve affordable housing crisis
From modular homes to affordable housing neighborhoods, mountain resort towns are getting creative to solve the housing crisis.
commercecitysentinel.com
There’s a crappy situation in Colorado’s backcountry
Hey, backcountry visitors, do Colorado a favor. With a handy-dandy poop kit, help solve the crappy crisis of waste littering the state’s trails and dispersed campsites. The concept of taking along a ready-made poop-disposal kit when hitting the outdoors got a boost last week when the Colorado Tourism Office chose the Gunnison Crested Butte Tourism Association’s “Doo” Colorado Right effort as one of 17 recipients of grants designed to promote sustainable tourism.
This Colorado Town Has Been Named Most Magical Winter Wonderland
It's the most wonderful time of year to be walking in a winter wonderland, ok so maybe not quite yet but it's going to be here before you know it. The holiday season is a time for memories both from the past and creating new ones with family, friends and loved ones and here in Colorado, there is no shortage of places to do just that but there's one place in particular that is the more memorable and "christmasy" (yeah we're going to make that a word today) than any other place in the state.
Colorado Resident Shares Scary Video of Cars Running Stop Sign
Colorado doesn't have the best reputation when it comes to driving. Earlier this year, a WalletHub study ranked our state as the seventh-worst place for road travel; and recently, Forbes Advisor noted that Centennial State residents have a road rage problem. An example of these bad habits came to light...
In-N-Out Burger Is Finally Coming To This Colorado City. Where?
With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, this major Colorado city is finally getting its own location. Honestly, we're surprised it doesn't already have one. Can you believe it's been over two years since the first two locations in Colorado for In-N-Out Burger opened? After years and years of people practically begging for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations.
KDVR.com
Evacuation order remains for fire in Boulder foothills
Evacuation order remains for fire in Boulder foothills, the fire is 25% contained. Jim Hooley reports. Evacuation order remains for fire in Boulder foothills. Evacuation order remains for fire in Boulder foothills, the fire is 25% contained. Jim Hooley reports. Holiday markets, zoo to close Thursday for cold. Extreme cold...
10 Denver Companies That Pay Over $50 an Hour
Denver, Co. - Denver has one of the strongest job markets in the country. In fact, the Mile High City's economy adds tens of thousands of new jobs annually. Many of these jobs are in high-paying industries like financial services, aerospace, energy, and healthcare.
1310kfka.com
Vine Drive railroad crossing signals damaged
The railroad crossing signals at Vine Drive in Fort Collins were damaged in a collision. Now, temporary flashing red traffic signals have been installed until permanent signals can be replaced in the coming weeks, the Coloradoan reports. Drivers and cyclists are urged to come to a complete stop and look both ways before continuing through the crossing. Read more at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
Hotel bar in Colorado ranks high on worldwide 'best whiskey collections' list
Big fan of whiskey? There are several places in Colorado you've got to visit – one of which is located in an iconic hotel. According to an article recently published by Men's Journal, the Stanley Hotel, in Estes Park, is home to one of the best hotel whiskey collections in the world. Ranking 9th on a list of 10 worldwide destinations, the publication notes that more than 1,200 different expressions of whiskey are stocked at the on-site bar, simply called 'The Whiskey Bar.'
City approves 22-unit annexation in southern Longmont
Longmont City Council approved the annexation of a proposed 22-unit property in southern Longmont on Tuesday. Council voted in favor of the ordinance for annexation, concept plan and zoning as residential single-family unanimously. Conditions for approval include landscape buffering and privacy fencing. The 7.6 acre annexation, known as Westview Acres,...
Northern Colorado Medical Society 2022 Physician of the Year Dr. Christie Reimer
“Perhaps now more than ever it is important for physicians to lean in and lead conversations about health and healthcare on behalf of our patients. I am committed to health equity, particularly in this community where I live, work, and raise my children, and where we are training the next generation of physicians. The Northern Colorado Medical Society provides an opportunity to have a grassroots voice in organized medicine, and I am happy to return as an alumnus to the Board of Directors.”
denverite.com
The state took these properties to expand I-70. Now they’re empty lots, and the community wants them back.
In 2016, as Colorado began work on a contentious plan to widen I-70, the state relocated Elyria-Swansea residents whose homes and businesses stood in the way. Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) acquired 74 properties through eminent domain as part of the controversial $1.2 billion project that lowered the highway, demolished the viaduct dividing the neighborhood and built a park in its place.
KDVR.com
How ranchers are keeping livestock safe in the cold
With the Eastern Plains expecting temperatures well below zero degrees on Thursday, ranchers rusedh Wednesday to prepare cattle and livestock for the potentially deadly drop in degrees. Alex Rose reports. How ranchers are keeping livestock safe in the cold. With the Eastern Plains expecting temperatures well below zero degrees on...
Comments / 0