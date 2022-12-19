Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Summit Daily News
As Dillon Reservoir ices over, Sheriff’s Office offers safety tips for those fishing or recreating on the ice this winter
With ice on Dillon Reservoir having completely formed between Dec. 17 and 18 — a few days ahead of schedule — the Summit County Sheriff’s Office in a news release shared ice safety tips to practice this winter. The average date that the reservoir ices over holds...
Summit Daily News
Will it be a white Christmas in Summit County? Sort of.
Summit County residents hoping for a postcard-esque start to Christmas Day — complete with falling fluffy snow — may not get exactly what they want according to weather forecasts. While the current cold spell will be enough to ensure the county keeps its white blanket, snowfall isn’t expected...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Let’s all try to slow down and appreciate the holidays
I have an intuition that here in Summit County this is a more dangerous time of year. We have many visitors here who seem to be distracted by our lovely mountains. Their driving reflects a lack of focus. Then, too, there are too many people skiing and boarding on too...
Summit Daily News
Get Wild: Is early season backcountry travel safe?
The snow is here and the backcountry beckons. Whether skiing, boarding, snowshoeing or boot packing, the lure is hard to resist. Is it safe out there early in the season? It certainly can be. Some people may think that until the snow builds up in prodigious amounts, it’s hard to...
Summit Daily News
This Dillon teacher lives in a van — not for the “van life,” but because it’s her only affordable option
When Sarah Pomeroy rumbles into the parking lot of Summit Cove Elementary School each morning, she brings everything she owns: her lab mix, Mack; a fake hanging plant she calls Amanda Vines; her kitchen sink, stove and mini fridge; overhead cubbies filled with clothes; and even her bed. It’s all...
WATCH: Video captures long line of traffic on Colorado's I-70 due to major closure
Traffic stacked up on I-70 on Thursday after a semi-truck spun near Silverthorne amid icy conditions. A video posted by Colorado State Patrol has since gone viral, capturing standstill traffic near the Eisenhower Tunnel in eastbound lanes. Watch it below:. The closure was announced at about 9:30 AM, with traffic...
KKTV
WATCH: Update on fire burning west of Boulder
More than 100 Natl. Guard members will help Colorado deal with the cold temps. Along Coneflower Ln. in Colorado Springs. Viewer video courtesy Gary. Lewis Palmer Baseball participates in Wreaths Across America. Updated: 3 hours ago. Lewis-Palmer baseball team participates in Wreaths Across America.
Summit Daily News
Pair of ‘lucky’ skiers uninjured after triggering large slide near Coon Hill
No one was injured or buried when two backcountry skiers triggered a large slide in the Coon Hill area Wednesday morning, Dec. 21, according to the Summit County Rescue Group. By calling Summit County dispatch’s nonemergency line at 970-668-8600 to report the slide and that no one was buried, the “lucky” skiers did exactly the right thing, the rescue group said in a Facebook post. The skiers also reported the slide to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
Sunshine Canyon wildfire destroys home, damages another
A wildland fire started from a structure fire on Sunshine Canyon Road Monday afternoon has grown to 19 acres in size by noon on Tuesday.
Summit Daily News
Summit County opens warming shelters as temperatures expected to plummet
Ahead of frigid temperatures expected Wednesday night, Dec. 21 and into Thursday, Summit County officials have opened three warming centers, according to a county press release. According to the National Weather Service, Wednesday’s wind gusts could reach 45 mph in the afternoon and 50 mph by evening with temperatures as...
1310kfka.com
Schools closed, flights canceled as bone-chilling cold, snow set in
Many schools in Colorado are closed Thursday along with government offices and some businesses due to some of the coldest air Colorado has seen in decades. The arctic blast has sent temperatures plummeting to below zero with wind chills of minus 35 along the I-25 corridor. And if the cold wasn’t enough for you, it’s coupled with snow. By the time it’s all said and done, Greeley, Fort Collins, Loveland, and Boulder could all see between 2 and 7 inches of snow. Several cold weather shelters are open for those needing assistance, including the United Way of Weld County shelter at 870 28th Street in Greeley, the Salvation Army of Greeley cold weather shelter at 1119 6th Street. Women and families can shelter at the Guadalupe Community Center at 1442 North 11th Avenue in Greeley.
LIVE UPDATES: Flights canceled at DIA, I-70 open through Summit County, coldest on record since 1990, snow totals
Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an arctic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. 11:45 a.m.: Several northeastern Colorado highways still remain closed CO-14 from Ault to Sterling. CO-61 between Sterling and Otis, CO-59 between County Road 2 near Haxtun and Wilson Street and I-76, US-6 between Sterling and County Road 1 near Haxtun, and US-385 between CO-23 and County Road 32 in Julesberg. Expect...
Summit Daily News
Chair falls off Peak 8 SuperConnect lift at Breckenridge Ski Resort with rider on board
A rider of a quad chair that detached from a Breckenridge Ski Resort lift on Thursday morning was uninjured despite a 13 foot fall, according to a statement from the resort. A little after 10:30 a.m., a chair dislodged from the haul rope of the Peak 8 SuperConnect quad just before it reached the unloading zone, the statement said. Ski patrol responded immediately, no injuries were reported and the guest declined further care, according to the ski resort.
highlandsranchherald.net
Refurbished Broadway bar takes it up a notch
With decades of bartending and management experience between the two of them, the proprietors of Taaz Tavern have set out to bring a better bar experience to bustling South Broadway. “We’re not just another bar,” Tom Charlson told Colorado Community Media. The new Englewood establishment belongs to him and his...
Eagle County stores prepare for statewide single-use bag fees starting Jan. 1
Vail and Avon have for some time charged shoppers in large stores for single-use bags. The charge is coming to the rest of Eagle County and Colorado starting Jan. 1. The new law, called the Plastic Pollution Reduction Act, will impose a 10-cent fee for single-use bags for those shopping at what the law defines as large stores. The fees can be charged for either paper or plastic bags.
[BREAKING] Wildfire prompts mandatory evacuations in part of Boulder
–––––– According to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management, a wildfire has sparked in Sunshine Canyon. Few details are available, but mandatory evacuations are underway. The wildfire is in the area of 29000 Block of Sunshine Canyon, with the map below showing information about evacuations....
-60° windchill: Temperature in Colorado to drop 30° per hour, National Guard activated
"We promise [this is] not an exaggeration," wrote the National Weather Service about their forecast that predicts Thursday will likely be the coldest day in Denver in 32 years. According to the weather service, a "life threatening wind chill as cold as -60°" could occur in the Eastern Plains region,...
Highlands Ranch Cafe Rio Mexican Grill's grand opening rescheduled
(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Cafe Rio Mexican Grill will kick off 2023 with the grand opening of its latest restaurant in Highlands Ranch. Initially scheduled for mid-December, Cafe Rio will celebrate its grand opening from 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on Jan. 6 and Jan. 7 at 9215 S. Broadway in Highlands Ranch.
Summit Daily News
Frisco working on Energy Action Plan to help community save energy and money
Frisco is implementing a two-year Energy Action Plan with Xcel Energy that could help the community save money and conserve energy, according to a news release from the town. On Oct. 13, Frisco Town Council approved a memorandum of understanding with the utility company’s Partners in Energy team to design and implement the energy plan. That plan offers opportunities for Frisco to leverage additional resources, identify cost savings, support economic development and save energy, the release states.
Mountain resort towns get creative to solve affordable housing crisis
From modular homes to affordable housing neighborhoods, mountain resort towns are getting creative to solve the housing crisis.
Comments / 0