ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Summit Daily News

Will it be a white Christmas in Summit County? Sort of.

Summit County residents hoping for a postcard-esque start to Christmas Day — complete with falling fluffy snow — may not get exactly what they want according to weather forecasts. While the current cold spell will be enough to ensure the county keeps its white blanket, snowfall isn’t expected...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Get Wild: Is early season backcountry travel safe?

The snow is here and the backcountry beckons. Whether skiing, boarding, snowshoeing or boot packing, the lure is hard to resist. Is it safe out there early in the season? It certainly can be. Some people may think that until the snow builds up in prodigious amounts, it’s hard to...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Update on fire burning west of Boulder

More than 100 Natl. Guard members will help Colorado deal with the cold temps. Along Coneflower Ln. in Colorado Springs. Viewer video courtesy Gary. Lewis Palmer Baseball participates in Wreaths Across America. Updated: 3 hours ago. Lewis-Palmer baseball team participates in Wreaths Across America.
BOULDER, CO
Summit Daily News

Pair of ‘lucky’ skiers uninjured after triggering large slide near Coon Hill

No one was injured or buried when two backcountry skiers triggered a large slide in the Coon Hill area Wednesday morning, Dec. 21, according to the Summit County Rescue Group. By calling Summit County dispatch’s nonemergency line at 970-668-8600 to report the slide and that no one was buried, the “lucky” skiers did exactly the right thing, the rescue group said in a Facebook post. The skiers also reported the slide to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit County opens warming shelters as temperatures expected to plummet

Ahead of frigid temperatures expected Wednesday night, Dec. 21 and into Thursday, Summit County officials have opened three warming centers, according to a county press release. According to the National Weather Service, Wednesday’s wind gusts could reach 45 mph in the afternoon and 50 mph by evening with temperatures as...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Schools closed, flights canceled as bone-chilling cold, snow set in

Many schools in Colorado are closed Thursday along with government offices and some businesses due to some of the coldest air Colorado has seen in decades. The arctic blast has sent temperatures plummeting to below zero with wind chills of minus 35 along the I-25 corridor. And if the cold wasn’t enough for you, it’s coupled with snow. By the time it’s all said and done, Greeley, Fort Collins, Loveland, and Boulder could all see between 2 and 7 inches of snow. Several cold weather shelters are open for those needing assistance, including the United Way of Weld County shelter at 870 28th Street in Greeley, the Salvation Army of Greeley cold weather shelter at 1119 6th Street. Women and families can shelter at the Guadalupe Community Center at 1442 North 11th Avenue in Greeley.
GREELEY, CO
The Denver Gazette

LIVE UPDATES: Flights canceled at DIA, I-70 open through Summit County, coldest on record since 1990, snow totals

Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an arctic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. 11:45 a.m.: Several northeastern Colorado highways still remain closed CO-14 from Ault to Sterling. CO-61 between Sterling and Otis, CO-59 between County Road 2 near Haxtun and Wilson Street and I-76, US-6 between Sterling and County Road 1 near Haxtun, and US-385 between CO-23 and County Road 32 in Julesberg. Expect...
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Chair falls off Peak 8 SuperConnect lift at Breckenridge Ski Resort with rider on board

A rider of a quad chair that detached from a Breckenridge Ski Resort lift on Thursday morning was uninjured despite a 13 foot fall, according to a statement from the resort. A little after 10:30 a.m., a chair dislodged from the haul rope of the Peak 8 SuperConnect quad just before it reached the unloading zone, the statement said. Ski patrol responded immediately, no injuries were reported and the guest declined further care, according to the ski resort.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Refurbished Broadway bar takes it up a notch

With decades of bartending and management experience between the two of them, the proprietors of Taaz Tavern have set out to bring a better bar experience to bustling South Broadway. “We’re not just another bar,” Tom Charlson told Colorado Community Media. The new Englewood establishment belongs to him and his...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle County stores prepare for statewide single-use bag fees starting Jan. 1

Vail and Avon have for some time charged shoppers in large stores for single-use bags. The charge is coming to the rest of Eagle County and Colorado starting Jan. 1. The new law, called the Plastic Pollution Reduction Act, will impose a 10-cent fee for single-use bags for those shopping at what the law defines as large stores. The fees can be charged for either paper or plastic bags.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Frisco working on Energy Action Plan to help community save energy and money

Frisco is implementing a two-year Energy Action Plan with Xcel Energy that could help the community save money and conserve energy, according to a news release from the town. On Oct. 13, Frisco Town Council approved a memorandum of understanding with the utility company’s Partners in Energy team to design and implement the energy plan. That plan offers opportunities for Frisco to leverage additional resources, identify cost savings, support economic development and save energy, the release states.
FRISCO, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy