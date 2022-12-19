Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
Multi-unit fire displaces 12 people, including 6 kids, in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Thursday's headlines and weather. Twelve people, including six kids, have been displaced from their West Palm Beach homes because of a fire Thursday morning. It happened on 11th Street in the Progressive North West neighborhood, according to American Red...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Jennifer Shoemaker, RN, Delray Medical Center’s “Success Story,” Named Chief Nursing Officer
December 22, 2022 – Jennifer Shoemaker, RN, has been named Chief Nursing Officer of Delray Medical Center, culminating a remarkable 15-year journey from nursing student to the highest nursing leadership position at the hospital. Shoemaker began her career at Delray Medical Center in 2007 as a nurse extern in...
WPBF News 25
Santa teams up with Port St. Lucie police to deliver gifts to kids with medical conditions
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Santa and his elves for the day arrived at Patches Medical Daycare in a caravan sleigh. "I love working with the men and women in blue," Santa said of the Port St. Lucie Police and motorcade unloading that sleigh with gifts for deserving Patches patients.
Man Who Found 'Baby June' In Boynton Inlet Speaks Out
Chris Lemieux is a firefighter who happened upon the newborn girl while boating back in June of 2018. The infant's mother was arrested last week on a first degree murder charge.
WPBF News 25
'It really brings joy': Toys for Tots delivers presents to more than 8K children in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Every year since 1947, U.S. Marines have collected and delivered toys to children in need through theToys for Tots Foundation. “Seeing the smile on kids’ faces when they get toys is really, you know, invaluable,” Toys for Tots Coordinator Sgt. Alexis Parra said. “It really brings joy to the Marines that participate in events like that.”
WPBF News 25
Martin County prepares to help vulnerable population as temperatures drop
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County is preparing to help its most vulnerable population stay warm and safe during thenear-freezing temperatures forecast for this weekend. Temperatures in Martin County are expected to drop to or below 40 degrees for at least four hours on Friday and Saturday overnight. Holiday...
LAWSUIT CLAIM: Vase Falls On Woman At TJ Maxx Delray Beach, Critically Injured
BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Broward County woman shopping at T.J. Maxx at 1700 South Federal Highway in Delray Beach says she was critically injured when a vase fell from a shelf and shattered — lacerating skin all over her body. Jacques Moncur […]
WPBF News 25
Etta Oller teaches Stuart classmates valuable lesson with 12 days of Christmas outfits, matching wheelchair
STUART, Fla. — The students at Felix A. Williams Elementary School in Stuart have waited outside the classroom door to see what Etta Oller was wearing each and every day for the 12 days of Christmas. A look at the world around us: WPBF 25 News Forecasting Our Future.
Creating a Forever Home in Northwood Village
How Robert Burrage, owner and CEO of RWB Construction Management, is fulfilling the dreams of a local family The post Creating a Forever Home in Northwood Village appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.
WPBF News 25
Little Smiles surprises South Florida boy who has history of illness with gifts
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Zacharie Tong, 12, has spent much of his life in the hospital. He was diagnosed with Asperger's ASD and ADHD at the age of 3. Doctors eventually fully diagnosed him with ulcerative colitis. “Yeah, I can’t run. I could walk, but it would hurt,"...
WPBF News 25
2 dead, 1 injured during murder-suicide in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two people are dead, and one person is in the hospital after a murder-suicide Wednesday night in West Palm Beach. It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Meadowbrook Drive. Authorities said an adult male shot a woman and another man before...
Embezzlement scheme impacts Treasure Coast roofing customers
Customers of a Stuart roofing company are sharing their frustrations after a former employee allegedly embezzled thousands of dollars from the company, leaving them with stalled projects.
WPBF News 25
Suspect in West Palm Beach murder-suicide identified
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Previous information about the incident. The suspect in a West Palm Beach murder-suicide was identified Thursday. Deputies said Mark Lee, 58, shot a woman and another man before he killed himself. It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1300 block...
WPBF News 25
Boynton Beach charity gives away Christmas trees to raise money for 9-year-old with terminal illness
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Volunteers from theSoup Kitchen of Boynton Beach were giving away Christmas trees for free Monday afternoon, all in an effort to help a little girl dying of a rare disease. “She’s very happy all the time. She has a great spirit. Every time you see her,...
WPBF News 25
Riviera Beach police investigating woman shot, hospitalized
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach police are investigating a shooting that happened on the 10th block of East 27th Street Wednesday evening. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Officials did not confirm the exact time the shooting happened. However, they did confirm that a female adult...
“I want to build the strongest house there ever was”: New house in Pompano made from shipping containers
Pompano Beach – Standing proudly inside the house he built, Jim Wolff feels a bit like a new father. “I’m so proud of it. I feel like I’ve got a new baby.”. The CEO of Ironclad Steel Structures, Inc., Wolff’s house is a prototype for a new type of home.
WPBF News 25
'You’re not alone': Hanley Foundation reminds community of resources available during holiday season
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — TheHanley Foundation in West Palm Beach wants to remind the community there are resources for those who are experiencing mental and emotional hardships, especially during this time of the year. Experts said they receive an increase in calls for help during the holiday season,...
Man found floating in ocean off Juno Beach, later dies at hospital
The death of a man who was found floating face down in the ocean off Juno Beach on Tuesday is under investigation, deputies said.
WPBF News 25
Doctors urge parents to help slow spread of RSV among children
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms more than 4 out of every 1,000 children haveRSV, and while the spread isn’t as bad in South Florida as it is in other states, doctors say that could change if people let their guard down.
WPBF News 25
How to keep your families safe during colder temperatures
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue has some helpful do's and don'ts as families may stay indoors to keep warm from thecooler temperatures this weekend. Experts said to be mindful of Christmas trees and decorations inside homes. "Keep it watered, make sure that it’s...
