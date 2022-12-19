PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Every year since 1947, U.S. Marines have collected and delivered toys to children in need through theToys for Tots Foundation. “Seeing the smile on kids’ faces when they get toys is really, you know, invaluable,” Toys for Tots Coordinator Sgt. Alexis Parra said. “It really brings joy to the Marines that participate in events like that.”

