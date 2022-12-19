ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

WPBF News 25

'It really brings joy': Toys for Tots delivers presents to more than 8K children in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Every year since 1947, U.S. Marines have collected and delivered toys to children in need through theToys for Tots Foundation. “Seeing the smile on kids’ faces when they get toys is really, you know, invaluable,” Toys for Tots Coordinator Sgt. Alexis Parra said. “It really brings joy to the Marines that participate in events like that.”
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

2 dead, 1 injured during murder-suicide in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two people are dead, and one person is in the hospital after a murder-suicide Wednesday night in West Palm Beach. It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Meadowbrook Drive. Authorities said an adult male shot a woman and another man before...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Suspect in West Palm Beach murder-suicide identified

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Previous information about the incident. The suspect in a West Palm Beach murder-suicide was identified Thursday. Deputies said Mark Lee, 58, shot a woman and another man before he killed himself. It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1300 block...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Riviera Beach police investigating woman shot, hospitalized

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach police are investigating a shooting that happened on the 10th block of East 27th Street Wednesday evening. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Officials did not confirm the exact time the shooting happened. However, they did confirm that a female adult...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Doctors urge parents to help slow spread of RSV among children

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms more than 4 out of every 1,000 children haveRSV, and while the spread isn’t as bad in South Florida as it is in other states, doctors say that could change if people let their guard down.
WPBF News 25

How to keep your families safe during colder temperatures

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue has some helpful do's and don'ts as families may stay indoors to keep warm from thecooler temperatures this weekend. Experts said to be mindful of Christmas trees and decorations inside homes. "Keep it watered, make sure that it’s...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Community Policy