Read full article on original website
Related
KSLTV
And Utah’s favorite Christmas movie is…
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s that time of year when cable channels air a seemingly never-ending string of holiday movies. After analyzing Google search data, a website said it determined Utah’s favorite – “Elf”. BeautyAnswered.com said it also figured out which Christmas movie the...
890kdxu.com
You live in Southern Utah and your friends are jealous
By now you’ve learned almost no one in Southern Utah is from Southern Utah. Now and then you’ll find someone born and raised here or an occasional 2nd or 3rd generation native but it’s rare. For those who moved here from somewhere else, you know this is the time of year when you start to hear from friends and family across the USA. Why? Their daily temperature doesn’t have a second digit anymore.
5 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Utah that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion with your loved ones.
Bottoms up! The best-selling booze in Utah
Booze is big business in Utah. The Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services recorded $557 million in sales
Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?
Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Local woman lends a hand to Latina immigrants
Belia Paz started working as a young teenager. At only 15 years old she noticed injustice as a police dispatcher. “There’s got to be somebody who speaks up, sits on boards, and represents our Hispanic community," Belia told FOX13's Morgan Saxton. Decades later, Belia is the General Manager of...
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Utah
It’s no secret that Utah is home to some of the best skiing and snowboarding in the world. From the steepest runs and magnificent powder to world-class terrain parks, Utah is a snow lover’s paradise. Ski resorts throughout the region are renowned for providing incredible experiences to all kinds of adventurers, from beginners to experts. From Sundance resort in the north to Snowbird near Salt Lake City, each destination offers something special that appeals to snow enthusiasts of every kind. But where is the snowiest place in Utah? Keep reading to find out!
upr.org
Lake Effect: "I felt so lucky to be from Utah"
I'm Miah Arnold, a writer with a novel called "Sweet Land of Bigamy", which is a comedy about making hard choices. I didn't go to the Great Salt Lake as a child, but I grew up in Utah. My dad wouldn't take us; he waxed dramatic about sandflies and he said it was stinky, and it was full of dead people and cattle that the pioneers had dropped in to save on the work of burying things. And he said that salt was a preservative, so all I imagined was stepping on corpses.
Utah shop makes list of best places for hot chocolate
It hasn't been scientifically proven, but there's little doubt that nothing helps beat the bitter cold Utah winter temperatures than a nice mug of hot chocolate.
onekindesign.com
A mountain sanctuary designed to capture the scenic beauty of Utah
This stunning mountain sanctuary was designed as a family getaway home by Upwall Design Architects in collaboration with AMB Design, located in Deery Valley, Utah. The Floridian homeowners vacation seasonally across the globe but hold a deep affinity for Deer Valley and Utah winters and decided to establish their dream mountain-modern-manse in the area.
Utah skier describes chilling experience being buried alive in avalanche
Travis Haussener was swept away after accidentally triggering an avalanche while backcountry skiing
How To Tick Off A Local In Southern Utah
If your house has 5 or more of these things, there's a good chance you're from Utah. These are the most requested businesses to open in St. George Utah.
25 Weird Things You’ll See In Utah Homes
It’s no secret that Utahns are often seen as a peculiar people. From the way many of us dress(T-shirts under tank tops anyone?) to the way that we swear, people have made lots of observations about the differences between us in the beehive state and the rest of the world.
kslnewsradio.com
Free holiday meal available on Friday for Utahns in need
SALT LAKE CITY — Do you know a family in need of a Holiday meal? Direct them to Crossroads Urban Center. This Friday, Dec. 23, Crossroads Urban Center will be handing out baskets complete with turkeys and sides for families who need a holiday meal. Distributing at Rowland Hall...
Huntsman Cancer Institute desperately short of volunteers
Utahns can give the gift of support to those dealing with cancer as administrators with the Huntsman Cancer Institute say they are desperately short of volunteers who help provide comfort and care.
Is There Proof The People Of Utah Made Contact Long Ago?
I'm just going to say if you're into the paranormal and/or UFO/UAP phenomenon, it's becoming clear that the place you need to make a trip to is Utah. I'm all about Idaho and I have no doubt that there is some weird alien-related activity going on in the Treasure Valley, but it seems there is always something "other-worldly" happening in Utah.
upr.org
Utah shop ranked among nation’s best for hot chocolate
Salt Lake City's Hatch Family Chocolates was named one of the 'Top 20 Places for Hot Chocolate' in the United States. Hatch Family Chocolates ranked number 17 in a new ranking made by Yelp, a popular online source for restaurants and business reviews. The ranking focused on favorited locations serving hot chocolate across the nation and Hatch Family Chocolates was the only Utah business to make the list.
Peter Sinks, the coldest place in Utah holds record for second coldest temperature in the lower 48
UTAH — At 8,164 feet in the Bear River Range in Northern Utah lies Peter Sinks, a limestone sinkhole comprised of two depressions around two miles long and a half-mile […]
Enrollment changes mean Utah high schools will be playing new opponents in 2023
Every two years the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) reclassifies schools for high school sports in the state. To do so, it uses school locations and student body size. Classifications determine who athletic teams will compete against for the next two school years. As a result of that process,...
Comments / 0