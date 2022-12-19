ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal

Tonight, we’re kicking things off with key findings from former President Trump’s tax records. We’ll also look at the uproar surrounding a failed effort to pass landmark marijuana banking legislation, the White House’s latest preview of its economic priorities for next year, and more. But first, here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress.   Welcome to On…
The Week

Incoming Gen Z congressman can't rent an apartment in Washington, D.C.

When he's sworn into office next month, Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost will become the first member of Generation Z to become a member of Congress in U.S. history; an auspicious milestone for the 25-year-old and the House of Representatives at large. For now, though, the onetime progressive activist-turned-legislator has more immediate concerns on his mind — one shared by millions of his generational peers, as well: finding an affordable place to live amidst skyrocketing house and rental prices.  "Just applied to an apartment in DC where I told the guy that my credit was really bad. He said I'd be fine," Frost tweeted...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

How Zelensky was flown to US in the middle of Ukraine war for historic address

The idea of a daring wartime trip by Volodymyr Zelensky to Washington had percolated for some time before the surprise visit was revealed just hours ahead of the Ukrainian president’s arrival. During an October summit in Zagreb, House speaker Nancy Pelosi discussed with her counterpart in the Ukrainian parliament the prospect of Mr Zelensky addressing the US Congress. Biden administration officials had similarly talked for months with Ukraine about a Zelensky visit to the White House, hoping for one before year's end to send an unmistakeable signal of support ahead of a brutal winter that could deepen Russian president...
WASHINGTON STATE
POLITICO

Why Zelenskyy chose the United States

With help from Connor O’Brien, Stephanie Liechtenstein and Nahal Toosi. PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off next week for the holidays but back to our normal schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Ukrainian President VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY could have sat down with leaders in Poland, taken a train to Germany or...
POLITICO

Congress releases spending package, which includes big boost for veterans' care

PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off next week for the holidays but will return to your inboxes on Tuesday, Jan. 3. CONGRESS BRINGS PRESENTS TO SOME, COAL TO OTHERS — Leading lawmakers unveiled a $1.7 trillion year-end spending bill early Tuesday as they raced to pass the sprawling package by week’s end, with federal cash expiring at midnight on Friday. The so-called omnibus includes nearly $119 billion for veterans' care, a 22 percent increase, according to the office of Senate Appropriations Chair Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.).
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy