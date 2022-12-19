Read full article on original website
Related
On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal
Tonight, we’re kicking things off with key findings from former President Trump’s tax records. We’ll also look at the uproar surrounding a failed effort to pass landmark marijuana banking legislation, the White House’s latest preview of its economic priorities for next year, and more. But first, here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress. Welcome to On…
Maxine Waters pays daughter another $8K in campaign funds, adding to $1M in previous payments
Rep. Maxine Waters' campaign shelled out another $8,000 to her daughter, totaling nearly $50,000 for the year and adding to over $1 million in payments over the past nearly two decades.
Washington Examiner
Maxine Waters pays daughter more campaign money amid GOP push to ban the practice
Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) paid thousands more in campaign funds to her daughter on the heels of Republicans ramping up their efforts to oppose family members of lawmakers profiting off campaigns, filings show. Waters's campaign shelled out $8,000 in September to Karen Waters, a surplus to the over $1 million...
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Admission About Secret GOP Donations Provoke An FEC Complaint
A watchdog says the disgraced cryptocurrency CEO's secretive methods were illegal.
Incoming Gen Z congressman can't rent an apartment in Washington, D.C.
When he's sworn into office next month, Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost will become the first member of Generation Z to become a member of Congress in U.S. history; an auspicious milestone for the 25-year-old and the House of Representatives at large. For now, though, the onetime progressive activist-turned-legislator has more immediate concerns on his mind — one shared by millions of his generational peers, as well: finding an affordable place to live amidst skyrocketing house and rental prices. "Just applied to an apartment in DC where I told the guy that my credit was really bad. He said I'd be fine," Frost tweeted...
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
Kayleigh McEnany tried to 'actively avoid' Trump after the election because he wanted her to talk about Dominion from the White House podium, ex-aide testified
Former Trump aide Sarah Matthews testified Kayleigh McEnany avoided Trump because she was worried about him pressuring her to violate the Hatch Act.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
It's official: Kari Lake, Kelli Ward and the Arizona GOP have lost their minds
It is, we are told, a “bombshell”. A stunning piece of political skullduggery that has shaken our fair state to its very core. Luckily, the Arizona Republican Party is on the job. ...
Former GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich warns Republicans to stop 'underestimating' Biden
"Conservatives' hostility to the Biden administration on our terms tends to blind us to just how effective Biden has been on his terms," he wrote.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Biden said it was 'shockingly gracious' of Trump to follow tradition and write him a letter before leaving the Oval Office, new book claims
Biden said Trump left him a "very generous" letter on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, but did not reveal the contents.
How Zelensky was flown to US in the middle of Ukraine war for historic address
The idea of a daring wartime trip by Volodymyr Zelensky to Washington had percolated for some time before the surprise visit was revealed just hours ahead of the Ukrainian president’s arrival. During an October summit in Zagreb, House speaker Nancy Pelosi discussed with her counterpart in the Ukrainian parliament the prospect of Mr Zelensky addressing the US Congress. Biden administration officials had similarly talked for months with Ukraine about a Zelensky visit to the White House, hoping for one before year's end to send an unmistakeable signal of support ahead of a brutal winter that could deepen Russian president...
Rudy Salas files for 2024 rematch with David Valadao in California congressional district
Filing the election paperwork does not guarantee that Salas will run again.
What’s in and what’s out of Congress’ $1.7T spending bill
From the lobster industry to TikTok to telehealth, the massive year-end government funding packages casts a wide net across public policy.
CNBC
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried hit with campaign finance complaint over GOP 'dark' money
An ethics watchdog group asked the Federal Election Commission to investigate former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried for alleged "serious violations" of election law. The complaint by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, or CREW, cites Bankman-Fried's admitted contributions of "dark" money to Republican election efforts during the 2022 primary season.
AOC facing House Ethics Committee investigation
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is facing an investigation from the House Committee on Ethics, according to a press release from the panel.
POLITICO
Why Zelenskyy chose the United States
With help from Connor O’Brien, Stephanie Liechtenstein and Nahal Toosi. PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off next week for the holidays but back to our normal schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Ukrainian President VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY could have sat down with leaders in Poland, taken a train to Germany or...
POLITICO
Congress releases spending package, which includes big boost for veterans' care
PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off next week for the holidays but will return to your inboxes on Tuesday, Jan. 3. CONGRESS BRINGS PRESENTS TO SOME, COAL TO OTHERS — Leading lawmakers unveiled a $1.7 trillion year-end spending bill early Tuesday as they raced to pass the sprawling package by week’s end, with federal cash expiring at midnight on Friday. The so-called omnibus includes nearly $119 billion for veterans' care, a 22 percent increase, according to the office of Senate Appropriations Chair Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.).
Judge slams Trump suit aimed at blocking N.Y. attorney general probe
He warns the former president and his lawyers over case seeking to stymie Tish James' effort to supervise his business empire.
Comments / 0