Louisville, KY

Louisville LB Allen Smith Enters Transfer Portal

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 3 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville linebacker Allen Smith has entered his name into the transfer portal, he announced Monday on social media.

The 6-foot-2, 228-pound inside linebacker played almost exclusively on special teams during his time with the Cardinals, and saw a minimal role on defense. This season, he played just 10 combined snaps on defense across the games against USF, Wake Forest and Cincinnati; compared to 99 snaps on special teams during every regular season game. He only logged one solo tackle against Kentucky this season.

The Loganville, Ga. native joined the program as part of the 2019 recruiting class, and concludes his Cardinals career with three tackles (one solo), and half a sack against Syracuse in 2021. Ranked as the No. 1,056th prospect in the nation coming out of high school, he played 259 special teams snaps to just 24 defensive snaps at Louisville.

Smith is the 12th Cardinal enter the portal following the end of the regular season. He joins running backs Trevion Cooley and Jalen Mitchell; offensive linemen Max Cabana and Luke Kandra; defensive linemen Caleb Banks, Henry Bryant and Zach Edwards; linebackers K.J. Cloyd and Dorian Jones; cornerback Rance Conner; and punter Mark Vassett.

Fortunately, Louisville is starting to counter their portal losses. So far, they have landed four commitments from the transfer portal, securing Penn State defensive end/tackle Rodney McGraw, Stanford defensive end Stephen Herron, Baylor safety Devin Neal and Arkansas defensive back Myles Slusher.

Louisville finished the 2022 season with an overall mark of 8-5 (4-4 in ACC), including a 24-7 win in the Fenway Bowl over Cincinnati.

(Photo of Allen Smith: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

