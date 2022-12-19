ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Iowa Signee Profile: QB Marco Lainez

Signing Day is exciting for everyone. Fans get to know their future Hawkeyes, prospects see dreams to reality and coaches get to breathe a sigh of relief knowing that the guys they spend years recruiting are officially in the program. As HawkeyeInsider does every year, we'll be giving fans an overview of what each prospect brings to the table and a bit of background information. Let's dive into it.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To 5-Star Lineman Flipping Commitment

On Tuesday, Alabama flipped five-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor's commitment from Iowa. He announced the news on social media. "Home away from home," Proctor tweeted. "Roll Tide." Proctor, the No. 12 overall recruit and No. 2 offensive tackle from the 2023 class, committed to Iowa in June. That didn't stop...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
heartlandcollegesports.com

Nojus Indrusaitis Commits to Iowa State Basketball

Nojus Indrusaitis gave Iowa State basketball an early Christmas gift — a commitment to sign with Cyclones basketball for the Class of 2024. The four-star shooting guard announced his commitment to the Cyclones via social media on Wednesday. Indrusaitis’ commitment is non-binding. He can’t sign a letter of intent...
AMES, IA
The Comeback

College basketball world reacts to Iowa’s historic upset loss

The Iowa Hawkeyes took on the Eastern Illinois Panthers in what was expected to be a walkover opponent for Iowa. However, things did *not* go to plan for Iowa, and they suffered what’s undoubtedly one of the biggest college basketball upsets in recent memory. Iowa blew an eight-point halftime lead and lost 92-83 to an Eastern Read more... The post College basketball world reacts to Iowa’s historic upset loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
IOWA CITY, IA
tdalabamamag.com

4-Star OLB Yhonzae Pierre signs with Alabama

Yhonzae Pierre kept his commitment to Alabama and signed with the Crimson Tide Wednesday. Pierre attends Eufaula High School in Alabama, and he is rated as a four-star recruit. He is considered one of the nation’s most explosive edge rushers. The Eufaula product will enroll at Alabama in the summer, and he will play basketball in the winter.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa Football Recruiting: Texas RB Terrell Washington Jr. Commits to Hawkeyes

With the early national signing day fast approaching, the Iowa Hawkeyes have been putting in a lot of work both on the recruiting class of 2023 and in the transfer portal. In the last 24 hours, the Hawkeyes have added another commitment from the prep ranks and over the last several weeks, they’ve added a pair of impact transfers from Michigan.
IOWA CITY, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

QUOTEBOOK: What Matt Campbell said about his 2023 recruiting class individually

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell addressed media members Wednesday during his annual National Signing Day press conference. Below are quotes from him on some of the new Cyclones. On the 2023 recruiting class overall:. “You know, we’re we’re really, really proud of what we put together in this recruiting class....
AMES, IA
247Sports

Big Alabama running back signs with Tennessee

A Tennessee running back room that needed more size is about to get more size. Khalifa Keith, a 5-foot-9, 235-pound battering ram from Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama, signed with Tennessee on Wednesday and was officially announced as a member of the Vols’ 2023 recruiting class — a class that’s currently ranked in the top 10 nationally in 247Sports’ Team Recruiting Rankings.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Scorebook Live

A complete list of Iowa high school football D-I signees

By Kevin White  The Division I football early signing period began Wednesday. Below is a list of Iowa FBS and FCS players who signed Wednesday. If we missed anyone, please email nate@scorebooklive.com DL – Lance Berends, Hartley-Melvin-SanbornWR – Kai Black, UrbandaleDL – Gene Blaylock, ...
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa and Iowa St. basketball schedule changes

‘I never want to go back’: Afghan refugee in Cedar Rapids hopes for permanent legal status. “I don’t see any future for my kids. I don’t feel—I feel that they are not safe anymore. Because of my family background, that we are working for the U.S. Army for almost 15 years,” said Akbari.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
