DEL CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — An early morning fire on Wednesday resulted in the death of a woman, according to Oklahoma City and Del City firefighters. Just before 2 a.m., firefighters responded to Oak Ridge Village Apartments in the 3300 block of S. Bryant Ave. in Del City. Due to Bryant being a border street of Del City and Oklahoma City, the 911 call was initially routed to the OKC call center, before Del City was then notified that the fire was at a Del City address.

DEL CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO