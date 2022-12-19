Read full article on original website
Related
okcfox.com
Enid police handing out $50 bills to residents
ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — Enid police have been handing out $50 bills to residents in an effort to spread holiday cheer this year. The efforts were made possible thanks to a donor who wanted to stay anonymous. "Thank you to our wonderful donor for allowing us the opportunity to...
Generous KFOR viewer helps woman whose SNAP benefits were stolen
After a Grinch stole from an Oklahoma family, things were looking pretty bleak until a generous viewer stepped in to help.
Woman killed in Del City apartment fire
Officials say a woman has died following an apartment fire in Del City.
Man charged in first-ever art heist at OKC museum
A man is now facing a grand larceny charge after committing what’s believed to be the first-ever art heist from the Oklahoma City Museum of Art.
okcfox.com
Pet Pal of the Week: Meet Willow
If you've ever wanted to adopt or foster a pet, the holidays are the perfect time!. Today we got the chance to meet this adorable dog, Willow. Check out this story to see if Willow would be the perfect addition to your home. If you want to see what animals...
12 goats found living inside horrifying conditions in OK mobile home
A dozen goats were found living inside a horrific smelling mobile home Sunday afternoon.
Oklahoma City man charged in deadly Newcastle DUI hit-and-run
An Oklahoma City man has been charged for causing a deadly hit-and-run in Indian County on December 30, 2021.
Cleveland County family left with no heat ahead of frigid weather
Imagine having to endure this week's brutal temperatures with no heat in your home. Well, for one Cleveland County woman it's not make believe.
KOCO
Dangerous wind chills are expected to remain in Oklahoma following arctic blast
The arctic front hit Oklahoma and the OKC metro, bringing dangerously cold wind chills along with snow and ice to the Sooner State. Below is a live blog of the winter weather conditions and the latest timeline. Check back for updates. Open the video player above for the latest from...
OKC Ordinance Requires Pets Be Brought Inside During Freezing Weather
Oklahoma City leaders are reminding people to bring their pets inside or face a fine. Oklahoma City passed an ordinance in February prohibiting dog owners from leaving their dogs outside for more than 30 minutes at a time if the temperature is below freezing. According to the ordinance, dogs are...
KOCO
Woman dead after fire at Del City apartment complex
DEL CITY, Okla. — A woman is dead after a fire at a Del City apartment complex. KOCO 5 was on scene Wednesday morning just before 2 a.m. Firefighters were able to get a woman out of the second floor but they had to give her CPR before rushing her to the hospital.
Oklahoma ministry opens emergency shelter amid dangerously cold weather
The dangerous weather conditions leave those unhoused with no place to stay warm. But thanks to a local ministry, they'll have a place to keep warm.
okcfox.com
Investigation underway after woman dies in Del City apartment fire
DEL CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — An early morning fire on Wednesday resulted in the death of a woman, according to Oklahoma City and Del City firefighters. Just before 2 a.m., firefighters responded to Oak Ridge Village Apartments in the 3300 block of S. Bryant Ave. in Del City. Due to Bryant being a border street of Del City and Oklahoma City, the 911 call was initially routed to the OKC call center, before Del City was then notified that the fire was at a Del City address.
okcfox.com
OHP releases video of altercation with 68-year-old grandmother during drunk driving arrest
Guthrie, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released new dash camera video related to a story we first told you about in June. The video shows a 68-year-old grandmother being arrested during a traffic stop along I-35 in Logan County. It took seven months for OHP to release...
okcfox.com
Kelly Farm Trails in Yukon hit by teen vandals, owners want them to come forward
Yukon, Okla. (KOKH) — The owner of Kelly Farm Trails in Yukon says teens started a fire on their property and vandalized it. The owners say they don't want to get the police involved but would like to talk to the teens and teach them a few life lessons.
okcfox.com
Concerned citizen disarms armed robber in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police responded to an attempted robbery in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. Officials say an armed juvenile attempted to rob a store in the 17000 block of North May. Reports say the juvenile's gun malfunctioned before a citizen disarmed him. The citizen held the juvenile at...
Ponca City News
Ponca City resident charged with cruelty to animals
Body According to an affidavit, on Aug. 17, Officer Shahan with the Ponca City Police Department responded to a report of three dogs that were abandoned at 912 N Union. The reporting party notified the officer that two of the dogs were deceased in the back room of the residence and one had gotten out and was running around.
Good Samaritans help woman whose car slid onto railroad tracks during icy weather as train approached
One Oklahoma City driver faced scary moments Thursday morning when her car slid off the road and onto train tracks during icy conditions. Even scarier, a train was coming.
One killed in Lincoln County wreck
Officials say one person has died in an accident Thursday morning in Lincoln County.
Fatal Del City fire kills one, displaces several others just before Christmas
A woman was killed in an apartment fire early Wednesday morning as fire investigators now look to determine what caused it and how much damage it did to the units.
Comments / 2