Deer Creek, OK

okcfox.com

Enid police handing out $50 bills to residents

ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — Enid police have been handing out $50 bills to residents in an effort to spread holiday cheer this year. The efforts were made possible thanks to a donor who wanted to stay anonymous. "Thank you to our wonderful donor for allowing us the opportunity to...
ENID, OK
okcfox.com

Pet Pal of the Week: Meet Willow

If you've ever wanted to adopt or foster a pet, the holidays are the perfect time!. Today we got the chance to meet this adorable dog, Willow. Check out this story to see if Willow would be the perfect addition to your home. If you want to see what animals...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Woman dead after fire at Del City apartment complex

DEL CITY, Okla. — A woman is dead after a fire at a Del City apartment complex. KOCO 5 was on scene Wednesday morning just before 2 a.m. Firefighters were able to get a woman out of the second floor but they had to give her CPR before rushing her to the hospital.
DEL CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Investigation underway after woman dies in Del City apartment fire

DEL CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — An early morning fire on Wednesday resulted in the death of a woman, according to Oklahoma City and Del City firefighters. Just before 2 a.m., firefighters responded to Oak Ridge Village Apartments in the 3300 block of S. Bryant Ave. in Del City. Due to Bryant being a border street of Del City and Oklahoma City, the 911 call was initially routed to the OKC call center, before Del City was then notified that the fire was at a Del City address.
DEL CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Concerned citizen disarms armed robber in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police responded to an attempted robbery in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. Officials say an armed juvenile attempted to rob a store in the 17000 block of North May. Reports say the juvenile's gun malfunctioned before a citizen disarmed him. The citizen held the juvenile at...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Ponca City News

Ponca City resident charged with cruelty to animals

Body According to an affidavit, on Aug. 17, Officer Shahan with the Ponca City Police Department responded to a report of three dogs that were abandoned at 912 N Union. The reporting party notified the officer that two of the dogs were deceased in the back room of the residence and one had gotten out and was running around.
PONCA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

