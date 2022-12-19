Read full article on original website
Mobile Police charge Grand Bay woman in stabbing
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at approximately 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the 4000 block of Lucinda Drive in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the female subject and the male victim were involved in a verbal altercation.
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police confirm at approximately 6:08 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of General Gorgas Dr. N in reference to a shooting. Officers located an adult male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. A subject has been detained. The victim was transported to...
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they have detained one person after allegedly shooting another man Thursday night. Police said they were called to the 2000 block of General Gorgas Drive N for a shooting. Police said the victim suffered a “non-life-threatening” gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital. Police said […]
5 juveniles arrested for vehicle burglaries at Ashley Club Apartments in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police arrested five juveniles who were found burglarizing vehicles at an apartment complex Thursday morning. According to police, the burglaries took place on the property of the Ashley Club Apartments on Scenic Highway. The five suspects have been identified as:. 15-year-old Lonnaurin Gatlin. 15-year-old Jatavious Findley.
2014 Mobile murder could be first local case to exercise Aniah's Law
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Jervoris Scarbrough is in court today for a bond hearing for the alleged murder of David Kyles back in 2014. Scarbrough is charged with murder and kidnapping. The shooting happened on the I-10 overpass of Theodore Dawes road. Mobile Police say someone posed as a...
11 arrested in Baldwin County on warrants, drug charges
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A saturation patrol on Wednesday netted 11 arrests and took drugs including fentanyl off the streets, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. The BCSO’s Special Operations Unit conducted the saturation patrol Wednesday in the Daphne, Magnolia Springs, Summerdale and Foley areas, according to...
Baldwin Co. Sheriff's Office makes drug arrests across the county
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Special Operations Unit of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office conducted a saturation patrol on December 21, 2022. The areas of the county worked were Daphne, Magnolia Springs, Summerdale, and Foley. Eleven people were arrested for active warrants and on-view drug charges. Fentanyl,...
Escambia Co. THC store burglarized 2 times on Tuesday, ECSO searching for suspect
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who has burglarized Legal Leaf, a THC store in Pensacola. On Dec. 20, ECSO said the suspect burglarized Legal Leaf located on North Navy Blvd. They said the suspect is responsible for two burglaries that occurred on the same night […]
Mobile Judge denies bond to suspect under Aniah's Law
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile District Court Judge Zack Moore Thursday revoked the $400,000 bond set Wednesday by Judge George Zoghby in the murder case against Jervoris Scarbrough. This move comes one day after NBC 15 questioned why Aniah’s Law wasn’t applied to this case. Jervoris Scarbrough...
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating assault at Pensacola Beach
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating an assault that happened at Pensacola Beach on Dec. 12. Deputies said they responded to Pensacola Beach for a disturbance. The victim said they were eating under a pavilion when a suspect described as a larger white male, approximately 6-foot-3, wearing grey shorts […]
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a shooting and carjacking that occurred early Wednesday morning. According to officials, officers were called to a Circle K gas station on Rangeline Road for a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found that a man that the […]
1 shot in alleged carjacking in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An early morning carjacking sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to Circle K at 6585 Rangeline Rd. around 1 a.m. today in reference to one shot. According to investigators, the victim reportedly was leaving a gas station near Theodore Dawes and Old Pascagoula Road when he was approached male subjects asking for a ride. Police said one of the suspects then shot the victim and fled in the victim’s vehicle.
Mobile police arrest suspect in 2014 cold case homicide
Mobile police have arrested a 38-year-old man on murder charges in the cold case homicide of a man who was handcuffed and shot dead eight years ago. Jervoris Scarbrough, 38, was arrested and charged with the 2014 murder of 29-year-old David Kyles, Cpl. Katrina Frazier of Mobile police said Monday.
Mobile Police: Woman and her children struck at intersection of Cottage Hill and Azalea
According to Mobile Police, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at approximately 6:25 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Cottage Hill and Azalea Road in reference to three pedestrians struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an adult female and two juveniles were struck by a vehicle at...
Report: Pensacola woman found passed out in car with beer bottle in hand, baby on board
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman is facing charges after being found passed out in a running car with her baby on board early Wednesday morning. 26-year-old Brittany Lynn George is charged with child neglect without great bodily harm. According to an arrest report, deputies responded to a man...
Police: Man shot in gas station carjacking in Mobile
According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at approximately 1:00 a.m., officers responded to 6585 Rangeline Road, Circle K, in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unknown male subject had shot the male victim. Reportedly the victim was leaving a gas station near Theodore...
Guns stolen from unlocked cars in Spanish Fort
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Spanish Fort Police are asking for help identifying who broke into several cars over the weekend in two subdivisions where at least two guns were stolen. The break-ins happened on opposite ends of town on Saturday night and Sunday night. It’s the same M. O....
MPD: Church member shoots into other member’s car
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said a church member was angry with another church member and shot into the member’s car. Police said it happened just outside One Way Outreach Holiness Ministry on 14th Street in West Mobile. Officers said the two were arguing inside the church when...
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Spanish Fort Police were called two times over the weekend of reports of someone breaking into vehicles near Garison Ridge and Cambron Trails subdivisions. Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber said this is normal during the holiday season. Barber said two guns were stolen from a vehicle in Garison Ridge […]
Bond loophole: Is Aniah's Law working as intended?
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Wednesday, what we thought might have been the first day a defendant would be held without bond because of Anaiah's Law in Mobile County, ended up taking a turn. Aniah's Law was passed by Alabama voters in November to prevent violent offenders from receiving bond.
