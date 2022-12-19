ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mobile Police charge Grand Bay woman in stabbing

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at approximately 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the 4000 block of Lucinda Drive in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the female subject and the male victim were involved in a verbal altercation.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police confirm shooting on General Gorgas Dr. N

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police confirm at approximately 6:08 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of General Gorgas Dr. N in reference to a shooting. Officers located an adult male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. A subject has been detained. The victim was transported to...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

1 shot on General Gorgas Drive, 1 detained: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they have detained one person after allegedly shooting another man Thursday night. Police said they were called to the 2000 block of General Gorgas Drive N for a shooting. Police said the victim suffered a “non-life-threatening” gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital. Police said […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

5 juveniles arrested for vehicle burglaries at Ashley Club Apartments in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police arrested five juveniles who were found burglarizing vehicles at an apartment complex Thursday morning. According to police, the burglaries took place on the property of the Ashley Club Apartments on Scenic Highway. The five suspects have been identified as:. 15-year-old Lonnaurin Gatlin. 15-year-old Jatavious Findley.
PENSACOLA, FL
2014 Mobile murder could be first local case to exercise Aniah's Law

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Jervoris Scarbrough is in court today for a bond hearing for the alleged murder of David Kyles back in 2014. Scarbrough is charged with murder and kidnapping. The shooting happened on the I-10 overpass of Theodore Dawes road. Mobile Police say someone posed as a...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

11 arrested in Baldwin County on warrants, drug charges

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A saturation patrol on Wednesday netted 11 arrests and took drugs including fentanyl off the streets, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. The BCSO’s Special Operations Unit conducted the saturation patrol Wednesday in the Daphne, Magnolia Springs, Summerdale and Foley areas, according to...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Baldwin Co. Sheriff's Office makes drug arrests across the county

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Special Operations Unit of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office conducted a saturation patrol on December 21, 2022. The areas of the county worked were Daphne, Magnolia Springs, Summerdale, and Foley. Eleven people were arrested for active warrants and on-view drug charges. Fentanyl,...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Mobile Judge denies bond to suspect under Aniah's Law

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile District Court Judge Zack Moore Thursday revoked the $400,000 bond set Wednesday by Judge George Zoghby in the murder case against Jervoris Scarbrough. This move comes one day after NBC 15 questioned why Aniah’s Law wasn’t applied to this case. Jervoris Scarbrough...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot, car stolen at Theodore gas station: Mobile Police

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a shooting and carjacking that occurred early Wednesday morning. According to officials, officers were called to a Circle K gas station on Rangeline Road for a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found that a man that the […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 shot in alleged carjacking in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An early morning carjacking sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to Circle K at 6585 Rangeline Rd. around 1 a.m. today in reference to one shot. According to investigators, the victim reportedly was leaving a gas station near Theodore Dawes and Old Pascagoula Road when he was approached male subjects asking for a ride. Police said one of the suspects then shot the victim and fled in the victim’s vehicle.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Mobile police arrest suspect in 2014 cold case homicide

Mobile police have arrested a 38-year-old man on murder charges in the cold case homicide of a man who was handcuffed and shot dead eight years ago. Jervoris Scarbrough, 38, was arrested and charged with the 2014 murder of 29-year-old David Kyles, Cpl. Katrina Frazier of Mobile police said Monday.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Police: Man shot in gas station carjacking in Mobile

According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at approximately 1:00 a.m., officers responded to 6585 Rangeline Road, Circle K, in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unknown male subject had shot the male victim. Reportedly the victim was leaving a gas station near Theodore...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Guns stolen from unlocked cars in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Spanish Fort Police are asking for help identifying who broke into several cars over the weekend in two subdivisions where at least two guns were stolen. The break-ins happened on opposite ends of town on Saturday night and Sunday night. It’s the same M. O....
SPANISH FORT, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Church member shoots into other member’s car

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said a church member was angry with another church member and shot into the member’s car. Police said it happened just outside One Way Outreach Holiness Ministry on 14th Street in West Mobile. Officers said the two were arguing inside the church when...
MOBILE, AL
Bond loophole: Is Aniah's Law working as intended?

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Wednesday, what we thought might have been the first day a defendant would be held without bond because of Anaiah's Law in Mobile County, ended up taking a turn. Aniah's Law was passed by Alabama voters in November to prevent violent offenders from receiving bond.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL

