WKRN
Grinch steals toys in Dickson County
'We plan for the worst': Nashville officials, nonprofits …. As freezing temperatures approached Nashville, volunteers worked throughout the night to get those living on the streets into shelters. As temperatures are not expected to get above freezing until Monday, they plan to be busy throughout the weekend.
WKRN
Police pursuit ends on I-24 after vehicle catches fire
Police pursuit ends on I-24 after vehicle catches fire. Canceled and delayed flights continued mounting up Thursday across the country as winter storms and bitter temperatures moved in.
Man being held in Kentucky jail charged as fugitive from Tennessee
A man who is already behind bars in Kentucky is expected to return to Middle Tennessee to face multiple sex-related charges involving a minor.
WKRN
Man reportedly pulls knife on neighbor over parking spot
Man reportedly pulls knife on neighbor over parking spot. 72-year-old man gets new heart after misdiagnosis. Ashland City police arrest man with 13 prior offenses …. They say 13 is an unlucky number. It sure was for a Cheatham County man
WKRN
Vehicle fires, crashes reported around Middle Tennessee overnight
First responders were busy Thursday night and early Friday morning as they responded to multiple incidents around Middle Tennessee amid dangerous road conditions.
Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in creek
A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a creek Wednesday.
WKRN
'It was so senseless': Nashville family remembers son after deadly stabbing at bus stop
Metro police were called to 4th Avenue and Church Street, where Mason was found with stab wounds to his chest.
WKRN
TDOT prepares roadways for winter weather
Canceled and delayed flights continued mounting up Thursday across the country as winter storms and bitter temperatures moved in.
WKRN
1 killed after crash on I-24 in Clarksville
Metro police were called to 4th Avenue and Church Street, where Mason was found with stab wounds to his chest. Nashville leaders warn residents to be cautious, …. Ahead of the expected winter weather over the holiday weekend, Nashville leaders ranging
WKRN
City closes land deal for Murfreesboro amphitheater
City closes land deal for Murfreesboro amphitheater. Canceled and delayed flights continued mounting up Thursday across the country as winter storms and bitter temperatures moved in.
Nashville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ fugitives: Week of Dec. 21
Three people with separate warrants for rape of a child, assault and burglary were added to Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list this week.
WBBJ
Warming shelters open for residents around West Tennessee
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — All of West Tennessee will is facing the coldest weather since the 1980s. Temperatures are expected to drop drastically due to an arctic air mass coming through. Many counties are preparing for the harsh incoming weather by taking extra precautions. Hardin, Henderson, Chester, Carroll, and...
Drug deal leads to armed robbery on Old Hickory Boulevard
A man now faces multiple felony charges after police say he was involved in an alleged armed robbery that occurred last year outside a market in South Nashville.
WSMV
Power outages affecting Middle Tennesseans as temps drop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Power outages are beginning to affect thousands in Middle Tennessee as cold weather moves into the area. As of 10 p.m. Thursday, Nashville Electric Services reported more than 4,000 customers were without power. A NES spokesperson said crews were responding to those affected areas to restore power.
Human heart found in pile of salt in Tennessee
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- Workers at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility reportedly unearthed a human heart in a pile of salt last week. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told WKRN-TV deputies received the call from the TDOT facility in McEwen on Thursday, Dec. 15, regarding some "items that were found of interest."
WKRN
Newsmaker: Holiday Lights at Cheekwood
4 a.m. road conditions in Nashville after overnight …. TDOT and NDOT began their winter prep two days ahead of this snowfall. Vehicle fires, crashes reported around Middle Tennessee …. First responders were busy Thursday night and early Friday morning as they responded to multiple incidents around Middle Tennessee amid
WKRN
How to prepare your home for 'the big chill' in Middle Tennessee
When it's bitter cold outside -- like it will be in Middle Tennessee over the next few days -- you might be tempted to crank up the heat inside.
WKRN
Propane supply concerns in Middle TN ahead of winter weather
As the Arctic blast makes its way to Middle Tennessee, some propane companies are seeing a rise in customers requesting their tanks be refilled.
2 charged after man shot in Nashville
A man is charged after police said he shot another man in the foot following an altercation.
wgnsradio.com
Mother Arrested in Nashville, Boyfriend Arrested in Smyrna in Regards to Alleged Injuries to 9-Month-Old and a Toddler
(Smyrna, TN) Youth Services detectives charged a Nashville mother and her Smyrna boyfriend with attempted criminal homicide and two counts of aggravated child abuse in connection with injuries to her nine-month-old daughter and two-year-old son. 20-Year-old Priscila Mota was taken into custody at her Bell Road apartment by Youth Services...
