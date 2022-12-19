ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, TN

WKRN

Grinch steals toys in Dickson County

'We plan for the worst': Nashville officials, nonprofits …. As freezing temperatures approached Nashville, volunteers worked throughout the night to get those living on the streets into shelters. As temperatures are not expected to get above freezing until Monday, they plan to be busy throughout the weekend.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Police pursuit ends on I-24 after vehicle catches fire

Police pursuit ends on I-24 after vehicle catches fire. Delayed, canceled flights complicate holiday travel …. Canceled and delayed flights continued mounting up Thursday across the country as winter storms and bitter temperatures moved in.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man reportedly pulls knife on neighbor over parking spot

Man reportedly pulls knife on neighbor over parking spot. 72-year-old man gets new heart after misdiagnosis. Ashland City police arrest man with 13 prior offenses …. They say 13 is an unlucky number. It sure was for a Cheatham County man
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Vehicle fires, crashes reported around Middle Tennessee overnight

First responders were busy Thursday night and early Friday morning as they responded to multiple incidents around Middle Tennessee amid dangerous road conditions.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

TDOT prepares roadways for winter weather

Delayed, canceled flights complicate holiday travel …. Canceled and delayed flights continued mounting up Thursday across the country as winter storms and bitter temperatures moved in.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

1 killed after crash on I-24 in Clarksville

‘It was so senseless’: Nashville family remembers …. Metro police were called to 4th Avenue and Church Street, where Mason was found with stab wounds to his chest. Nashville leaders warn residents to be cautious, …. Ahead of the expected winter weather over the holiday weekend, Nashville leaders ranging...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

City closes land deal for Murfreesboro amphitheater

City closes land deal for Murfreesboro amphitheater.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WBBJ

Warming shelters open for residents around West Tennessee

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — All of West Tennessee will is facing the coldest weather since the 1980s. Temperatures are expected to drop drastically due to an arctic air mass coming through. Many counties are preparing for the harsh incoming weather by taking extra precautions. Hardin, Henderson, Chester, Carroll, and...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Power outages affecting Middle Tennesseans as temps drop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Power outages are beginning to affect thousands in Middle Tennessee as cold weather moves into the area. As of 10 p.m. Thursday, Nashville Electric Services reported more than 4,000 customers were without power. A NES spokesperson said crews were responding to those affected areas to restore power.
NASHVILLE, TN
truecrimedaily

Human heart found in pile of salt in Tennessee

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- Workers at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility reportedly unearthed a human heart in a pile of salt last week. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told WKRN-TV deputies received the call from the TDOT facility in McEwen on Thursday, Dec. 15, regarding some "items that were found of interest."
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Newsmaker: Holiday Lights at Cheekwood

4 a.m. road conditions in Nashville after overnight …. TDOT and NDOT began their winter prep two days ahead of this snowfall.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Propane supply concerns in Middle TN ahead of winter weather

As the Arctic blast makes its way to Middle Tennessee, some propane companies are seeing a rise in customers requesting their tanks be refilled.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Mother Arrested in Nashville, Boyfriend Arrested in Smyrna in Regards to Alleged Injuries to 9-Month-Old and a Toddler

(Smyrna, TN) Youth Services detectives charged a Nashville mother and her Smyrna boyfriend with attempted criminal homicide and two counts of aggravated child abuse in connection with injuries to her nine-month-old daughter and two-year-old son. 20-Year-old Priscila Mota was taken into custody at her Bell Road apartment by Youth Services...
SMYRNA, TN

