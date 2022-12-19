ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

CWRU student arrested after allegedly attacking employee, other victim

By Peggy Gallek
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KSj0p_0jo8kbR800

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A 19 year-old Case Western Reserve University student is facing felonious assault charges after allegedly attacking two women, including an university employee.

According to court and police reports, Aiden Kim was arrested Friday. He is accused of assaulting housekeeping employee, Dorothea Hunter, and another woman. Both women were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Hunter said the man kicked her, she fell down, and he “just started beating” her. Her daughter Ashley says her mother was punched in the face and head area numerous times.

Police looking for suspect in possible road rage shooting on I-90

“She was just at work doing her job,” Ashley Hunter told the Fox 8 I-Team . “She did have to undergo some eye surgery.”

Hunter remained hospitalized Monday.

According to records filed in Cleveland Municipal Court, Kim is suspected of being under the influence of LSD at the time of the assaults. The assaults happened at the Triangle Apartments  on Mayfield Road.

“This was an extremely brutal attack,” said attorney Tom Merriman, who represents Hunter. “We are going to pursue every avenue to hold this young man accountable for what he did because this was an unbelievable brutal beating.”

Kids at higher risk of type 1 diabetes after COVID infection: Study

Kim appeared in Cleveland Municipal Court Monday. His case was bound over to the Cuyahoga County grand jury. Bond was set at $5,000 and he is ordered to stay away from the victims.

A CWRU spokesperson released the following statement:

Case Western Reserve is cooperating with authorities investigating the Dec. 16 assault in the Triangle Apartments. Our staff have been offering support to residents and others who may have been affected.

Our hearts go out to those who were injured, as well as their loved ones. We continue to hope for their full recoveries.

Finally, we are deeply grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and others in apprehending the suspect.

The university will provide updates as additional information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 9

Say what....
3d ago

Bond only $5000.00 WTF ??? AND, he’s too chicken to assault men? He picks innocent women? He needs to be dealt with outside jail.

Reply(1)
19
GeeV
2d ago

So his Daddy paid the $500 & now he's out looking for more Lsd.. This is a shame. It's no wonder why the crime is on the up & up, daily...no real consequences.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man wanted for biting, strangling victim in 2017 attack

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Stemming from a 2017 incident, Clarence Flowers is charged with abduction, assault and petty theft. According to Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers, Flowers strangled and bit the victim of the event in their right leg as they attempted to escape from his car. After driving the victim to...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Elyria teenager charged with multiple robberies after arrest for parole violation

ELYRIA, Ohio — A teenager in Elyria has been charged with multiple robberies after being arrested for a parole violation on Wednesday. According to the Elyria Police Department, officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Harvard Ave. for a report of shots fired just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning. After speaking with multiple residents, officers learned that multiple shots were fired into a dwelling.
ELYRIA, OH
WKYC

Garfield Heights family, police, seek answers on unsolved homicide

CLEVELAND — Family and police in Garfield Heights are still looking for answers following the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Ronnie Briggs in September. At a press conference on Wednesday, detectives showed new a video highlighting two unidentified people of interest -- one of which is believed to have fatally shot Briggs. You can watch the entire press conference in the video player above.
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Police: Girard woman returning from bar runs into boyfriend

Police have charged a Girard woman who told officers she spent 7 hours playing pool and drinking in a bar before her car ran into her boyfriend as he was crossing the street near their East Howard Street home early Wednesday. Kierstyn Anderson, 31, was booked into the county jail...
GIRARD, OH
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for murder in East Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a man wanted for a murder in East Cleveland. According to the U.S. Marshals, Michael Sheppard, 43, was taken into custody Wednesday morning at a home in the 9500 block of Detroit Rd. in Cleveland. East Cleveland police...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Officers try to turn the tables on would-be scammers: Mayfield Police Blotter

The staff at Citizen’s Bank reported Dec. 14 that a woman was trying to withdraw $13,000 from her account and they were concerned she was being scammed. Responding officers spoke to the 70-year-old resident and she explained that she received a phone call from an emotional woman, who claimed to be her daughter. She was then told by a man, claiming to be with the state police, that her daughter was in jail after causing an accident with a pregnant woman.
MAYFIELD, OH
cleveland19.com

Solon bus driver arrested for OVI after driving students to school

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Solon school bus driver was arrested Tuesday morning after driving a school bus under the influence of alcohol, according to police. Officers responded to the bus garage after an administrator reported one of their bus drivers, Christina Krusinski, 55, tested positive for alcohol during a random screening, police said.
SOLON, OH
whbc.com

Homeless Man Charged With Murder in Raff Road Arson Fire

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 31-year-old homeless man already charged with aggravated arson in a Plain Township fire from earlier this month is now charged with murder. That charge for the Raff Road SW fire that killed a man back in September. Anthony Carr was arraigned...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

The DEA says it seized enough fentanyl in 2022 to kill every American

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is sharing details on how much fentanyl agents seized over the course of 2022. According to a Tuesday announcement, authorities took enough fentanyl off the streets, in the form of pills and powder, to represent more than 379 million potentially deadly doses.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

81K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy