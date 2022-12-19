Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In-Laws Shocked When Son's Wife Reveals Millionaire Status in Pre-NupSharee B.New York City, NY
Galleria Mall To Close In MarchBrianWhite Plains, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Yonkers You Should Try OutTed RiversYonkers, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Related
The Best Breakfast Sandwich in New Jersey is One of the Best in the Entire Country
For the longest time, I was never a breakfast person. For whatever reason, I would wake up, get ready, and out the door. This was even in middle school and high school. Yes, I get it, this isn't always the best idea when you are trying to learn. There was...
This Quaint New Jersey Town Voted Best To Visit In The Winter
Winter has officially kicked off, and although there are some people who think it's the time of year to break out their comfy clothes and stay put for a few months, other people think it's the perfect time to go out and explore!. There are a lot of great small...
30 New Jersey Restaurants We Wish Would Make a Comeback
They say a good thing never lasts. From locally owned establishments (like Ponzio's Brooklawn and Zaberers) to national chains like (Chi-Chi's and The Ground Round), you've sounded off on the New Jersey restaurants you'd love to dine at again, if only they didn't go out of business. Wow! You've REALLY...
Foodie Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Favorite Christmas Cookie
Eating could easily be named an Olympic sport in New Jersey, so we know a little something about great food, whether it's a savory meal or a sweet treat. And we now know what our favorite and delicious Christmas cookie is just in time for the holiday weekend. Maybe you're...
These 4 Local Spots Make List Of NJs Greatest Italian Restaurants
One thing south jersey has, is a ton of great options for Italian food and some great Italian restaurants. Heading out to an Italian restaurant is an experience and everyone has their favorite spots, but which ones are truly the best?. NJ.com recently ranked the top 50 greatest Italian restaurants...
eastside-online.org
Spread Bagelry opens its first location in New Jersey
Spread Bagelry, a Philadelphia-based mini-chain of bagel shops, opened its Cherry Hill Location at 950 Blvd (next to Crumbl Cookies). Spread Bagelry, known for its hand-rolled, Montreal bagels has eight locations in Philadelphia, and this will be its first location in New Jersey. The 1,564 square foot Cherry Hill store offers 18 seats inside and, in the warmer months, up to 25 seats on the neighboring patio outdoors. The staff are all properly dressed in matching attire, and the space is clean and modern. The wood-fired oven, chandelier over the coffee bar, and baskets of warm bagels right at the entry are sure to catch customers’ attention. Customers can observe the unique bagel-making process up close as their Montreal-style bagels are brought fresh from the oven.
The best cannolis can be found at these NJ bakeries
Have you ever met someone that doesn’t enjoy a cannoli? Especially coming from New Jersey. We are full of amazing bakeries that serve the best and freshest pastries. If you head to an Italian restaurant for dinner, you almost always order the cannolis for dessert. And let’s not forget...
We got your 7 fishes right here in 3 Central NJ locations
When I was growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City, Christmas dinner for me always started on Christmas Eve. That's when we would celebrate the "feast of the seven fishes" as Vinnie LaFranca of Tuscany Italian Market explains;. "The feast began in the southern part of Italy," says...
NJ storm update: Thursday we get soaked, Friday we freeze
Mother Nature is going on the "naughty" list this year. A powerful storm system will impact New Jersey through one of the busiest travel periods of the year, leading up to Christmas. It is NOT a "snow storm" — but this will be a multiple high impact event. From rain and wind, to a brief hit of snow, to an arctic blast causing a flash freeze, to potential coastal flooding. This is going to be a nasty one. There will be significant travel headaches across New Jersey and beyond.
Two of America’s Best Roadside Attractions are Here in New Jersey
I must admit when I hear the phrase "roadside attractions" I think of Pee-Wee Herman. Pee-Wee's Big Adventure featured "roadside attractions" including the giant dinosaur lol and according to Vice.com "The dinosaurs were built back in the 60s by a former Knott's Berry Farm model sculptor named Claude K. Bell as a roadside attraction to attract people to his restaurant. However, after Claude's death, they were sold to a group who turned them into a creationist museum."
The Oldest Operating Lighthouse In New Jersey Is One Of The Oldest In The Country
I always knew that New Jersey was home to a bunch of lighthouses, but I didn't know that it's also home to the oldest continually operating lighthouse in the entire country!. This past week I had a day off and decided to do something I haven't done since moving to Ocean County but have been told to do countless times.
NJ travelers warned to expect shocking waits and delays
If you’re planning to do any traveling over the upcoming long holiday weekend, whether by car or plane, be prepared for longer than normal waits and delays. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has announced nearly 11 million air passengers and vehicles are expected to use its airports and vehicular crossings from Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Jan. 2.
Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its 1st N.J. location. Here’s our review.
Dave’s Hot Chicken, a budding California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, recently debuted in New Jersey, opening its first Garden State location in Wayne earlier this month. The pop-up-turned-chicken-sensation hopes to open 14 restaurants throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties soon. After originally setting up...
APPROVED: Netflix To Build $848M Production Studios in Monmouth County NJ!
Lights, camera action! And not in New York City or Hollywood... in New Jersey!. Plans for Netflix to construct a nearly $1 billion production facility in New Jersey have just been approved by New Jersey state officials, according to Deadline. The ambitious construction plan for the former Fort Monmouth Army...
The 3 Best Christmas Movies Ever With New Jersey Stars
New Jersey has deep roots in the movie world, especially when it comes to holiday movies. There are a lot of Garden State celebrities who have left their mark on Christmas movies over the years. New Jersey might just have more celebrities per square mile than any other state, so...
Study reveals NJ’s most popular gift this holiday season
As we get older, it becomes more complicated to shop for Christmas gifts. We buy what we want throughout the year so what do we actually NEED during the holidays?. I’m all about gift cards. I’ll accept any kind I get, but many people aren't too accepting of them because it's not as personal.
Wild pre-Christmas weather for NJ: 6 impacts you need to know about
UPDATE... This article is outdated... For the latest winter storm forecast information, please refer to my newest weather blog post. UPDATE as of 4 p.m. Wednesday... ORIGINAL POST from 11:12 a.m. Wednesday... From rain to snow, fierce winds to tumbling temps, a flash freeze to coastal flooding, we face significant...
Parsippany, NJ cops nab 3 after neighbor calls about burglary
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS — Police nabbed three men accused of breaking into a township home after a neighbor called in the suspicious behavior. Before 10 a.m. Tuesday, a resident along Beechwood Avenue saw two men wearing surgical-style masks approach a neighbor's house — one of them then entered through a window.
Weird facts on Christmas novelty songs NJ loves to hate
Nope. Sorry. I'm not going after "Dominic the Donkey" in this piece. Dominic has suffered enough, and in deference to the more than 1 million Italian-Americans in New Jersey, I'm leaving that one alone. It's bad enough these good folks have to deal with Columbus statues being torn down. Instead,...
What Was The Most Snow Ever Recorded in December in New Jersey?
It is December and Santa is getting to set out soon to visit us here in the Garden State. There is a slight chance of possibly some snow before Christmas Day on Sunday, but nothing like we had 75 years ago here in New Jersey. I started thinking about December...
94.5 PST
Princeton, NJ
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wpst.com
Comments / 0