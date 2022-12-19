ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Spread Bagelry opens its first location in New Jersey

Spread Bagelry, a Philadelphia-based mini-chain of bagel shops, opened its Cherry Hill Location at 950 Blvd (next to Crumbl Cookies). Spread Bagelry, known for its hand-rolled, Montreal bagels has eight locations in Philadelphia, and this will be its first location in New Jersey. The 1,564 square foot Cherry Hill store offers 18 seats inside and, in the warmer months, up to 25 seats on the neighboring patio outdoors. The staff are all properly dressed in matching attire, and the space is clean and modern. The wood-fired oven, chandelier over the coffee bar, and baskets of warm bagels right at the entry are sure to catch customers’ attention. Customers can observe the unique bagel-making process up close as their Montreal-style bagels are brought fresh from the oven.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
The best cannolis can be found at these NJ bakeries

Have you ever met someone that doesn’t enjoy a cannoli? Especially coming from New Jersey. We are full of amazing bakeries that serve the best and freshest pastries. If you head to an Italian restaurant for dinner, you almost always order the cannolis for dessert. And let’s not forget...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ storm update: Thursday we get soaked, Friday we freeze

Mother Nature is going on the "naughty" list this year. A powerful storm system will impact New Jersey through one of the busiest travel periods of the year, leading up to Christmas. It is NOT a "snow storm" — but this will be a multiple high impact event. From rain and wind, to a brief hit of snow, to an arctic blast causing a flash freeze, to potential coastal flooding. This is going to be a nasty one. There will be significant travel headaches across New Jersey and beyond.
Two of America’s Best Roadside Attractions are Here in New Jersey

I must admit when I hear the phrase "roadside attractions" I think of Pee-Wee Herman. Pee-Wee's Big Adventure featured "roadside attractions" including the giant dinosaur lol and according to Vice.com "The dinosaurs were built back in the 60s by a former Knott's Berry Farm model sculptor named Claude K. Bell as a roadside attraction to attract people to his restaurant. However, after Claude's death, they were sold to a group who turned them into a creationist museum."
MILLVILLE, NJ
NJ travelers warned to expect shocking waits and delays

If you’re planning to do any traveling over the upcoming long holiday weekend, whether by car or plane, be prepared for longer than normal waits and delays. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has announced nearly 11 million air passengers and vehicles are expected to use its airports and vehicular crossings from Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Jan. 2.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its 1st N.J. location. Here’s our review.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, a budding California-based chain that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, recently debuted in New Jersey, opening its first Garden State location in Wayne earlier this month. The pop-up-turned-chicken-sensation hopes to open 14 restaurants throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties soon. After originally setting up...
WAYNE, NJ
Study reveals NJ’s most popular gift this holiday season

As we get older, it becomes more complicated to shop for Christmas gifts. We buy what we want throughout the year so what do we actually NEED during the holidays?. I’m all about gift cards. I’ll accept any kind I get, but many people aren't too accepting of them because it's not as personal.
Wild pre-Christmas weather for NJ: 6 impacts you need to know about

UPDATE... This article is outdated... For the latest winter storm forecast information, please refer to my newest weather blog post. UPDATE as of 4 p.m. Wednesday... ORIGINAL POST from 11:12 a.m. Wednesday... From rain to snow, fierce winds to tumbling temps, a flash freeze to coastal flooding, we face significant...
Weird facts on Christmas novelty songs NJ loves to hate

Nope. Sorry. I'm not going after "Dominic the Donkey" in this piece. Dominic has suffered enough, and in deference to the more than 1 million Italian-Americans in New Jersey, I'm leaving that one alone. It's bad enough these good folks have to deal with Columbus statues being torn down. Instead,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
