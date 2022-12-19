ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: man kills woman and mother before shooting himself

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police say a 22-year-old man forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home in Des Moines and shot and killed her and her mother before shooting himself.

Des Moines Police said the man called police shortly before 3 a.m. Monday to report that he had shot the two women and was walking to a nearby park where he planned to kill himself.

Investigators believe the man forced his way into the home before he shot and killed a 20-year-old woman and her 47-year-old mother. Their names were not immediately released.

Police spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek said officers found the man in a park about a block from the home with a gunshot wound, but he was still alive. Paramedics took him to a hospital, and he remained in critical condition Monday afternoon.

