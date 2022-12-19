ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Number of cases dismissed by Riverside County judges approaches 1,100

By City News Service
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BAOHR_0jo8kAnd00

The number of cases dismissed by Riverside County judges contending with a backlog that accumulated during the COVID public health lockdowns is just under 1,100, many of them assault and domestic violence filings -- as well as a few for attempted murder and kidnapping, the District Attorney's Office said today.

"Our office respectfully disagrees with the decisions the judges continue to make regarding mass case dismissals," District Attorney Mike Hestrin said. "A one-size fits all approach of blanket case dismissals is not the answer. We are continuing to ask the bench to look at each case individually to determine if there is good cause to continue the matter until a courtroom becomes available."

The latest figures published by the D.A.'s office indicated that 1,098 cases had been booted by judges countywide since the second week of October.

1382-Case-Dismissals Download

The majority -- 691 -- were dismissed by judicial officers at the Larson Justice Center in Indio. The next highest amount was at the Banning Justice Center, where 181 had been tossed, with 120 unloaded at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta, 93 at the Riverside Hall of Justice and 13 at the Blythe Courthouse.

A misdemeanor sexual battery case out of Riverside, People v. Jose Cruz, was held out by prosecutors last week as an example of the prospective harm done by the dismissals. A failure to print sufficient jury notices to summon a pool for the defendant's trial led to delays and culminated with Judge John Molloy vacating the matter when no courtrooms came available for trial.

The alleged victim, a woman whose identity was not released, released a statement saying she opposed the judge's decision, "and I am disappointed that justice was not served. (The defendant) is now a free man ... who received zero consequences."

A Superior Court spokeswoman said the mechanical snafu that resulted in the lack of jury summonses has since been rectified by the court's vendor-printer, Taylor Communications.

According to data, the lion's share of cases dismissed -- 1,015 -- were misdemeanor filings, many of them domestic violence matters. However, figures revealed that close to 30 have been felony assault with a deadly weapon cases, along with five alleged kidnappings, five alleged robberies and five alleged attempted murders.

"One thousand cases dismissed is a thousand too many,'' Hestrin said. "These are real cases with real victims. The victims deserve the right to have their case heard in a court of law. Our victims of crime are being deprived of justice because of a case backlog in the courts."

Judges have been vacating cases almost daily since Oct. 10, generally citing lack of available courtroom space for trials as the main rationale for the dismissals. Most of the cases were added to dockets during the public health lockdowns, when courts suspended many operations under emergency orders from the California Office of the Chief Justice.

Check Out Our Report from October: RivCo DA criticizes decision to dismiss over 200 criminal cases due to lack of available courtrooms

A backlog of roughly 2,800 cases developed. The chief justice's orders expired on Oct. 7.

Superior Court Presiding Judge John Monterosso released a statement on Oct. 25 acknowledging the court system was bearing a heavy load, traced to the lockdowns and consequent changes in court operations.

"I share others' frustration when a case is not resolved on the merits, or due process is impaired, due to a lack of available judicial resources," Monterosso said. "The genesis of the current set of circumstances is the chronic and generational lack of judges allocated to serve Riverside County."

He emphasized the county has 90 authorized and funded judicial positions, but a 2020 Judicial Needs Assessment Study noted that 115 judicial officers are needed to ensure efficient operations throughout the local court system and prevent logjams.

"While the law allows a court to continue a case beyond the statutory deadline for `good cause,' the decision on whether `good cause' exists is an individualized decision made by the trial judge based on the law and the facts of the case,'' Monterosso said.

Hestrin questioned the legitimacy of basing dismissals on a deficit of judicial resources, given that "this has been the case as far back as anyone can remember."

"The consequences of the decisions being made from our judges is going to cause extreme harm to victims of crime and our community at-large,'' he said.

According to prosecutors, some of the dismissals are being appealed, while other cases are being re-filed in response to the judges' actions.

The backlog is reminiscent of the cumulative impact of a buildup of unresolved criminal cases in 2007 that prompted the state to dispatch a "judicial strike team" to the county to help sort through criminal cases clogging the court system.

At the time, the Superior Court virtually halted civil jury trials for months while judges focused on reducing the strain on resources. An empty elementary school was even converted into a makeshift courthouse.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eVfNV_0jo8kAnd00
Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post Number of cases dismissed by Riverside County judges approaches 1,100 appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 6

Related
YAHOO!

18 inmates have died in Riverside County jails in 2022. Families want an investigation

A man incarcerated in a Riverside County jail died in a hospital on Monday after being found unresponsive in a jail cell the week before. It's the 18th death of an inmate this year, the deadliest year in the county's jails according to data made public by the California Department of Justice going back to 2005. Riverside County had previously reported at most 12 deaths in its jails over that time frame, most recently in 2020.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Mom outraged after attacker’s charge dismissed, nearly 1,100 cases dropped so far

A Riverside County mother is demanding justice after she was attacked with her baby. The case is one of more than 1,000 countywide that have been dismissed by Riverside County Superior Court judges because there were no courtrooms available. Clarissa Guevara is caught on grainy surveillance video being attacked with her 1-year-old daughter in her The post Mom outraged after attacker’s charge dismissed, nearly 1,100 cases dropped so far appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Ex-ICE agent from Riverside who raped women convicted of federal charges

A 48-year-old former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent from Riverside who sexually assaulted two women was convicted today of federal charges. Following a nearly two-week trial at U.S. District Court in downtown Riverside, a jury found John Jacobs Olivas guilty of three counts of deprivation of rights under color of law. U.S. District Judge The post Ex-ICE agent from Riverside who raped women convicted of federal charges appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KVCR NEWS

AG Bonta files lawsuit against San Jacinto charity

Bonta announced the lawsuit against the California Equine Retirement Foundation and its executive director Carrie Ard for multiple violations of state charity laws and self-dealing by Ard. The now-defunct organization was a charity that focused on the care of retired race horses. CERF failed to comply with registration and reporting...
SAN JACINTO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Felon sentenced to 16 months in prison for grand theft in La Quinta

A 29-year-old felon who stole from a La Quinta business earlier this year is facing 16 months in state prison after pleading guilty to a grand theft charge. Adrian Nicholas Vanwinkle of Desert Hot Springs was charged with two felony counts, one each of grand theft of over $950 and vandalism, according to court records. The post Felon sentenced to 16 months in prison for grand theft in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

LA man in deadly DUI Palm Springs crash pleads guilty to murder

A Los Angeles man who caused a fatal Palm Springs crash in July while driving under the influence of alcohol pleaded guilty today to a murder charge. In addition to murder, Kevin Atteberry, 57, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury and DUI of alcohol with 0.08% or more causing The post LA man in deadly DUI Palm Springs crash pleads guilty to murder appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
goldrushcam.com

San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results in 31 Felony Arrests

December 20, 2022 - The San Bernardino County Sheriff Department reports between December 10, 2022, and December 16, 2022, investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Unlicensed Driver Admits Killing Motorcyclist in Moreno Valley DUI Crash

An unlicensed motorist who killed a 33-year-old motorcyclist while driving under the influence at a Moreno Valley intersection is slated to be sentenced next month to 10 years in state prison. Bryon Alexa Cifuentes Saucedo, 24, pleaded guilty Tuesday to DUI gross vehicular manslaughter and a sentence-enhancing allegation of fleeing...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KVCR NEWS

Helen Tran to be sworn in as San Bernardino mayor

Re-elected city council members Theodore Sanchez, Sandra Ibarra and Fred Shorett will also be sworn in and the Nov. 8th election results will be certified. The city of San Bernardino is holding a special city council meeting tonight to swear in the city’s new mayor Helen Tran. Tran made history this election cycle as the first Asian American to be elected as San Bernardino mayor. She will be only the third woman to serve in the role.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Five pounds of fentanyl and meth seized in Orange County

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Five pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine were seized and two people suspected of shipping fentanyl out of the country were arrested Tuesday by the Huntington Beach Police Department. The seizure occurred when an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle after seeing the driver and passenger...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County man accused of distributing fentanyl via the mail

A 37-year-old man accused of distributing fentanyl out of his Hemet apartment, sending packets of the substance via U.S. mail, was in federal custody today.   Ignacio Alcala was arrested last week following an investigation involving the Riverside County Gang Impact Team and U.S. Postal Service.    Alcala was federally charged with distribution of fentanyl for The post Riverside County man accused of distributing fentanyl via the mail appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
vvng.com

31 arrested and illegal gambling machines seized during “Operation Consequences” week of December 10th – 16th

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Between December 10, 2022, and December 16, 2022, investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Councilmember Christy Holstege considering plans for house bought outside district

Palm Springs Councilmember Christy Holstege told News Channel 3 that she is unsure what she and her husband plan to do with a house the couple recently purchased outside of the district she serves. Holstege confirmed that she and her husband had bought the house and were planning to move into it, if she had The post Palm Springs Councilmember Christy Holstege considering plans for house bought outside district appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
newsantaana.com

The Westminster police busted a parolee for selling Fentanyl

On Sunday night, at approximately 11 PM, a Westminster police officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Westminster/Hoover for CVC (California Vehicle Code) violations. Upon contacting the driver, it was determined he was on probation. A vehicle search revealed 38 individual foil bindles containing fentanyl, a syringe with...
WESTMINSTER, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Yucca Valley man struck and killed by vehicle on SR-62

A Yucca Valley man was killed after being struck by a vehicle along Twentynine Palms Highway (SR-62) Wednesday night. The incident happened at around 9:15 p.m. on SR-62 and Fox Trail. Deputies discovered that a white Fiat travel traveling east on SR-62 collided with a pedestrian who was in the roadway. The pedestrian, identified as The post Yucca Valley man struck and killed by vehicle on SR-62 appeared first on KESQ.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KVCR NEWS

Family of San Bernardino man who was killed by police files $100 million lawsuit

The family of Rob Adams gathered at a community center in Los Angeles last Friday to announce a $100 million lawsuit filed against the San Bernardino Police Department (SBPD). 23-year-old Adams was allegedly armed when he was shot by police in July. The officers, who were in an unmarked vehicle, say they were responding to a report of an armed man in a parking lot on the 400 block of West Highland Avenue in San Bernardino.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy