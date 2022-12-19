Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Construction for US 82 intersection set to begin January
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Texas Department of Transportation officials announced Monday that a project to improve the intersection of US 82 and Old Southmayd Road in Grayson County is set to begin Jan. 9. The Contractor, Jagoe-Public Company of Denton was granted 78 working days, weather permitting, to complete the...
KTEN.com
Ardmore infrastructure projects anticipate growth
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) —Ardmore city engineers have a list of projects they will be starting in 2023 aimed at reducing traffic congestion and preparing the city for new developments over the next couple of decades. “These roads are going to be designed for a 30-year life expectancy, so they...
KTEN.com
Ambulance topples over at Ardmore intersection
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — First responders were involved in an accident in Ardmore on Tuesday afternoon. Ardmore police said a Marshall County ambulance tipped over at the intersection of U.S. 70 and South Commerce Street. One person treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries. Police have not yet...
KTEN.com
Sherman house burns; no one hurt
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — No injuries were reported after fire broke out at a residence in the 700 block of South Vaden Street in Sherman on Thursday evening. Firefighters said some members of the family arrived at the scene as they were extinguishing the blaze. This is a breaking...
KXII.com
911 service restored in Grayson County
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The 911 service in Grayson County was restored Wednesday morning. The Sherman Police Department announced Tuesday that they are experiencing issues with their 911 service. In a Facebook post, Sherman Police said the service is down. If you need police, fire or emergency medical services, call...
CBS News
First Alert Weather: Live updates for Thursday, Dec. 22
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Today and Friday are First Alert Weather Days due to the dangerously cold weather headed our way. North Texas is currently under a wind chill advisory & a wind advisory. Temperatures will drop significantly this morning around 9 or 10 a.m. Late this morning into...
KTEN.com
Here is Denison's Christmas Yard of the Year
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The City of Denison announced the Christmas Yard of the Year award winners on Thursday: George and Janie Bowling. “I’ll continue to do it as long as these 70-year-old legs will go up and down the ladder,” George Bowling said. The win —...
KTEN.com
Van Alstyne police and fire departments are expanding
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — Van Alstyne is making public safety its top priority as the city continues to grow. "The city hired a consultant — Dr. Fred out of the University of North Texas — who specializes in public safety and staffing," said police Chief Tim Barnes. "So he's giving us a five-year plan for patrol."
KTEN.com
Love County fire departments struggle to find volunteers
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The need for volunteer firefighters has increased in 2022, and department chiefs reiterated the necessity to Love County Emergency Management at a monthly meeting earlier this week. The Criner Hills Volunteer Fire Department said it has gradually lost members since 2020. Of the 14...
Winter weather causes power outages, leaving North Texans in the dark
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The high winds and extremely cold temperatures leading to thousands of power outages across North Texas today.Locally, the majority being seen in Dallas and Collin Counties. Homeowners say it's been a pain. "I'm in the dark," Roque Garcia said. "It's the whole neighborhood." The Princeton resident is using battery operated lights and keeping warm by the fire."It is very frustrating because we pay our electric bills to Oncor and all day it's been going in and out," he said. Leo Sanchez, in Rowlett, is experiencing the same thing. "Every seven, three minutes, ten minutes," he said. Heading into today, he already...
KTEN.com
Renovation to resume at historic Hotel Denison
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — No matter where you are in the city, you can almost always see the top of Hotel Denison. But for the past few decades the seven-story landmark at 401 West Chestnut Street has been completely empty. “About the 1980s, it stopped being a hotel and...
KTEN.com
Ardmore lays groundwork for hydrogen plant
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — There's been another big milestone in the development of H2OK, Woodside Energy's proposed green hydrogen plant in Ardmore. The company awarded a major contract for equipment needed to begin production. "It will be a very large project," said Ardmore Development Authority executive Andrea Anderson. "They'll...
Man missing out of Denison since Wednesday evening
DENISON, Texas — A Silver Alert has been issued to help find a 72-year-old man that was last seen in Denison, Texas on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Officials say Richard Bruno was seen at 5:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Crawford Street driving a gray 2015 Ford Fusion. The car has the Texas license plate FMT 8785.
KTEN.com
Ardmore car dealer donates bikes for foster kids
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Patriot Chevrolet in Ardmore helped some kids with their Christmas wishes on Thursday. The dealership donated 55 bicycles and jackets to the Carter County Department of Human Services to be given to children in foster care. "When our community works together, we can help families,"...
KXII.com
Tioga ISD set to terminate 20 employees amid financial troubles
TIOGA, Texas (KXII) - Emotions ran high at the Tioga ISD school board meeting Tuesday night, after parents and faculty members recently discovered the district is in a tight financial bind. After meeting in executive session for two-and-a-half hours, the board revealed they will terminate 20 teachers and will decrease...
KXII.com
Paris family loses home in structure fire
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris family lost their home in a structure fire on Tuesday night. According to the Paris Fire Department, the fire happened at a one-story apartment complex on Northwest 23rd St. around 5 p.m. Paris Fire Chief Thomas McMonigle said the family was not home at...
KXII.com
Calera family loses everything in house fire
CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - A family in Calera lost everything after their home burned down Tuesday night. According to the Calera Fire Department, the fire started around 8:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Main St. Firefighters on scene said that no one was home at the time of the...
KXII.com
Johnston County Sheriff requests public corruption case
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd has requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to open a public corruption case in the county. In a video shared online, Dodd said the county is refusing to fund the jail, as well as not receiving money allocated to the sheriff’s office by the excise board.
KXII.com
Mobile, hydroponic and aquaponic farms sold out of Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A man is selling hydroponic and aquaponic farms in Ardmore, and they’re on wheels. Felix Lopez said everything inside the trailer runs on a 30-amp generator. “It can hold 320 plants of cannabis and it can actually hold about a thousand head of lettuce, every...
KXII.com
Leaving animals in freezing temps could leave you with fines
(KXII) -With subfreezing temperatures sweeping thru Texoma, people are staying in and bundling up– and your furry friends should do the same. Sherman Police Sergeant Brett Mullen said, “this extreme cold, bring your dogs inside, if not in your home then you have to provide them with an area where they can get out of the freezing temperatures”
