WKRN

Man reportedly pulls knife on neighbor over parking spot

NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Record number of guns found at TSA checkpoints in Tennessee

TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Grinch steals toys in Dickson County

DICKSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Vehicle fires, crashes reported around Middle Tennessee overnight

TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Police pursuit ends on I-24 after vehicle catches fire

NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

City finds new landfill contamination site on river

NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Drug deal turned armed robbery in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Multi-vehicle crash on I-24

NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Electric company gives advice on how to keep the electric bill down

NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

1 killed after crash on I-24 in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Missing Lawrence County man

LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Metro PD investigate fatal shooting following self-defense claim

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police detectives are investigating a self-defense claim made after the fatal shooting of a 44-year-old man. On Tuesday night, 26-year-old Alcapone Branch was accused of shooting and killing 44-year-old Jamie Whitehead in the 600 block of Sylvan Street at the James Cayce Homes.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

TDOT prepares roadways for winter weather

NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

4 arrested after stolen car crashes into building

NASHVILLE, TN

