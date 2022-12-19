Read full article on original website
WKRN
Man reportedly pulls knife on neighbor over parking spot
WKRN
Record number of guns found at TSA checkpoints in Tennessee
WKRN
Grinch steals toys in Dickson County
WKRN
Vehicle fires, crashes reported around Middle Tennessee overnight
WKRN
Police pursuit ends on I-24 after vehicle catches fire
Drug deal leads to armed robbery on Old Hickory Boulevard
A man now faces multiple felony charges after police say he was involved in an alleged armed robbery that occurred last year outside a market in South Nashville.
WKRN
City finds new landfill contamination site on river
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of December 20, 2022
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of December 20, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Sexual Battery- Aggravated- Victim under 13, Rape of a Child x2, Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child. Last seen in East Nashville. Anyone with information regarding this...
WKRN
'It was so senseless': Nashville family remembers son after deadly stabbing at bus stop
WKRN
Drug deal turned armed robbery in Nashville
Drugs, guns recovered after high speed chase in Nashville
An invalid license plate led Metro police officers on a high speed chase and a teenager taken into custody.
WKRN
Multi-vehicle crash on I-24
WKRN
Electric company gives advice on how to keep the electric bill down
Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in creek
A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a creek Wednesday.
WKRN
1 killed after crash on I-24 in Clarksville
WKRN
Metro police makes progress in pledge to recruit 30% more women by 2030
WKRN
Missing Lawrence County man
WSMV
Metro PD investigate fatal shooting following self-defense claim
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police detectives are investigating a self-defense claim made after the fatal shooting of a 44-year-old man. On Tuesday night, 26-year-old Alcapone Branch was accused of shooting and killing 44-year-old Jamie Whitehead in the 600 block of Sylvan Street at the James Cayce Homes. Officials said...
WKRN
TDOT prepares roadways for winter weather
WKRN
4 arrested after stolen car crashes into building
