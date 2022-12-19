Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Sterno-type fuel cans likely caused fire that killed 73-year-old New Orleans woman
The fire that trapped a 73-year-old New Orleans woman behind the chained burglar bars on her front porch Sunday night, leading to her death, was likely caused by the Sterno-like fuel cans that relatives say she had been using to warm food inside her 7th Ward home, authorities say. Ferry...
Three die in Louisiana house fires over 26-hour period
The people who died lived in Leesville, New Orleans and Ruston. State Fire Marshal officials are offering safety tips to try to save lives.
Victim of deadly Mid-City shooting discovered inside vehicle
At about 8 p.m., the NOPD says they responded to the corner of South Carrollton and Tulane Avenues on a report of a shooting in the area.
WWL-TV
2 shot, 1 dead in New Orleans East shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a Thursday night double shooting in New Orleans East that's resulted in one person's death. Police say both a 32-year-old man and a female victim were shot just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Dale Street. The man was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS, while the female victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.
NOLA.com
Two youths wounded in St. Roch shooting, police say
Two juvenile males collapsed in St. Roch after being wounded in a drive-by shooting early Thursday morning, New Orleans police said. The shooting occurred at around 3:57 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of North Roman and Music streets, police said. The youths were walking down North Roman Street toward Franklin Avenue when an assailant in a dark-hued SUV opened fire on occupants of a blue Hyundai. The two youths were shot in the crossfire and went to a hospital, police said.
gentillymessenger.com
Woman found shot to death in Motel 6 on Old Gentilly Road
When a woman was found dead Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 20) in a room in the Motel 6 on Old Gentilly Road, the New Orleans Police Department classified the death as a suicide. She had sustained a gunshot wound and was declared dead at the scene. Later that day, as homicide...
Elderly woman living without electricity in New Orleans dies in house fire
New Orleans firefighters were called to Gentilly Sunday night after a home went up in flames. “The first fire companies arrived on the scene at 7:19 pm to find a one-story brick single family dwelling with heavy fire
NOLA.com
Man shot dead, woman wounded on Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police say
A man was shot dead and a woman wounded Thursday night on Chef Menteur Highway in the Plum Orchard area, New Orleans police said. Police said they were called at 7:08 p.m. to Chef's intersection with Dale Street, where the man, 32, was declared dead. The woman sustained injuries that did not threaten her life, police said.
Woman found dead inside Desire motel, detail limited
At about 1:36 p.m., officers responded to the 4200 block of Old Gentilly Road for a call of a suspected suicide
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate deadly shooting in Mid-City
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a murder in Mid-City Wednesday night. NOPD responded to the intersection of South Carrollton and Tulane avenues around 8 p.m., where a man was found shot inside a car. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he...
NOLA.com
New Orleans woman, 73, woman died trapped between fire and chained porch gate
Matthew Ballier bolted out of his Serantine Street home the moment he heard his 73-year-old aunt, Ferry Simpson, screaming his name from the front porch of her burning home just a half-block away Sunday evening. With flames shooting out of her front door behind her, Simpson was trapped by the...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man seen burglarizing Howard Ave. business
According to the NOPD, at about 3 a.m., a man was reportedly caught on surveillance video shattering the back glass door.
WWL-TV
Two hospitalized after shooting at Crowder and Lake Forest boulevards
NEW ORLEANS — Two people were wounded in a shooting at the intersection of Crowder and Lake Forest boulevards in New Orleans East on Tuesday afternoon. According to initial reports, the New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 1:49 p.m. Paramedics took two gunshot victims - an adult man and an adult female to the hospital.
NOLA.com
A running faucet protects pipes from freezing, but what if you're leaving town?
As an Arctic blast makes its way to southeast Louisiana, residents are being encouraged to leave their water faucets dripping to avoid bursting pipes during the freezing weather. But what should you do if you're leaving town for the Christmas holidays?. You could leave a faucet on for an extended...
fox8live.com
Woman found shot, killed in Motel 6 room in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the murder of a woman found dead in a Motel 6 room. The shooting was first reported around 1:30 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 20 at the Motel 6 located at 4200 Old Gentilly Road. Police were originally called out...
NOLA.com
New Orleans' second homicide in an hour reported in Central City
One man was shot dead and another was wounded Thursday night in Central City, in New Orleans' second homicide in less than an hour. Police said they were summoned at 8:04 p.m. to the 2700 block of Martin L. King Boulevard, where they found two men with gunshot wounds. Paramedics declared one victim dead on scene and took the other to a hospital. He was stable as of 9:37 p.m., authorities said.
Lakeview homeowner scares off potential burglar Sunday night
On Sunday (Dec.18), a break-in was called in for the 6800 block of General Haig at about 8:15 p.m.
Drivers need to be aware of traffic restrictions for NOPD chief’s ‘final walk’
NEW ORLEANS — An important change comes to the New Orleans Police Department. Police Chief Shaun Ferguson will celebrate his 'final walk' Thursday morning. He is retiring after serving as NOPD Superintendent since January 2019. He first joined the NOPD in 1998. Following Ferguson’s final walk, Michelle Woodfork will...
Two men, woman wanted accused of Gentilly armed robbery
According to the NOPD, the incident happened at a gas station in the 4500 block of Chef Menteur Highway.
Ferguson exits, Woodfork takes over NOPD today
It is a changing of the guard today for the leadership of the NOPD. “The City of New Orleans will host the Final Walk of outgoing New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun D. Ferguson,” according to a news release from the mayor’s office.
