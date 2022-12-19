ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWL-TV

2 shot, 1 dead in New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a Thursday night double shooting in New Orleans East that's resulted in one person's death. Police say both a 32-year-old man and a female victim were shot just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Dale Street. The man was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS, while the female victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.
NOLA.com

Two youths wounded in St. Roch shooting, police say

Two juvenile males collapsed in St. Roch after being wounded in a drive-by shooting early Thursday morning, New Orleans police said. The shooting occurred at around 3:57 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of North Roman and Music streets, police said. The youths were walking down North Roman Street toward Franklin Avenue when an assailant in a dark-hued SUV opened fire on occupants of a blue Hyundai. The two youths were shot in the crossfire and went to a hospital, police said.
gentillymessenger.com

Woman found shot to death in Motel 6 on Old Gentilly Road

When a woman was found dead Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 20) in a room in the Motel 6 on Old Gentilly Road, the New Orleans Police Department classified the death as a suicide. She had sustained a gunshot wound and was declared dead at the scene. Later that day, as homicide...
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate deadly shooting in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a murder in Mid-City Wednesday night. NOPD responded to the intersection of South Carrollton and Tulane avenues around 8 p.m., where a man was found shot inside a car. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he...
WWL-TV

Two hospitalized after shooting at Crowder and Lake Forest boulevards

NEW ORLEANS — Two people were wounded in a shooting at the intersection of Crowder and Lake Forest boulevards in New Orleans East on Tuesday afternoon. According to initial reports, the New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 1:49 p.m. Paramedics took two gunshot victims - an adult man and an adult female to the hospital.
fox8live.com

Woman found shot, killed in Motel 6 room in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the murder of a woman found dead in a Motel 6 room. The shooting was first reported around 1:30 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 20 at the Motel 6 located at 4200 Old Gentilly Road. Police were originally called out...
NOLA.com

New Orleans' second homicide in an hour reported in Central City

One man was shot dead and another was wounded Thursday night in Central City, in New Orleans' second homicide in less than an hour. Police said they were summoned at 8:04 p.m. to the 2700 block of Martin L. King Boulevard, where they found two men with gunshot wounds. Paramedics declared one victim dead on scene and took the other to a hospital. He was stable as of 9:37 p.m., authorities said.
WWL-AMFM

Ferguson exits, Woodfork takes over NOPD today

It is a changing of the guard today for the leadership of the NOPD. “The City of New Orleans will host the Final Walk of outgoing New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun D. Ferguson,” according to a news release from the mayor’s office.
