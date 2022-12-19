ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BOOM! Eric “Tackle Machine” Fields from Oklahoma is N!

In the spirit of overlooked prospects I present to you Matt Rhule’s pride and joy — Eric Fields from Oklahoma. How fields has gone overlooked, I am not sure as the 6’2” 190 lb athlete raked in 180 tackles in 10 games this past season. Also, 120 of them were solo stops.
THE OFFICIAL CLASS OF 2023 EARLY SIGNING DAY BONANZA

Today is a day to rejoice! We have the class of 2023 inking their letter of intent to officially join the Big Red Family!. Dwight Bootle, CB, 5’11 175, Miami, Fla. (Miami Palmetto) Starting off, we have a legacy defensive back & one of my favorite recruits in the...
Monday Night Therapy: Nebraska Football Recruiting

I did the show from my hometown of Curtis, Nebraska, so it wasn’t my regular studio mic and setting. Todd joined late from somewhere in Iowa. The show is about recruiting. Matt Rhule has picked up a huge number of recruits in a very short time, and that doesn’t happen without some hard work.
Nebraska WBB Notches a Big Win in 3OT vs Kansas 85-79

I hope you are safe and warm wherever you are! Now, let’s cheer on the ladies as they face a difficult test vs the Jayhawks. Playing ranked teams has not been good for Nebraska so far this season, but the team seems to have a turned a corner with their defense. The offense is gaining steam, but still a bit streaky. They’ll need to avoid scoring droughts if they want to win tonight.
Florida Transfer Chief Borders Picks Nebraska Football

Nebraska picked up another portal transfer from Florida as linebacker Chief Borders announced his commitment to our beloved Huskers today on social media. Borders joins longsnapper Marco Ortiz and safety Corey Collier Jr as Gators who have chosen to make Nebraska their football team next season. Borders visited Nebraska this...
Nebraska WBB vs #20/24 Kansas Preview

Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-3, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. 20/24 Kansas Jayhawks (10-0, 0-0 Big 12) Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 6 p.m. (CT) Live TV: Nebraska Public Media Ana Bellinghausen (PBP), Kara Graham (Analyst) Live Video: B1G+. Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (5:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3...
Nebrasketball: Queens Battle in the Vault Game Thread

When: Tuesday, Dec. 20, approximately 6:30 p.m. CT or 30 minutes after the game prior. Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena (15,000) - Lincoln, Nebraska. Radio: Huskers Radio Network; Kent Pavelka (play-by-play), Jake Muhleisen (analyst) Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff,...
Nebraska WBB vs Kansas Game Thread

{Oh, the weather outside is frightful. Inside, it’s so delightful. A pretty good team coming in. Huskers win. Huskers win. Huskers win!}. Let’s hope Nebraska can pull the upset. Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-3, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. 20/24 Kansas Jayhawks (10-0, 0-0 Big 12) Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 6...
