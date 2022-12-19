Read full article on original website
Related
ktwb.com
Winter Weather Advisories, Wind Chill Warnings, Blizzard Warnings all currently in effect throughout KELO listening area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Several winter weather warnings and advisories are currently in effect across the northern plains. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued these warnings ahead of an incoming cold front that will bring about powerful winds, widespread blowing snow, and dangerously cold windchills.
News Channel Nebraska
'It's going to be very dangerous': Severe winter weather grips Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Winter storm warnings have been issued over much of the midwest and Nebraska is feeling the effects. On Wednesday morning in Norfolk, wind chills were down to -4 and it’s only expected to get colder as the week goes on. The distance operations maintenance manager for...
UPDATE: Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 Closed Thursday Night- No Travel Advised
Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 will both be closed as of 6:00 PM Thursday 12/22/22. I-29 (both northbound and southbound) will be closed from Sioux Falls (I-29/I-90 interchange) to the North Dakota state line. I-90 will be closed from Rapid City to Sioux Falls. BLIZZARD WARNING Issued Minnesota, Iowa, SD...
dakotanewsnow.com
Safely working outdoors in frigid temperatures
Coach of #1 ranked women's basketball team enjoys coming west to Sioux Falls. Caleb Sanders & Mason MCCormick first team All-Americans. Travelers stranded as winter weather closes Sioux Falls Regional Airport. Updated: 8 hours ago. It’s a traveler’s worst nightmare: a winter storm right before Christmas. It’s left many people...
sdstandardnow.com
Angel of mercy: Stuck in the snow, help appeared suddenly in the massive storm and then was gone just as quick
He came out of the snow. Suddenly, there he was. I had to look twice. Was someone really walking toward me in the middle of a massive snowstorm? Yes, he was. I was stuck. It was raining when we got home that night after a wonderful horse-drawn ride through the streets in a historic part of Sioux Falls, followed by a tour of the Pettigrew Home & Museum. Some hot chocolate and a snack and we were on the road home before the storm hit.
KELOLAND TV
An updated look at snowfall prediction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota. And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.
KELOLAND TV
No travel advised across all of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow fall may mostly be gone from much of KELOLAND but the winds are causing ground blizzards. Visibility is affected in most of the state. At about 12:25 p.m. today, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said no travel was advised for all of South Dakota. The DPS sent a public safety alert. The DPS also said that all four lanes of Interstate 90 from Rapid City to Sioux Falls will close at 5 p.m. A section from Rapid City to Chamberlain is already closed.
Highway Near Sioux Falls Set to Close for I-90 Bridge Repairs
A major highway leading in an out of Northwest Sioux Falls is about to close for a few weeks. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that beginning December 27, repair work is scheduled to begin on the Interstate 90 eastbound bridge over South Dakota Highway 38 (Exit 390). The...
kscj.com
SOUTH DAKOTA’S MAIN ROADS MOSTLY CLOSED
INTERSTATE 29 (BOTH NORTHBOUND AND SOUTHBOUND) WILL BE CLOSED FROM SIOUX FALLS TO THE NORTH DAKOTA STATE LINE AT 6 P.M. THURSDAY EVENING. AS OF 5 P.M THURSDAY, THE CLOSURE ON INTERSTATE 90 WILL BE EXTENDED FROM CHAMBERLAIN TO SIOUX FALLS. INTERSTATE 90 (BOTH EASTBOUND AND WESTBOUND) REMAINS CLOSED FROM...
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to stuck vehicle on Minnesota Ave.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are several cars with damage after crews responded to a stuck vehicle Thursday morning. A large truck was stuck in the middle of the road going south at Fourth Street and Minnesota Avenue. There were also several cars on the road and onto the sidewalk with visible damage.
kscj.com
WOMAN RESCUED AFTER CRASHING INTO MORNINGSIDE RAVINE
THE BELOW ZERO TEMPERATURES, BLOWING SNOW AND STRONG WINDS CONTINUE TO CREATE HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS IN THE AREA. SEVERAL MAIN STREETS AND HIGHWAYS HAVE ICY SPOTS AND SIOUX CITY POLICE SGT. TOM GILL SAYS ONE LOCAL DRIVER AVOIDED SERIOUS INJURY IN A SCARY ACCIDENT EARLY THURSDAY IN MORNINGSIDE:. ICYRDS1 OC……..FOR...
kynt1450.com
Merry Christmas from the Contact Center
The Yankton Contact Center is busy making this Holiday Season a little nicer for many people in the area. Rebecca Meier, the incoming Director of the Contact Center, talks about their Christmas Food Basket Program…. For any questions, please call the Yankton Contact Center at 605-260-4400, extension 2, or visit...
sdpb.org
As Lewis and Clark nears completion, plans begin for second 'big pipe'
Over two decades after it first received funding, the Lewis and Clark Rural Water System is near completion. But developers are already looking to build a second pipeline to the Missouri River. Troy Larson is executive director of Lewis and Clark. In a lecture for the Big Sioux River and...
KELOLAND TV
Salvation Army strikes gold in the cold
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Our cold weather has put a chill on donations to the Salvation Army over the holidays. Red Kettle campaigns are down tens of thousands of dollars across the state. But there is still time to drop money into the kettles in spite of the cold.
kynt1450.com
Yankton County Bridge Inspection Report
The Yankton County Commission has received the 2022 bridge inspection report. Joshua Prather, from IMEG Corporation, summarizes that inspection…. Prather highlighted 4 Jim River bridges in in presentation, the Stone Church, Jamesville, Johnson, and Fleeg’s Bridges. Prather describes some information on the Jamesville Bridge…. Prather talks about Fleeg’s Bridge…...
kynt1450.com
Special Fundraiser for Contact Center
The Yankton Contact Center is launching a new fundraising effort, just in time for the busy holiday season. Rebecca Meier, the incoming Director of the Yankton Contact Center, explains the details…. Meier talks about the different ways in which people can donate…. Anyone wishing to assist in this effort, please...
KELOLAND TV
6 Sioux Falls businesses fail alcohol compliance checks
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several businesses in Sioux Falls failed an alcohol compliance check this week. The Sioux Falls Police Department conducted the check at 29 businesses in the southwest portion of the city. Of those 29, officials say six failed and sold alcohol to a person under...
dakotanewsnow.com
Potential merger to come for Voyage FCU and Vermillion FCU
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pending approval from the NCUA and a supportive vote from the Vermillion Federal Credit Union membership, Voyage Federal Credit Union and Vermillion Federal Credit Union will merge in the summer of 2023. The merger would result in over $200 million in combined assets...
South Dakota State Jackrabbits Announce 2023 Recruiting Class
National Signing Day is a big deal across all levels of College Football, and on Wednesday the South Dakota State Jackrabbit football program formally announced its 2023 recruiting class. The Jacks, who are preparing for their 2nd National Title Game in the past three seasons, announced the 11-man class on...
dakotanewsnow.com
Seven people reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seven people were reported missing in South Dakota over the weekend. If you know any information regarding the status or location of any of these missing people, contact the corresponding police department. Phone numbers are listed below. Some of the missing persons’ photos are available for reference on MissingPersons.SD.Gov/.
Comments / 0