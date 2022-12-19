Read full article on original website
⚠ A Blizzard WARNING and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect. ⚠
….WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON THURSDAY….BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY FOR CERRO GORDO, WORTH, WINNEBAGO, HANCOCK, WRIGHT, KOSSUTH, FRANKLIN AND BUTLER COUNTIES…. Snow is beginning this afternoon and will continue intermittently through early Thursday. Winds will also increase Thursday and continue...
NWS expects roads to 'drift shut' as blizzard hits Minnesota
After 7.4 inches of snow piled up at MSP Airport on Wednesday, the snow has stopped but the worst conditions are yet to come. The National Weather Service on Thursday morning again warned of life-threatening cold and blizzard conditions yet to come. "Life threatening event with whiteout conditions and dangerously...
StormTeam 3: Snow arrives Wednesday afternoon; Blizzard conditions likely later for some
SNOW: A few flakes before noon, but heavy impactful snow begins Wednesday afternoon between 12pm - 5pm. Snow winds down later Thursday morning. 4-7" expected across the region. WIND: Northwest gusts 30-40 Thursday through Saturday, and up to 50mph on Friday. COLD: Temps will remain below zero between Thursday and...
⚠ Blizzard conditions, extreme cold, and strong winds ⚠
….WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY FOR CERRO GORDO, WORTH, WINNEBAGO, HANCOCK, WRIGHT, KOSSUTH AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES…. Snow and blowing snow will begin around noon on Wednesday and continue into Friday night. Blizzard conditions possible Thursday morning into Friday. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph or greater may occur late Thursday through Friday. Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below will be common.
Snow Moves Out, Blizzard Conditions Move into Rochester Area
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The snowfall is over but Rochester and the surrounding communities remain under a Winter Storm Warning until 6pm. Thursday. The National Weather Service is reporting 2.7 inches of snow at the Rochester International Airport overnight. A Blizzard Warning is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday and last until 6 a.m. on Saturday.
⚠ Potential Blizzard, Stong Winds, and Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week ⚠
A significant winter storm is still on track to affect much of Iowa and the Midwest, starting Wednesday and lasting through the end of the week. Snow will begin north and west Wednesday afternoon and then progress into the remainder of the area into the night and Thursday. This will...
Mason City issues severe winter weather safety reminders for residents
MASON CITY, Iowa - The City of Mason City is issuing a list of safety precautions and general information to help residents deal with extreme winter weather. Citizens are encouraged to stay indoors if possible. If you must be outside, wear several layers of warm clothing and limit your time outside. Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia – they can occur in just a few minutes. Keep all skin, including ears and face, covered.
Heaviest Snow Predicted to Shift But SE MN Still Faces Blizzard
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The updated storm forecast has pushed the heaviest snow to the south and east of the Rochester area but blizzard conditions are still expected. The National Weather Service is now predicting 2-4 inches of snow will fall in the Rochester area tonight and into early Thursday. Winona County, along with portions of Wabasha and Fillmore Counties are now being told to expect 3-5 inches of accumulation, while the southeast corner of Houston County, areas of northeastern Iowa, and southwestern Wisconsin can expect 4-7 inches or more from the storm system.
Rochester announces closures, service changes due to severe winter weather
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The City of Rochester is announcing numerous closures and schedule changes due to dangerous weather forecasted to last through Saturday. Office-based services will shift to virtual methods and residents will be able to access city services through phone or the city website. “The safety of the...
Area schools close early ahead of major winter storm
(ABC 6 News) – In anticipation of the major winter storm and potential blizzard expected to hit our area this week. Rochester Public schools is closing the district on Thursday. Wednesday will be the last day of school before winter break. Several after school activities have been canceled Wednesday...
City of Albert Lea closing facilities due to weather
(ABC 6 News) – The City of Albert Lea will close several facilities due to the hazardous winter weather conditions. The following will close at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday and remain closed on Friday:. Albert Lea City Hall. Albert Lea Public Library. Recreation Office and City Arena. Transfer Station.
Blizzard Conditions, Extreme Cold Expected In Central Iowa Later This Week
(Des Moines, IA) -- The National Weather Service all of Iowa will be under a Winter Weather Watch from Wednesday night thru Friday. Forecasters say blizzard conditions and extreme cold will be possible in central Iowa, including the Des Moines and Ames areas Thursday thru Friday night. Several Western Iowa counties will be under a wind chill warning from 6 p.m. Wednesday thru 12 p.m. Saturday.
Burst of snow leads to spinouts, crashes across the area
(ABC 6 News) – A burst of snow Monday afternoon led to slick roads ands crashes across the area. Snow began around 2:15 p.m. in Rochester and shortly after crashes began. Around 4 p.m. there were a number of vehicle spin outs and crashes leading to backups on roads including highway 52 near 37th street exit.
Cerro Gordo County has plan in place to maintain roads during upcoming winter storm
MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Engineering and Secondary Roads Department is preparing for the upcoming winter storm. County Engineer Brandon Billings says there is a plan in place for the department’s initial response as they’ll try to maintain the roads as best as possible through the weekend and then get out on Monday to take care of the majority of the cleanup to start the week. “We plan to plow on Thursday, when the wind comes up throughout the day and early evening, as long as the weather allows us to see, we’ll keep plowing to get people home. On Friday, the weather looks pretty dramatic. We’re still going to try to get out there as long as we can see to clear the roads, we’ll get out there and make some rounds and make sure people can get around. The plan on Saturday is to go out there in the morning and assess it and see if the wind has calmed down, or see what it looks like. We’ll plow hopefully in the morning and afternoon on Saturday as well.”
Significant storm system expected mid to late week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A one-two punch of weather systems this week will bring disruptions to travel, as well as significantly increase the chances for a white Christmas. The first storm system will arrive on Monday and give eastern Iowa a chance for a round of light snow. Accumulations will generally be in the trace to 2 inch range, with the best chance for amounts exceeding an inch in our northwestern counties (think northwest of Waterloo). Even small amounts will be enough to potentially cause some slick roadways during the Monday evening commute. Plan on a little extra time for the drive home.
Keeping Floyd County Courthouse Employees Warm a Concern for Supervisors
With frigid temperatures combined with northwest winds gusts projected up to 50 mph later this week, keeping employees warm inside the Floyd County Courthouse is a concern for County officials. A new boiler furnace, installed as part of the Law Enforcement Center (LEC)/Courthouse Renovation project, has had trouble keeping some...
Fire at downtown Spring Grove business shuts down Highway 44
(ABC 6 News) – UPDATE 8:30 p.m. – MiEnergy crews have power restored on the south side with the exception those within about 1-1/2 blocks of the fire. MiEnergy will be standing by until the fire chief says it is safe to energize that area. (ABC 6 News)...
Where to See the Amazing Winning House for Light Up Southeast Minnesota
We had so many amazing holiday light displays sent in for Light Up Southeast Minnesota! As the Christmas fanatic in the office, I thoroughly enjoyed looking through all of them. But there can only be one winner, and you'll definitely want to check out this house this week if you can.
Postponements and Cancellations for 12-21-22
If you have an announcement to add to our list, please email berniem@algonaradio.com or call 515-295-2475 during business hours. No evening activities at Burt Presbyterian Church tonight. Divine Mercy Parish Office will be closed Thursday, December 22, and Friday, December 23 through Monday, December 26 for the Christmas holiday. They...
Community members call downtown Spring Grove structure fire “devastating”
SPRING GROVE, Minn. (WKBT) — First responders are on the scene of a structure fire in downtown Spring Grove. Community members say what started as a small fire above the True Value Auto Store in downtown Spring Grove spread quickly. Fire crews and mutual aid have been fighting the fire since 3 p.m. Nearly seven hours later, the flames were...
