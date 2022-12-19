Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
16-year-old who died in collision was junior at McCool Junction High School
A 16-year-old driver who died Sunday when his vehicle collided with a semi-trailer truck on U.S. 81 east of Hastings was identified as a junior at McCool Junction High School. Jordan Tol of Fairmont was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the semi, Mark Dreesen, 61, of Brockway, Montana, was not injured.
klkntv.com
84-year-old Kansas man killed in rollover crash on I-80 near York
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An 84-year-old man was killed Wednesday when he lost control of his vehicle due to road conditions near York. A Nebraska State Patrol spokesman said the crash happened around 4 p.m. on Interstate 80 southwest of York. Louis Coyle of Lehigh, Kansas, was heading west...
News Channel Nebraska
Accident on snow-covered road, injures one near Pickrell
BEATRICE – A sport utility vehicle slid off a snowy Gage County road, Monday, injuring the driver...who had to be extricated from the wreck. A Gage County Sheriff’s investigator says the accident happened at 3:13 p.m., about three miles west of Pickrell, at the intersection of West Chesnut and Southwest 58th Road.
KSNB Local4
One killed in weather-related crash on I-80 near York on Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A person was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 near York on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. A spokesperson for NSP said the crash happened around 4 p.m. near mile marker 347, near the York interchange. According to NSP, a westbound Ford...
WOWT
Weather caused fatal crash on I-80 near York
Nebraska State Patrol faces blizzard conditions, warns of frostbite. Nebraska state troopers faced some harsh conditions Wednesday night while helping drivers. Nebraska businessman Beau Ballard has been appointed the next state senator to serve District 21. Emily's Thursday night forecast. Updated: 7 hours ago. Intense cold and windy conditions through...
northwestmoinfo.com
Nebraska Man Arrested Tuesday in Holt County on Driving Trio
Troopers report the arrest of a Nebraska man Tuesday in Holt County on three driving charges, including one felony. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 44-year-old Hastings, Nebraska resident Donnie R. Wiggins on preliminary charges of felony driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender, following another bus or truck closer than 300 feet, and operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license – a second offense.
klkntv.com
McCool Junction student killed when semi crashes into car
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A McCool Junction High School junior died after his car was hit by an oncoming semi Sunday morning. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says a 2003 Buick LeSabre was trying to make a right turn onto Highway 81 from E Road just before 10 a.m.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Police arrest man for threatening person with a gun
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man was arrested after he reportedly pointed a gun at another person, according to Grand Island Police. GIPD was called out to a location on S. Lincoln Street after a person reported that 20-year-old Paulo Yunior Rodriguez Giron had a loaded handgun and pointed it at him, threatening him.
klkntv.com
Two injured after crash in southeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two drivers were taken to a hospital Tuesday morning after a crash in southeast Lincoln. The two-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of 70th Street and Nebraska Parkway. Both drivers were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening,...
klkntv.com
Inmate ‘seriously injured’ staff member during assault at Lincoln prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A staff member at a Lincoln prison was “seriously injured” Tuesday when an inmate punched him, officials said. A Reception and Treatment Center staff member was punched in the head by an inmate while in the pantry office, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
KSNB Local4
10 men charged in Howard County cockfighting case
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Howard County Attorney has charged 10 men with cockfighting. The Howard County Sheriff arrested them Dec. 17 at a rural location about 15 miles north of Grand Island. Cockfighting, is a felony which includes promoting, working at or witnessing a cock fight. State statute...
News Channel Nebraska
Armed robbery at Grand Island hotel
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating an armed robbery at a hotel on South Locust Street. GIPD was called out to Travelodge around 12:45 a.m. Thursday for a reported robbery. An employee reported to police that two men entered the lobby, one showing a firearm, causing...
News Channel Nebraska
NDCS says RTC staff member assaulted, serious injury reported
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said that an inmate at the Reception and Treatment Center assaulted a staff member. The assault resulted in a serious injury. NDCS said that injuries are classified as serious when they require urgent and immediate medical treatment and restrict the person's usual activity.
1011now.com
Lincoln Catholic, other city, county schools address Wednesday, Thursday classes and activities
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The anticipated blizzard-like conditions for the rest of this week have forced area schools to make some tough choices regarding classes ahead of the Christmas break for students. Tuesday night, Lincoln Catholic Schools announced that classes would be canceled for Wednesday, which was a half day...
texasbreaking.com
Nebraska Couple Arrested for Allegedly Committing Quadruple Homicide
Nebraska State Patrol investigated a homicide case in the city of Laurel that took place on 4th August. Four dead bodies were recovered from two apartments in the same locality. Police found a couple to be the chief suspect in the brutal crime and they were arrested accordingly. Jason Jones and Carrie Jones allegedly carried out the quadruple homicide in a locality in Laurel.
1011now.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lincoln Police investigate car theft
University of Nebraska–Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green has announcement his plan to retire as chancellor in 2023. Norfolk nonprofit leader accused of embezzling $740,000. Norfolk nonprofit leader accused of embezzling $740,000. Traffic deaths up in Nebraska in November. Updated: 5 hours ago. Nineteen people were killed in traffic crashes in...
News Channel Nebraska
Panhandle, western Nebraska highways continue to face closures
SIDNEY, Neb. -- Highways in the Nebraska Panhandle are taking a beating for the second straight week, with closures continuing Thursday morning. Starting one mile north of Kimball, Highway 71 is closed until three miles south of Scottsbluff. Highway 19 south of Sidney is closed through the Colorado state line. Highway 113 is closed in both directions in Colorado from US-138 to the Nebraska border.
KSNB Local4
Trucker faces felony charges after chase across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man faces felony charges after a pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska last week. Lancaster County prosecutors charged Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, with Assault on an Officer using a Motor Vehicle, Leaving the Scene of an Injury Accident and Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest. He’s scheduled in court Tuesday morning for a bond review hearing and then again on Jan. 17, 2023, for another hearing.
News Channel Nebraska
Highways shutting down in western Nebraska
NEBRASKA -- Blizzard-like conditions are shutting down highways in north-central and northwest Nebraska. The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) was reporting multiple closed and impassable highways by mid-afternoon. The most significant closure was U.S. Highway 20 in both directions over a stretch of about 180 miles between Chadron and Wood...
1011now.com
Police investigating late-night robbery at fast food restaurant in southeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a late-night robbery at fast food restaurant in Lincoln. Monday night, around 10:04 p.m., LPD officers were dispatched to the Wendy’s, near S 48th and Van Dorn Streets, on a report of a robbery. According to LPD, responding officers...
