ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccool Junction, NE

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

16-year-old who died in collision was junior at McCool Junction High School

A 16-year-old driver who died Sunday when his vehicle collided with a semi-trailer truck on U.S. 81 east of Hastings was identified as a junior at McCool Junction High School. Jordan Tol of Fairmont was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the semi, Mark Dreesen, 61, of Brockway, Montana, was not injured.
MCCOOL JUNCTION, NE
klkntv.com

84-year-old Kansas man killed in rollover crash on I-80 near York

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An 84-year-old man was killed Wednesday when he lost control of his vehicle due to road conditions near York. A Nebraska State Patrol spokesman said the crash happened around 4 p.m. on Interstate 80 southwest of York. Louis Coyle of Lehigh, Kansas, was heading west...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Accident on snow-covered road, injures one near Pickrell

BEATRICE – A sport utility vehicle slid off a snowy Gage County road, Monday, injuring the driver...who had to be extricated from the wreck. A Gage County Sheriff’s investigator says the accident happened at 3:13 p.m., about three miles west of Pickrell, at the intersection of West Chesnut and Southwest 58th Road.
GAGE COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

One killed in weather-related crash near York on Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A person was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 80 near York on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. A spokesperson for NSP said the crash happened around 4 p.m. near mile marker 347, near the York interchange. According to NSP, a westbound Ford...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Weather caused fatal crash on I-80 near York

Nebraska State Patrol faces blizzard conditions, warns of frostbite. Nebraska state troopers faced some harsh conditions Wednesday night while helping drivers. Nebraska businessman Beau Ballard has been appointed the next state senator to serve District 21. Emily's Thursday night forecast. Updated: 7 hours ago. Intense cold and windy conditions through...
YORK, NE
northwestmoinfo.com

Nebraska Man Arrested Tuesday in Holt County on Driving Trio

Troopers report the arrest of a Nebraska man Tuesday in Holt County on three driving charges, including one felony. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 44-year-old Hastings, Nebraska resident Donnie R. Wiggins on preliminary charges of felony driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender, following another bus or truck closer than 300 feet, and operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license – a second offense.
HOLT COUNTY, MO
klkntv.com

McCool Junction student killed when semi crashes into car

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A McCool Junction High School junior died after his car was hit by an oncoming semi Sunday morning. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says a 2003 Buick LeSabre was trying to make a right turn onto Highway 81 from E Road just before 10 a.m.
MCCOOL JUNCTION, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island Police arrest man for threatening person with a gun

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man was arrested after he reportedly pointed a gun at another person, according to Grand Island Police. GIPD was called out to a location on S. Lincoln Street after a person reported that 20-year-old Paulo Yunior Rodriguez Giron had a loaded handgun and pointed it at him, threatening him.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Two injured after crash in southeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two drivers were taken to a hospital Tuesday morning after a crash in southeast Lincoln. The two-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of 70th Street and Nebraska Parkway. Both drivers were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening,...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

10 men charged in Howard County cockfighting case

HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Howard County Attorney has charged 10 men with cockfighting. The Howard County Sheriff arrested them Dec. 17 at a rural location about 15 miles north of Grand Island. Cockfighting, is a felony which includes promoting, working at or witnessing a cock fight. State statute...
HOWARD COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Armed robbery at Grand Island hotel

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating an armed robbery at a hotel on South Locust Street. GIPD was called out to Travelodge around 12:45 a.m. Thursday for a reported robbery. An employee reported to police that two men entered the lobby, one showing a firearm, causing...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NDCS says RTC staff member assaulted, serious injury reported

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said that an inmate at the Reception and Treatment Center assaulted a staff member. The assault resulted in a serious injury. NDCS said that injuries are classified as serious when they require urgent and immediate medical treatment and restrict the person's usual activity.
LINCOLN, NE
texasbreaking.com

Nebraska Couple Arrested for Allegedly Committing Quadruple Homicide

Nebraska State Patrol investigated a homicide case in the city of Laurel that took place on 4th August. Four dead bodies were recovered from two apartments in the same locality. Police found a couple to be the chief suspect in the brutal crime and they were arrested accordingly. Jason Jones and Carrie Jones allegedly carried out the quadruple homicide in a locality in Laurel.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lincoln Police investigate car theft

University of Nebraska–Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green has announcement his plan to retire as chancellor in 2023. Norfolk nonprofit leader accused of embezzling $740,000. Norfolk nonprofit leader accused of embezzling $740,000. Traffic deaths up in Nebraska in November. Updated: 5 hours ago. Nineteen people were killed in traffic crashes in...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Panhandle, western Nebraska highways continue to face closures

SIDNEY, Neb. -- Highways in the Nebraska Panhandle are taking a beating for the second straight week, with closures continuing Thursday morning. Starting one mile north of Kimball, Highway 71 is closed until three miles south of Scottsbluff. Highway 19 south of Sidney is closed through the Colorado state line. Highway 113 is closed in both directions in Colorado from US-138 to the Nebraska border.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Trucker faces felony charges after chase across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man faces felony charges after a pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska last week. Lancaster County prosecutors charged Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, with Assault on an Officer using a Motor Vehicle, Leaving the Scene of an Injury Accident and Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest. He’s scheduled in court Tuesday morning for a bond review hearing and then again on Jan. 17, 2023, for another hearing.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Highways shutting down in western Nebraska

NEBRASKA -- Blizzard-like conditions are shutting down highways in north-central and northwest Nebraska. The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) was reporting multiple closed and impassable highways by mid-afternoon. The most significant closure was U.S. Highway 20 in both directions over a stretch of about 180 miles between Chadron and Wood...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy