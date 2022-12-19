ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wabi.tv

Longtime Downtown Bangor businesses close while others open

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The new year will bring a new look to Downtown Bangor. Another long-time tenant has decided to close its doors next month. But, as some stores shut down, others are just getting started. TV5 headed downtown to learn what’s behind these recent trends. After 12...
BANGOR, ME
97.5 WOKQ

This Maine Food Pantry for Deer’s Live Cams Are Back for the Winter

Richard McMahon has been feeding deer for over 20 years during the winter season starting out in Medford, Maine. When he moved to Brownville, he continued his efforts to help sustain the deer herd through the winter when it becomes more difficult for them to find food. That's when he created a non-profit organization called Brownville's Food Pantry For Deer.
BROWNVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

Maine emergency management agencies prepare for pre-Christmas storm

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With severe weather expected Friday, Mainers are preparing. It’s not the typical winter storm we’re used to. This event should bring significant rain, snow, freezing rain, and high winds. With losing power being a big concern, emergency management agencies in various counties are doing...
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Well Known Maine Nightclub Closing Its Doors Permanently

While Maine has a lot of great restaurants and bars, the state does not have very many legit nightclubs. Now, it is about to have one fewer. According to WABI, Bangor's Half Acre Nightclub will soon close its doors for good. The announcement was made by Patrick Brann, the club's...
BANGOR, ME
high-profile.com

Newly Redeveloped Center in Maine to Welcome National Retailer

Waterville, ME – Grossman Development Group (GDG) announced it has signed Old Navy to a long-term lease at JFK Plaza in Waterville. The property has undergone a significant redevelopment over the past three years through property improvements and leasing activity. Old Navy is the newest lease at the shopping center with additional announcements planned for Q1 2023.
WATERVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

Half Acre Nightclub in Bangor closing

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A controversial Bangor nightclub has announced it’s closing its doors indefinitely. Half Acre Nightclub owner Patrick Brann posted the announcement on Facebook. Brann said the closure is a personal choice, and isn’t due to local government, neighbors, or lack of success. There were mixed...
BANGOR, ME
WGME

Owners of defunct building company to pay clients more than $700K

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine judge is ordering Malcolm and Elizabeth Stewart, the owners of the now defunct contracting company Castle Builders, to pay more than $740,000 to benefit former customers. This comes after many customers paid the company for renovations that were never done. Investigators have accused Malcolm Stewart...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Newport first responders pay for customers’ Walmart bills

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - Newport first responders provided a different kind of service to the community Monday night. Members of the Newport Fire and Police Departments paid for portions of dozens of customers’ bills at the Palmyra Walmart. The department chiefs estimate they provided almost $1,000 dollars’ worth of...
NEWPORT, ME
wabi.tv

Strong Storm System By Friday

Scattered snow filled back into the Bangor area and will continue overnight. We continue to see scattered snow showers overnight and remain mostly cloudy headed into tomorrow. Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. Updated: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:33 AM EST.
BANGOR, ME
Ellsworth American

Looking Back

Students at Lamoine Consolidated School stepped up to a statewide robotics challenge recently. They won second place in robot performance for coming up with an inventive laundry basket design to help senior citizens. Conners-Emerson School in Bar Harbor won first.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Ellsworth American

Monthly potluck in Surry

SURRY — Food with Friends, the popular monthly community potluck, has returned to The Gatherings, every First Friday of the month at 5.30 p.m. The next event is scheduled for Jan. 6.
SURRY, ME

