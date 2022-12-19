Read full article on original website
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
James Wiseman’s career night with Warriors gets reality check from Steve Kerr
Honing in on his numbers alone against the Brooklyn Nets makes it seem like James Wiseman made a convincing case for a permanent rotation spot with the Golden State Warriors. He poured in a career-high 30 points on Wednesday night, shooting 12-of-14 from the field and draining his only 3-point attempt. Wiseman’s blend of size, […] The post James Wiseman’s career night with Warriors gets reality check from Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
"I made it real easy for him to walk those streets on the west side of Chicago. My family took care of him." — Isiah Thomas reveals his impact on Michael Jordan's life in Chicago
Isiah Thomas reveals his impact on Michael Jordan in response to the disrespect displayed by Jordan in "The Last Dance".
WATCH: Nets stars Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant have animated exchange with Warriors’ Stephen Curry fan sitting courtside
The Brooklyn Nets completely embarrassed the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, 143-113. Stephen Curry was out of action in this one as the former back-to-back MVP continues to rehab a shoulder injury that is expected to keep him out for a few weeks. There’s no denying that Steph’s absence played a key role in […] The post WATCH: Nets stars Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant have animated exchange with Warriors’ Stephen Curry fan sitting courtside appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Draymond punched you!’: Jordan Poole showered with chants by Nets crowd
The Golden State Warriors got the stuffing beat out of them against the Nets in Brooklyn on Wednesday night. The fans in attendance made sure to add insult to injury against Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. With the score already a cartoonish 95-54, Jordan Poole headed to the free throw...
CJ McCollum etches name in Pelicans history with monster game vs. Spurs
The New Orleans Pelicans may have been without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram on Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs, but they still had CJ McCollum. The Pelicans guard put up 40 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out nine assists in the 126-117 win, placing him alongside former Pelicans Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins and Tyreke Evans to put up at least 40 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in a single game as per Will Guillory of The Athletic.
Dejounte Murray speaks out on Trae Young chemistry amid rumored discord within Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks aren’t in a very good place right now. Trae Young recently had a spat with head coach Nate McMillan that resulted in the two-time All-Star getting benched. This eventually led to rumors about Young supposedly wanting out of Atlanta and how he’s now on the brink of demanding a trade. Dejounte Murray, […] The post Dejounte Murray speaks out on Trae Young chemistry amid rumored discord within Hawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr drops savage warning to rest of NBA amid Stephen Curry injury
Right now, there’s no denying that the Golden State Warriors are in a heap of trouble. As long as Stephen Curry is out injured, this team is going to struggle mightily. Their performances over the last four games with Curry sidelined are a clear testament to this fact. The Dubs have lost three out of their last four by an average margin of 26.7 points. That’s all you need to know about how important Steph is to this squad.
3 unrealistic blockbuster trades for Trae Young
The turmoil started to brew in the Atlanta Hawks camp after Trae Young and head coach Nate McMillan started to have a conflict of interest when Young chose not to attend a run-through session because he was receiving treatment for his injured shoulder. Due to that issue, rumors have been percolating on the possibility of him being dealt with in the next couple of seasons but an immediate deal was impossible.
3 reactions from woefully short-handed Warriors’ blowout loss to Knicks
The woefully short-handed Golden State Warriors were routed by the surging New York Knicks on Tuesday, falling 132-94 at Madison Square Garden despite a spirited first half. Here are three key reactions from the defending champions’ loss on the first leg of a difficult back-to-back in the Tri-State Area. Losing numbers games The Warriors dressed […] The post 3 reactions from woefully short-handed Warriors’ blowout loss to Knicks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James’ presence leaves Lonnie Walker IV with ‘unexpected’ feeling
For many current NBA players, LeBron James is the superstar that they looked up to. James was drafted in 2003 and has spent nearly two decades dominating the hardwood. For players such as Los Angeles Lakers teammate Lonnie Walker IV, their generation was in high school or younger when James won his first NBA championship […] The post LeBron James’ presence leaves Lonnie Walker IV with ‘unexpected’ feeling appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant will be hyped with Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane injury update
The Memphis Grizzlies have fallen back down to earth of late after losing back-to-back games against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday and the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. This was after the ever-amazing Ja Morant led his team to a scorching seven-game winning streak that allowed the Grizzlies to climb to the top of the Western Conference.
‘He ain’t no candidate’: Lakers star LeBron James tips hat to Dwyane Wade for Hall of Fame nomination
13-time All-Star. Eight-time All-NBA. One-time Finals MVP. Three-time NBA champ. NBA 75th Anniversary Team. These are just some of the accolades the great Dwyane Wade amassed during his iconic career. Soon, the 40-year-old is going to be a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. For his part, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James could not be more proud of his buddy.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant stokes fire of Warriors rivalry ahead of Christmas Day clash
Christmas is going to be a busy day for the NBA as a handful of teams take part in marquee matchups that could have a significant impact on the rest of the season. One of them happens to be a highly-anticipated matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and defending champions Golden State Warriors. For his part, Ja Morant is definitely looking forward to that clash.
Lakers stars LeBron James, Russell Westbrook’s injury status vs. Hornets, revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers could sure use a win right now. LeBron James and Co. are coming off back-to-back losses against the Phoenix Suns and the Sacramento Kings, and the fact that they’ve lost both games by a total margin of 40 points speaks volumes of how dire the situation is right now for LA. […] The post Lakers stars LeBron James, Russell Westbrook’s injury status vs. Hornets, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Alex Caruso trade on the horizon amid Bulls turmoil?
The fallout caused by the turmoil within the Chicago Bulls seems to be taking form right now. Zach LaVine appears to have made it abundantly clear that he no longer wants to remain in Chicago, but it also seems that he’s not the only one that could be leaving. According to reports, it’s actually more likely that it’s Alex Caruso who ends up getting dealt in the near future.
Knicks’ 38-point demolition job of Stephen Curry-less Warriors has NY setting a league-wide record
The Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors stood no chance against the red-hot New York Knicks on Tuesday night. It was a comfortable win for the Knicks who just kept on building on their lead before delivering a brutal knockout punch in the fourth period, outscoring the Dubs 32-13 in the final frame. The final score saw New York coming out on top in a totally lopsided contest, 132-94.
RUMOR: The reason Lakers are holding off on Cam Reddish trade
The Los Angeles Lakers are in dire need of a talent infusion. That’s what has made a potential Cam Reddish trade with the New York Knicks so alluring for the purple and gold faithful. A Cam Reddish trade to the Lakers has long been rumored and was once again...
RUMOR: John Collins trade update brings ‘widened’ possibilities
John Collins has been the subject of trade rumors for over a year now, yet he still remains with the Atlanta Hawks. But with the team struggling and the forward putting up poor numbers, it appears the front office is more willing than ever to find Collins a new home.
Michael Porter Jr. drops promising heel injury update that Nikola Jokic, Nuggets will love
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets have claimed sole possession of first place in the Western Conference after their huge victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. However, the Nuggets’ circumstances may only get better from here, especially with the impending return of Michael Porter Jr. from a heel injury. There may be plenty […] The post Michael Porter Jr. drops promising heel injury update that Nikola Jokic, Nuggets will love appeared first on ClutchPoints.
