ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

James Wiseman’s career night with Warriors gets reality check from Steve Kerr

Honing in on his numbers alone against the Brooklyn Nets makes it seem like James Wiseman made a convincing case for a permanent rotation spot with the Golden State Warriors. He poured in a career-high 30 points on Wednesday night, shooting 12-of-14 from the field and draining his only 3-point attempt. Wiseman’s blend of size, […] The post James Wiseman’s career night with Warriors gets reality check from Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Nets stars Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant have animated exchange with Warriors’ Stephen Curry fan sitting courtside

The Brooklyn Nets completely embarrassed the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, 143-113. Stephen Curry was out of action in this one as the former back-to-back MVP continues to rehab a shoulder injury that is expected to keep him out for a few weeks. There’s no denying that Steph’s absence played a key role in […] The post WATCH: Nets stars Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant have animated exchange with Warriors’ Stephen Curry fan sitting courtside appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

CJ McCollum etches name in Pelicans history with monster game vs. Spurs

The New Orleans Pelicans may have been without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram on Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs, but they still had CJ McCollum. The Pelicans guard put up 40 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out nine assists in the 126-117 win, placing him alongside former Pelicans Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins and Tyreke Evans to put up at least 40 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in a single game as per Will Guillory of The Athletic.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Dejounte Murray speaks out on Trae Young chemistry amid rumored discord within Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks aren’t in a very good place right now. Trae Young recently had a spat with head coach Nate McMillan that resulted in the two-time All-Star getting benched. This eventually led to rumors about Young supposedly wanting out of Atlanta and how he’s now on the brink of demanding a trade. Dejounte Murray, […] The post Dejounte Murray speaks out on Trae Young chemistry amid rumored discord within Hawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Warriors coach Steve Kerr drops savage warning to rest of NBA amid Stephen Curry injury

Right now, there’s no denying that the Golden State Warriors are in a heap of trouble. As long as Stephen Curry is out injured, this team is going to struggle mightily. Their performances over the last four games with Curry sidelined are a clear testament to this fact. The Dubs have lost three out of their last four by an average margin of 26.7 points. That’s all you need to know about how important Steph is to this squad.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

3 unrealistic blockbuster trades for Trae Young

The turmoil started to brew in the Atlanta Hawks camp after Trae Young and head coach Nate McMillan started to have a conflict of interest when Young chose not to attend a run-through session because he was receiving treatment for his injured shoulder. Due to that issue, rumors have been percolating on the possibility of him being dealt with in the next couple of seasons but an immediate deal was impossible.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

3 reactions from woefully short-handed Warriors’ blowout loss to Knicks

The woefully short-handed Golden State Warriors were routed by the surging New York Knicks on Tuesday, falling 132-94 at Madison Square Garden despite a spirited first half. Here are three key reactions from the defending champions’ loss on the first leg of a difficult back-to-back in the Tri-State Area. Losing numbers games The Warriors dressed […] The post 3 reactions from woefully short-handed Warriors’ blowout loss to Knicks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ presence leaves Lonnie Walker IV with ‘unexpected’ feeling

For many current NBA players, LeBron James is the superstar that they looked up to. James was drafted in 2003 and has spent nearly two decades dominating the hardwood. For players such as Los Angeles Lakers teammate Lonnie Walker IV, their generation was in high school or younger when James won his first NBA championship […] The post LeBron James’ presence leaves Lonnie Walker IV with ‘unexpected’ feeling appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant will be hyped with Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane injury update

The Memphis Grizzlies have fallen back down to earth of late after losing back-to-back games against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday and the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. This was after the ever-amazing Ja Morant led his team to a scorching seven-game winning streak that allowed the Grizzlies to climb to the top of the Western Conference.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

‘He ain’t no candidate’: Lakers star LeBron James tips hat to Dwyane Wade for Hall of Fame nomination

13-time All-Star. Eight-time All-NBA. One-time Finals MVP. Three-time NBA champ. NBA 75th Anniversary Team. These are just some of the accolades the great Dwyane Wade amassed during his iconic career. Soon, the 40-year-old is going to be a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. For his part, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James could not be more proud of his buddy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Lakers stars LeBron James, Russell Westbrook’s injury status vs. Hornets, revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers could sure use a win right now. LeBron James and Co. are coming off back-to-back losses against the Phoenix Suns and the Sacramento Kings, and the fact that they’ve lost both games by a total margin of 40 points speaks volumes of how dire the situation is right now for LA. […] The post Lakers stars LeBron James, Russell Westbrook’s injury status vs. Hornets, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Alex Caruso trade on the horizon amid Bulls turmoil?

The fallout caused by the turmoil within the Chicago Bulls seems to be taking form right now. Zach LaVine appears to have made it abundantly clear that he no longer wants to remain in Chicago, but it also seems that he’s not the only one that could be leaving. According to reports, it’s actually more likely that it’s Alex Caruso who ends up getting dealt in the near future.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Knicks’ 38-point demolition job of Stephen Curry-less Warriors has NY setting a league-wide record

The Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors stood no chance against the red-hot New York Knicks on Tuesday night. It was a comfortable win for the Knicks who just kept on building on their lead before delivering a brutal knockout punch in the fourth period, outscoring the Dubs 32-13 in the final frame. The final score saw New York coming out on top in a totally lopsided contest, 132-94.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Michael Porter Jr. drops promising heel injury update that Nikola Jokic, Nuggets will love

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets have claimed sole possession of first place in the Western Conference after their huge victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. However, the Nuggets’ circumstances may only get better from here, especially with the impending return of Michael Porter Jr. from a heel injury. There may be plenty […] The post Michael Porter Jr. drops promising heel injury update that Nikola Jokic, Nuggets will love appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
127K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy