tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Calls Sting & Ultimate Warrior “Terrible”
A WWE Hall of Famer has recalled his early encounters with Sting and The Ultimate Warrior and says the two stars were “terrible” in the ring. Sting and The Ultimate Warrior both conquered the wrestling world in very different ways despite starting out together as a tag team known as The Blade Runners.
Mandy Rose Made $500K on Racy Venture that Led to Her WWE Release
Former WWE superstar Mandy Rose made more than $500,000 from the subscription service that led to her release last week in the six days since the company's decision, her agent, Malki Kawa, told TMZ Sports.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle’s Adult Film Star Companion Speaks Out On Her Private Life
Matt Riddle is an exceptional WWE superstar. He was in the team RK-Bro where he tagged with the currently injured Randy Orton. It looks like things have gone downhill for ‘The Original Bro’ after Orton moved away. Matt Riddle saw a cheating scandal break recently, and things have...
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Former WWE Star Teases Third Run With Company
One more time? There have been a lot of wrestlers coming in and out of WWE over the years, some of whom have had much better success than others. While some might not have done so well, they might have left quite the impression. Those are names who can be very noteworthy themselves, and one of the more noteworthy names might be teasing another WWE run.
Popculture
WWE's Zelina Vega Teases New Tattoos
Zelina Vega has some new artwork to show off. The WWE Superstar recently went to Instagram to tease new tattoos she received. It's not clear what type of tattoos Vega now has, but she shared two photos of her in the chair while the tattoo artist puts a tattoo on her leg.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Nash Has A Problem With WWE Firing Mandy Rose Over Her Premium Content
Mandy Rose was fired by WWE after she dropped the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez. While fans believed bigger things were in store for her, they were in for a rude awakening. A week after her release, the pro wrestling world continues to talk about Rose’s WWE situation. In fact, Kevin Nash has an issue with WWE firing Mandy Rose, as an independent contractor.
ringsidenews.com
Identity Of Keith Lee’s Mystery Attacker On AEW Dynamite Revealed
Keith Lee finally saw the true colors of Swerve Strickland on AEW Dynamite this week. The big man was attacked by Parker Boudreaux and a mystery man on the show last night. The two men were soon revealed to be a part of Swerve’s “Mogul Affiliates” stable.
wrestlinginc.com
Alexa Bliss Recalls Intergender Feud With Top WWE Star
Fans were recently treated to an intergender match on "WWE Raw" between Rhea Ripley and Akira Tozawa, which is something that rarely takes place in WWE. However, Alexa Bliss got the chance to compete in one during her partnership with Bray Wyatt, feuding against Randy Orton. That brought a lot of supernatural elements, including Bliss throwing a fireball at his face, and she admitted to "BT Sport" that she was "surprised he had eyebrows after that."
stillrealtous.com
Recently Returned WWE Star Was A Priority Hire For Triple H
You never know who’s going to return when you watch WWE programming and this week Bronson Reed returned on Monday Night Raw and aligned himself with The Miz. Bronson Reed had been working with NJPW and Fightful Select reports that NJPW was hopeful they could retain Reed and continue working with him. It’s also being said that Bronson Reed was a priority hire for Triple H when he came into power in WWE, and it’s been confirmed that he signed a new contract. Unless WWE brokers some kind of deal Reed is officially done with NJPW.
wrestletalk.com
Alexa Bliss Recalls Intergender Match Against Former WWE Champion
On the most recent edition of WWE Raw (December 19), Rhea Ripley faced Akira Tozawa in a rare intergender match up. Now Alexa Bliss has opened up about her own recollections of an intergender match she once had against former WWE Champion Randy Orton at Fastlane 2021. The match came...
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Set to Debut on Impact Wrestling in January
Anthony Greene (also known as August Grey in WWE) will make his Impact Wrestling debut in January. Greene worked matches at the recent Impact TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida, according to a new report from PWInsider. His first appearance for the company is set to air on AXS in January.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Takes 'Overdue' Picture With Newly-Minted WWE Champions
On Tuesday night, WWE's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston finally got their due: a photo with Triple H pointing at them. The historic tag team took their long-coveted photo with the WWE Hall of Famer and current company leader after last night's taping of "NXT," where The New Day were recently crowned tag team champions. Triple H has commonly taken photos with the up-and-coming stars of "NXT" by pointing in approval at them during the shot.
stillrealtous.com
Alexa Bliss On Facing Randy Orton In An Intergender Match
Intergender matches aren’t something that WWE does often, but they do happy from time to time. Last year Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt were involved in a lengthy feud with Randy Orton, and Bliss ended up facing off against The Viper at the Fastlane pay-per-view. Alexa Bliss got the...
stillrealtous.com
Hall Of Famer Says Mandy Rose Has A Dumb Agent
Mandy Rose was the talk of the wrestling world last week as her 413 day NXT Women’s Championship reign was ended by Roxanne Perez who won the belt on NXT last week. It was reported the next day that WWE released Mandy Rose due to explicit photos she had posted on her FanTime page.
13-time WWE Champion provides update on his health moving forward
While the New Day are currently in the midst of a serious resurgence as the new and reigning NXT Tag Team Champions, winning the belts at Deadl1ne off of Pretty Deadly and successfully defending them for the first time on television against the duo of Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs, the high-flying, fun-loving, Booty-Os hawking faction hasn’t quite been whole, as their biggest member, appropriately named Big E, has been on the shelf with a serious neck injury. Laid out on an episode of SmackDown by Brawling Brute Ridge Holland back in March, Big E suffered a broken neck with “fractures to his C1 vertebrae and C6 vertebrae,” according to ESPN, and had to begin serious physical therapy with no guarantee he’d ever wrestle again.
Popculture
Mandy Rose Reveals Big Sum She's Made on FanTime After WWE Firing
Mandy Rose was fired from WWE last week but is now likely not in a rush to look for a new job. According to TMZ Sports, the former NXT Women's champion made $500,000 from the content she posted on the subscription-based platform FanTime in just one week. Rose was released from her contract because of the content on FanTime. WWE has said it doesn't want talent making money from third-party platforms.
thecomeback.com
WWE star blasted for insane Infowars conspiracy post
Just months after alt-right conservative radio host Alex Jones of the fringe media group Infowars was found guilty of defaming victims of the tragic Sandy Hook school shooting and forced to pay over $1.4 billion in damages, one WWE superstar was caught promoting another Infowars conspiracy theory on her social media accounts.
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Vows To Annihilate Sports Talk Radio Personality
It certainly feels like the second half of 2022 has belonged to MJF. Since returning to AEW at All Out, "The Salt of the Earth" has hung out with Ariel Helwani (again), reportedly filmed a movie, and finally won the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley at Full Gear. And MJF shows no signs of dropping that belt any time soon, having successfully defended it just last week against Ricky Starks.
wrestlinginc.com
IYO SKY Reunites With Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion
Real-life "best friends" IYO SKY and KAIRI (formerly known as Kairi Sane in WWE) might be working on opposite ends of the globe right now, but that doesn't keep them from making time to visit one another when the opportunity arises. SKY, one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside partner Dakota Kai, managed to visit KAIRI, the IWGP Women's Champion, in Japan earlier this Summer. There, the two visited the gym that KAIRI owns and took several photos inside.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross Names WWE Legend Who Had “Great Influence” Over Goldberg
Jim Ross has discussed which WWE legend had a “great influence” on Goldberg deciding to join WWE for his initial run in the company in 2003. Following the demise of WCW, wrestling fans waited and hoped that Goldberg would one day make his way to WWE. In 2003, he answered their prayers as he shocked the world when he turned up on Monday Night Raw to tell The Rock – who was gloating after a huge win over Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 19 – that he was next.
