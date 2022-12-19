Read full article on original website
McKinney gives keys to homeowners of newly built homes as part of home rehab program
Two families on Tuesday received the keys to their newly built homes at ribbon-cutting ceremonies as part of the city of McKinney's housing rehabilitation and reconstruction program. These homes were too damaged to repair, so the city demolished and rebuilt them. Construction took longer than anticipated due to material shortages in the construction industry, but the city is excited that they will all be home for Christmas. Another homeowner received keys to their home on Friday, totaling three homes that were rebuilt this year by the city of McKinney.
Frisco News Roundup: FISD staff to get retention incentive and more updates
A 2022 SmartAsset study has pegged Frisco as one of the happiest cities in the country. The study, examining "Where Americans are Happiest," listed Frisco in the top 5 national spot, making it the top-ranked city in Texas. Plano closely followed in spot 6.
Mesquite News Roundup: Alert system launched
City offices and facilities will be closed for the Christmas Eve and Christmas holiday on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26 except for the Mesquite Metro Airport and recreation centers. Trash will be collected on Friday, Dec. 23 but recycling will not be collected. Trash and recycling will not...
PHOTOS: Chabad of Frisco hosts community menorah lighting
Chabad of Frisco hosted an annual community Hanukkah celebration on Dec. 18. The event, which took place outside Frisco City Hall in Simpson Plaza, featured food, a menorah lighting and live music.
PHOTOS: Frisco committee hosts Kwanzaa Lighting and African Celebration of Frisco
The Frisco Inclusion Committee hosted a Kwanzaa Lighting and African Celebration on Monday, Dec. 19. The free event, which took place at Verona Villa, allowed attendees to learn the principles of Kwanzaa and celebrate African culture, heritage, dance and attire. The event included food, vendors, art, music and performances.
Celina Business Briefs: Methodist Health System to break ground in January and more updates
Methodist Health System will break ground on its Celina location on Jan. 31. A ceremony has been scheduled for the event and will mark a milestone for Celina as it welcomes it first major hospital.
Mesquite Tri-East NAACP holds rally for more representation in city leadership
The Mesquite Tri-East NAACP held a rally Monday night at Mesquite City Hall to express their discontent with the lack of representation in upper city management. Starting at 6:30 p.m., community members gathered outside of City Hall for a prayer then went to the council chamber to speak during the public comments section.
Meet the owners of Mesquite's long-awaited Alejandro's
Jason Feinglas grew up in Mesquite from elementary through high school. His wife has worked with Mesquite ISD for 20 years. He was in the finance business before joining Alejandro in 2017, starting his journey in the restaurant business. Alejandro is the owner of Alejandro's. Growing up in Stephenville, he...
Mesquite Police Department seeks public's help in homicide investigation
The Mesquite Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday, December 18th, 2022 between 3:15 a.m and 3:45 a.m. and resulted in the shooting death of Francisco ‘Jaime’ Garcia-Torres, a 27 year old male from Farmers Branch. The incident is believed to involve road rage between three vehicles that were possibly traveling north on Buckner Blvd from US Hwy 175 prior to arriving at the offense location in the 5100 block of Samuell Blvd between Big Town Blvd and Buckner Blvd.
Coppell’s Myers, Odimegwu, Radicic sign with colleges
When the Coppell football team defeated Plano, 34-7, on Nov. 3 to cap off a 9-1 regular season, first-year Cowboys head coach Antonio Wiley deflected praise to his players and coaches. The former Wichita Falls Hirschi coach said the players and coaching staff were the biggest reason why Coppell went...
McKinney girls stun Braswell with 2nd-half rally; Lions can 13 3s in rout
It always helps to have a backup plan. And although the McKinney girls basketball team had moments where it was able to make things tough on defending District 5-6A champion Denton Braswell in the first half, the Lady Bengals' ball movement, size and activity on the glass were enough to build a 31-19 lead by halftime.
