Two families on Tuesday received the keys to their newly built homes at ribbon-cutting ceremonies as part of the city of McKinney's housing rehabilitation and reconstruction program. These homes were too damaged to repair, so the city demolished and rebuilt them. Construction took longer than anticipated due to material shortages in the construction industry, but the city is excited that they will all be home for Christmas. Another homeowner received keys to their home on Friday, totaling three homes that were rebuilt this year by the city of McKinney.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO