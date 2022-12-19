Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Kansas man gets extra year in jail over illegal autopsies
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man already serving a federal prison sentence for running an illegal autopsy scheme also has been sentenced to serve an additional year in jail on state criminal charges. The Kansas attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Shawn Parcells, 43, was ordered by a...
KAAL-TV
Mississippi police kill woman holding hostage in Walmart
RICHLAND, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi shot and killed a woman who was holding another person hostage in a Walmart store as she said she needed help and demanded to speak to a news anchor. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety said in a news release that the...
KAAL-TV
Warren Jeffs’ nephew charged with kidnapping girl in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah has filed kidnapping charges against the nephew of imprisoned polygamous leader Warren Jeffs, saying that he and his sister’s 10-year-old daughter have gone missing, apparently to keep the girl from her mother upon orders Jeffs issued from prison in Texas. In court...
KAAL-TV
BCA releases first ever no-knock warrant report
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has released their first ever no-knock search warrant report. The law requiring the report went into effect on Sept. 1, 2021, therefore the first report covers only the final four months of last year. Future reports will contain full-year data.
KAAL-TV
Trial: Expert disputes Lake’s claim over her gov’s race loss
PHOENIX (AP) — An expert testifying at Republican Kari Lake’s trial challenging her defeat in Arizona governor’s race said Thursday that her claims about the impact of Election Day lines and voter disenfranchisement on the outcome weren’t backed by evidence. Kenneth Mayer, a political science professor...
KAAL-TV
Police: California officers shoot, kill man armed with knife
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Southern California police on Tuesday shot and killed a man who was holding a knife during a foot chase, authorities said. Bakersfield police say the man, whose name was not made public, was initially holding a gun — prompting officers to open fire — but he discarded it and ran through dirt fields.
KAAL-TV
Ex-Texas police officer gets nearly 12 years in prison after being convicted in fatal shooting of Atatiana Jefferson
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ex-Texas police officer gets nearly 12 years in prison after being convicted in fatal shooting of Atatiana Jefferson. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
KAAL-TV
West Virginia plant to make batteries for US energy grid
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A company that plans to make batteries for the U.S. energy grid will locate its first full-scale manufacturing plant in a former steel town in West Virginia, creating at least 750 jobs in a $760 million investment, Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday. Massachusetts-based Form Energy...
KAAL-TV
Democrats to select congressional nominee in Va. district
Democrats in a Richmond-based congressional district are voting Tuesday to select a nominee for the seat held by the late Donald McEachin. The party is holding a firehouse primary at eight voting sites throughout the state’s 4th Congressional District. The winner will be a heavy favorite in a Feb....
KAAL-TV
Interstate 90 closing in parts of South Dakota
(ABC 6 News) – The South Dakota Department of Transportation has closed east and westbound lanes Interstate 90 from Rapid City to Sioux Falls, extremely serious weather conditions. Due to continued high winds causing near zero visibility and drifting snow, along with ongoing issues with stranded motorists, SDDOT anticipates...
KAAL-TV
Mayo Clinic Health System reveals top baby names chosen for 2022
(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic Health System revealed on Thursday the top baby names chosen for 2022. Henry, is the top boy’s name chosen throughout all Mayo Clinic Health System locations in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The top girl’s name is Emma. Meanwhile, Oliver, is the...
KAAL-TV
MnDNR releases new wolf management plan
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MnDNR) on Tuesday released its final wolf management plan that will guide conservation of wolves in the state through the year 2032. The plan describes and provides guidance on wolf population monitoring, population management, depredation control, public safety and...
KAAL-TV
MnDOT says drivers should change travel plans
(ABC 6 News) – With a major winter storm heading towards our area, holiday travel will be seeing major impacts. Many drivers originally planned to hit the road on Thursday or Friday, now anticipated to be the two worst days to travel. The current forecast is calling for dangerous,...
KAAL-TV
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes parts of Northern California
FERNDALE, Calif. (AP) — A strong earthquake shook a rural stretch of Northern California early Tuesday, jolting residents awake, cutting off power to 70,000 people, and damaging some buildings and a roadway, officials said. Two injuries were reported. The magnitude 6.4 earthquake occurred at 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a...
KAAL-TV
California quake occurred in very seismically active region
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The big earthquake that rocked the far north coast of California on Tuesday originated in an area under the Pacific Ocean where multiple tectonic plates collide, creating the state’s most seismically active region. The Mendocino Triple Junction is the meeting place of the Gorda,...
