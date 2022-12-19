ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Report: Former Notre Dame QB Pyne to Transfer to Arizona State

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1koz76_0jo8it9O00

The redshirt sophomore reportedly made the decision after visiting the campus over the weekend.

Former Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne is expected to transfer to Arizona State , ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports . After a redshirt sophomore season, Pyne has three years of eligibility left for the Sun Devils.

Pyne visited the Arizona State campus over the weekend and, according to Thamel, hit it off with new head coach Kenny Dillingham. This is the 26th addition for Arizona State in recruiting or the transfer window since hiring Dillingham in November.

Last season, Arizona State finished 3–9 and fired head coach Herm Edwards midseason. Emory Jones and Trenton Bourguet split time at quarterback, combining for 3,023 yards, 18 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Pyne, a former four-star recruit out of high school, had spent the past three seasons in South Bend, taking over as the starting quarterback in September after Tyler Buchner injured his shoulder. In 11 games, he passed for 2,021 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions and went 8–2 as the starting quarterback.

Buchner is expected to be healthy for spring practice. It seems as if Pyne ultimately decided to transfer instead of partaking in a potential quarterback competition for the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame will likely head into next season with Buchner as the incumbent starter, but could still add someone through the transfer portal.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

Indiana Mr. Football Drayk Bowen commits to Notre Dame

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Wednesday was National Signing Day for high school football players across the country. Based on the list of players that signed their letters on intent to Notre Dame, Head Coach Marcus Freeman will have the 9th-ranked recruiting class in 2023, according to 24/7 Sports. One of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

118K+
Followers
45K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy