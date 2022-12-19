Report: Former Notre Dame QB Pyne to Transfer to Arizona State

The redshirt sophomore reportedly made the decision after visiting the campus over the weekend.

Former Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne is expected to transfer to Arizona State , ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports . After a redshirt sophomore season, Pyne has three years of eligibility left for the Sun Devils.

Pyne visited the Arizona State campus over the weekend and, according to Thamel, hit it off with new head coach Kenny Dillingham. This is the 26th addition for Arizona State in recruiting or the transfer window since hiring Dillingham in November.

Last season, Arizona State finished 3–9 and fired head coach Herm Edwards midseason. Emory Jones and Trenton Bourguet split time at quarterback, combining for 3,023 yards, 18 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Pyne, a former four-star recruit out of high school, had spent the past three seasons in South Bend, taking over as the starting quarterback in September after Tyler Buchner injured his shoulder. In 11 games, he passed for 2,021 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions and went 8–2 as the starting quarterback.

Buchner is expected to be healthy for spring practice. It seems as if Pyne ultimately decided to transfer instead of partaking in a potential quarterback competition for the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame will likely head into next season with Buchner as the incumbent starter, but could still add someone through the transfer portal.