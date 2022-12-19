ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Ridge, TN

WTVC

Home burns in Tunnel Hill Thursday morning

TUNNEL HILL, Ga. — We're working to learn more details about a fire that destroyed a home in Tunnel Hill Thursday morning, just 3 days before Christmas. No one was hurt. Our NewsChannel 9 SkyView camera got a glimpse of the damage from the air:. The fire broke out...
TUNNEL HILL, GA
WTVC

Union Gospel Mission serving Christmas dinners to homeless

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Jon Rector talks about how on December 23, the Union Gospel Mission will be serving Christmas dinners to our homeless neighbors from 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center. Volunteers are needed to serve the dinners and distribute cold weather clothing.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Do you recognize them? East Ridge shoplifters caught on camera

East Ridge Police need help locating a man and woman accused of stealing from a local Dollar General, and they hope you can recognize them. The incident happened on December 16th at 3920 Ringgold Road. Police say the man and woman went into the store and filled two carts with...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVC

Riverview Animal Hospital

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Marisa Shulman from Riverview Animal Hospital shares the stresses that your pet can face during the holidays. These triggers include fireworks, large gatherings and travel.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Holiday season at Ruby Falls

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Morgan Lee wants to make sure you see Ruby Falls this holiday season. The upcoming Discovery Day event will feature beautiful candles representing every year Ruby Falls has been open since it's discovery. 423-821-2544.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Home destroyed, pets lost in Dunlap fire Thursday morning, DFD says

DUNLAP, Tenn. — A home was destroyed and pets were lost in an early morning fire in Dunlap Thursday, according to the Dunlap Fire Department. DFD says when crews arrived the fire was approximately 75% involved in the home and attic, but all occupants were safely out of the burning home.
DUNLAP, TN
WTVC

Pair arrested for stealing mail in Ooltewah, sheriff's office says

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — Two mail theft suspects caught with stolen envelopes and packages in their car were delivered to jail, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says. A release says this past Tuesdays officers responded to Sedgefield Drive in Ooltewah on a report of a white sedan driving through the neighborhood checking mailboxes.
OOLTEWAH, TN

