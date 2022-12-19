Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Tennessee Women Were Charged For Blocking The Abortion Clinic AccessAbdul GhaniOoltewah, TN
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersDalton, GA
Mouse Creek Road "Porch Pirate"Charleston News BreakCleveland, TN
Related
WTVC
Red Bank Baptist Chorus Music sings 'Majesty and Glory of Your Name'
RED BANK, Tenn. — Red bank Baptist Church Chorus sings Majesty and Glory of Your name. We hope you and your family have a wonderful holiday season!
WTVC
Home burns in Tunnel Hill Thursday morning
TUNNEL HILL, Ga. — We're working to learn more details about a fire that destroyed a home in Tunnel Hill Thursday morning, just 3 days before Christmas. No one was hurt. Our NewsChannel 9 SkyView camera got a glimpse of the damage from the air:. The fire broke out...
WTVC
Basement and Crawlspace Solutions: Tips for preparing for the winter weather
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — If you’ve got a basement or crawlspace then this next interview is for you!. We’ve got Neil Scott with Basement and Crawlspace Solutions with some tips to be prepared for the Winter weather!
WTVC
'One of the best:' School security officer in Hamilton County passes away unexpectedly
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hamilton County Schools security officer who spent more than two dozen years as a Chattanooga Police officer and several years as a school resource officer has died unexpectedly, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says. Jim Brock passed away recently, a post on the HCSO...
WTVC
Abandoned building burns on Ooltewah Ringgold Road Thursday, fire department says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — An abandoned building caught fire on Ooltewah Ringgold Road Thursday, the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department says. They say a neighbor saw the fire and called 911. The fire was on the 1300 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road:. Tri-Community says the first unit on scene reported...
WTVC
Union Gospel Mission serving Christmas dinners to homeless
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Jon Rector talks about how on December 23, the Union Gospel Mission will be serving Christmas dinners to our homeless neighbors from 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center. Volunteers are needed to serve the dinners and distribute cold weather clothing.
WTVC
Brrrr: Arctic weather pays an unwelcome visit to the Chattanooga area Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — As extreme cold weather conditions pay us an unwelcome Christmas visit, depend on us for continuing coverage. We'll be updating this story throughout the day Friday. Read StormTrack 9 Chief Meteorologist David Glenn's latest forecast here. Watch live coverage on Good Morning Chattanooga through 9 a.m....
WTVC
Teen arrested for assaulting officer at event that was shut down at Urban Air, HCSO says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (December 22nd):. A teenager was arrested for assaulting an officer at Urban Air Adventure Park, which was shut down Wednesday during an event to prevent youth violence due to overcrowding, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says. During the event, HCSO says the event coordinator, Christopher...
WTVC
Tennessee governor pardons inmates in Hamilton, Bradley, Meigs Counties Thursday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — 30 Tennesseeans serving a sentence got an early Christmas present from Governor Bill Lee on Thursday. The governor granted pardons to 16 people and made 30 others immediately eligible for parole. 2 people on that list are from Hamilton County. One is from Bradley County,...
WBIR
Train derails outside of Chattanooga
It happened in Collegedale in Hamilton County. Two Norfolk Southern employees received minor injuries.
Train collision leaves two employees injured in Hamilton County
Two people were injured after a train crash led to a derailment in Collegedale Tuesday afternoon, according to Chattanooga ABC affiliate WTVC.
WTVC
Do you recognize them? East Ridge shoplifters caught on camera
East Ridge Police need help locating a man and woman accused of stealing from a local Dollar General, and they hope you can recognize them. The incident happened on December 16th at 3920 Ringgold Road. Police say the man and woman went into the store and filled two carts with...
WTVCFOX
2 adults, 7 minors charged in shooting in Chattanooga Tuesday, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 2 adults and 7 minors are facing charges after a shooting in Chattanooga Tuesday, the Chattanooga Police Department says. CPD says patrol officers and K9 responded to Sheridan Ave after hearing multiple gunshots. Police located shell casings in the backyard of a house in the area,...
WTVC
Riverview Animal Hospital
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Marisa Shulman from Riverview Animal Hospital shares the stresses that your pet can face during the holidays. These triggers include fireworks, large gatherings and travel.
WTVC
Holiday season at Ruby Falls
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Morgan Lee wants to make sure you see Ruby Falls this holiday season. The upcoming Discovery Day event will feature beautiful candles representing every year Ruby Falls has been open since it's discovery. 423-821-2544.
WTVC
Home destroyed, pets lost in Dunlap fire Thursday morning, DFD says
DUNLAP, Tenn. — A home was destroyed and pets were lost in an early morning fire in Dunlap Thursday, according to the Dunlap Fire Department. DFD says when crews arrived the fire was approximately 75% involved in the home and attic, but all occupants were safely out of the burning home.
WTVC
Man wanted for rape in Chattanooga for over a decade captured in Arizona, TBI says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man wanted for rape for more than a decade by Chattanooga police and the TBI has been captured in Arizona, the TBI says. Mario Escobar was wanted for multiple rape charges involving a juvenile victim. We have reached out to law enforcement for more details.
WTVC
Pair arrested for stealing mail in Ooltewah, sheriff's office says
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — Two mail theft suspects caught with stolen envelopes and packages in their car were delivered to jail, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says. A release says this past Tuesdays officers responded to Sedgefield Drive in Ooltewah on a report of a white sedan driving through the neighborhood checking mailboxes.
WTVC
Stuck on the tracks: Collegedale train collision raises concerns about intersection safety
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — A traffic light at an intersection in Collegedale kept a truck stopped on the tracks as a train headed straight towards it, causing a derailment Tuesday. The red light sits at Apison Pike and Tucker Road. The railroad crossing is at old Tucker and Apison. We...
WTVC
Questions remain about why a driver was on the tracks at time of Collegedale train crash
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — A massive train crash injured two people in Collegedale Tuesday. And questions remain about why a truck carrying an oversized load was stopped on the tracks at the time of the collision. The truck involved was carrying a 134-foot long concrete trestle and was stopped at...
Comments / 0