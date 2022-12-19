ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

Additional 200 Texas National Guard soldiers deployed to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Military Department is deploying 200 additional troops to El Paso amid the migrant crisis. Another 40 additional high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles (HMMWV) will be sent to El Paso to expand operations in the area. Using four C-130J cargo aircraft, the Texas...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Bill Hicks takes oath of office as El Paso's new District Attorney

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso District Attorney’s Office will begin a new chapter following the swearing-in of the newly appointed DA Bill D. Hicks. Hicks was appointed by Governor Greg Abbott to serve as El Paso’s DA until Dec. 31, 2024, following the resignation of the former DA Yvonne Rosales.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Dion's looks to open pizza shop in northwest El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A popular New Mexico pizza chain is looking to expand to El Paso. Albuquerque-based Dion’s applied for a permit to open a restaurant in northwest El Paso, according to a document filed with the City of El Paso. If approved, the restaurant will...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Coat collection held for migrants for winter storm

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Paso del Norte Community Foundation and the Paso del Norte Health Foundation are partnering with local drop-off locations to collect new and gently used winter coats for migrants. With freezing temperatures in our region and the many destinations, winter coats have been identified...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Governor Abbott demands federal border action ahead of polar vortex

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott demanded President Joe Biden to immediately deploy federal assets to address the border crisis, particularly in the City of El Paso, as a dangerously cold polar vortex moves into Texas this week. This terrible crisis for border communities in Texas...
TEXAS STATE
cbs4local.com

2022 holiday light displays in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — If you are looking to get into the holiday spirit, there are multiple light displays that are set up across El Paso for families to view. San Jacinto Plaza in Downtown El Paso is decorated and is a great place to take holiday photos. The ice rink to skate is outside of the El Paso Convention center.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso County holds digital library naming contest

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Community Services Department is hosting a contest to find a name for its new digital library. They are asking for the public to submit naming suggestions to help. The all-digital library offers county residents free access to e-books, audiobooks, comics,...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

7th annual veterans food drive held Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The seventh annual veterans food drive was held Thursday. The event was held by the El Paso Veterans and Riders Association. The event began at 9 a.m. at the El Paso Lodge 130 Masonic Building located at 1505 Magruder St. The EPVRA and Gunslingers...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Dozens of migrants continue sleeping on streets even as shelter opens

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Temperatures across the Borderland are expected to plummet over the weekend, which could threaten the lives of migrants sleeping on the streets. El Paso city officials have now opened one of three planned shelters ahead of the freezing weather. "We are cognizant of the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Molina Healthcare of Texas hosts El Paso holly jolly holiday giveaway event

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Molina Healthcare of Texas, in partnership with Paso del Norte Pediatrics, hosted a Holly Jolly Holiday Giveaway event for the El Paso community, providing holiday treats to support quality family time together this season. One hundred gingerbread houses and cookie decorating kits were available...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

2 vacant schools, El Paso Convention Center, will be used as migrant shelters, city says

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso Convention Center and two vacant El Paso Independent Schools will be used to house migrants, the City of El Paso announced Tuesday. The El Paso Office of Emergency Management will be preparing the former Bassett Middle School, in Central El Paso, and the former Morehead Middle School, in West El Paso, for priority use for women, children, and families.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Santa Teresa CBP officers apprehend fugitive wanted for homicide

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry apprehended a man with an outstanding arrest warrant for homicide out of the Lakewood Police Department in Lakewood, Colorado. “CBP Officers at the Santa Teresa port are working hard to identify...
SANTA TERESA, NM
cbs4local.com

UTEP offering Google Career Certificates to students

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso is partnering with Google to offer Google Career Certificates to students. UTEP will now offer Google Career Certificates to students in fields like data analytics, e-commerce, digital marketing, IT support, automation in python, project management and user experience (UX) design.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Border Highway

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the Border Highway Tuesday night, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. Police were seen at the Loop 375 Border Highway near Fonseca around 7 p.m. Our crew saw a red car with front-end damage...
EL PASO, TX

