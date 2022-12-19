Read full article on original website
The Philadelphia Eagles are on verge of clinching home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs, but, earlier in the week, Adam Schefter reported that they may have to do so without their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts. Schefter reported on Monday that, “Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday vs. the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Bears, per league sources. Hurts was hurt late in the third quarter when Bears’ DE Trevis Gipson drove him into the ground.” Now, according to reports, the Eagles have made a decision on Hurts’ availability for their game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Philadelphia Eagles are snubbed and disrespected again by the NFL
We all have probably made mention of this before, some of us more than others. In all honesty, the ‘(insert city name) versus everybody’ mindset has allowed many of us to grow very weary, but there may be something to this “We all we got… We all we need” thing. For the second time in as many weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles have been robbed.
How serious is a shoulder sprain? South Jersey doctor breaks down the injury
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' status for Saturday's showdown with the Dallas Cowboys remains in doubt after the MVP candidate suffered a sprained right shoulder in the team's 25-20 win over the Bears on Sunday.The Eagles said Tuesday there's a "possibility" that Hurts could play on Christmas Eve.The Birds are not giving any specifics about what kind of shoulder sprain Hurts has, but since he might play Saturday indicates that it's not that serious.It was a crushing hit that smashed Hurts' right shoulder into the frozen hard turf which could have caused a more serious injury, but the Eagles...
Eagles’ Gardner Minshew drops F-bomb while remembering Mike Leach at memorial
Gardner Minshew was a no-show Tuesday at Eagles practice. But the Philadelphia quarterback had a good reason why: he was attending the memorial for Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach, who died suddenly on Monday after falling ill the day before with a heart condition. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
NBA Rumors: Former Sixers Trade Target Remains Available
The Philadelphia 76ers were once heavily linked to current Houston Rockets veteran Eric Gordon. As the 2022 NBA Draft took place, the Sixers were one of a handful of teams that reportedly discussed a potential Gordon deal. According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the Sixers were “presumed to be the landing spot before talks ultimately fell apart.”
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Philadelphia 76ers Make A Roster Move On Thursday
On Thursday, the Philadelphia 76ers recalled guard Jaden Springer from the Delaware Blue Coats in the NBA G League.
This 'Mighty Mouse' is terrorizing opposing QBs, and he's one of 8 Eagles in Pro Bowl
PHILADELPHIA − Haason Reddick leads the Eagles in sacks with 12, his third straight season with at least 11, and he's the first player in NFL history to do that on three different teams. Yet Reddick, the South Jersey native who also starred at Temple, had never been selected...
