q13fox.com
King County prepares for freezing rain storm
Deicing crews made the rounds in Maple Valley laying down solution. They are preparing ahead of forecast freezing rain.
Timeline: Here's how the next few days of the incoming winter storm will look like
SEATTLE — Another winter storm arrives Thursday night, continuing through tomorrow morning, bringing snow and freezing rain to Western Washington. Almost all of western Washington is under a Winter Storm Warning starting Thursday and ending Friday evening. The bulk of the Puget Sound area will be under the warning from 4 p.m. Thursday until 7 p.m. on Friday, while Skagit, Whatcom and San Juan counties will be under a storm warning from 10 p.m. Thursday to 10 p.m. Friday.
Here's which areas saw the most snow around western Washington
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Some residents in northwestern Washington woke up to several inches of snow on Tuesday, taking the brunt of a weather system that barely dusted some areas around the south Puget Sound. Fifteen inches of snow piled up in Blaine, near the Canadian border. Bellingham also...
KOMO News
Cold air and below freezing temperatures hit western Washington as Wednesday begins
SEATTLE — Temperatures are expected to be below freezing with near record breaking cold for parts of western Washington on Wednesday and Thursday mornings. A weather system brought another round of lowland snow to parts of western Washington Tuesday. (If viewing this story in our mobile app, open in...
Prepare for dangerously low temps, ice storm across Puget Sound
The snow blanketing the region creates images worthy of a Christmas card, but it will make for some hazardous conditions over the next few days — besides the numerous road troubles that drivers have already seen. Temperatures will not get above freezing today and tomorrow for Western Washington. Snow...
The Suburban Times
Pierce County Emergency Operations Center at Level II
Pierce County social media post. Pierce County Department of Emergency Management has activated the Emergency Operation Center at a Level II in response to the inclement weather this week. Continue to monitor this site for updates.
thurstontalk.com
Christmas Tree Recycling for Thurston County Residents
When the holidays wind down and the decorations get packed away, it’s time to figure out what to do with the Christmas tree. This season, free tree collection and drop-off opportunities are available county-wide. To prepare your natural tree for recycling, please remove all ornaments, lights, stands, nails, and...
Flights out of Sea-Tac being canceled ahead of winter storm
SEATTLE — Flights out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Friday are being canceled ahead of a winter storm that is expected to cause travel issues throughout western Washington. A total of 172 flights were canceled by 7 p.m. Thursday, according to Flightaware, a flight tracking company. The storm is...
Believe it or not, now comes the hard part when it comes to weather
With frigid temperatures and iced-over roads that aren’t going to melt, the weather is downright dangerous from now until Friday afternoon. “We got the ‘flash-freeze’ that we predicted, and now is the time we have to deal with it,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner told MyNorthwest. “The roads were already wet when the cold front came through and froze everything solid.”
ghscanner.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued For Thursday Through Friday
National Weather Service Seattle has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Friday, Thursday December 22nd, 2022 starting at 10 AM and going through Friday Afternoon December 23rd, 2022. WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING. * Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to...
Cold moves into the Puget Sound; Dangerous conditions remain
The snow is beginning to leave the Puget Sound region and the cold is moving in. “We are going to experience something rather rare. It’s called ‘flash freezing’ and it’s going to make a mess of the roads,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner said. Tuesday...
Winter Storm Warning: 2-7 inches of snow expected for Seattle, Everett
SEATTLE — Starting Monday evening and lasting into Tuesday, widespread lowland snow is possible, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Storm Warning for much of the Puget Sound Area that is currently in effect. Accumulations between two to eight inches are possible, which could potentially disrupt...
WEATHER UPDATE: Where’s the snow at? Here’s the Tuesday morning update
UPDATE DEC. 20, 2022, 8:30 a.m.: The expected snow appears to have fizzled out – at least for our area – as it’s been raining and the temperature is around 41 degrees as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Dec. 20, 2022. This is why accurately predicting the...
KOMO News
Western Washington covered in snow, ice on 1st day of winter
WASHINGTON STATE — Wednesday marks the first day of winter — the winter solstice — and the weather is fitting the description across the Puget Sound region. Washingtonians in general will be shivering, if outside, throughout the shortest day of the year – 8 hours, 25 minutes, 25 seconds of daylight, to be exact. On the bright side, daylight only lengthens after Wednesday toward the spring equinox in March.
q13fox.com
Snow to wrap up, temperatures to drop
Lowland snow blanketed much of Western Washington on Tuesday, mainly from Seattle to the north. Officials said to expect compact snow on many roadways with icy slush in places.
Chronicle
Firefighters Rescue Stuck Cow in Tenino
The crew at South Thurston Fire & EMS started Tuesday morning off with what they called “a unique call for help.”. A cow had become stuck in a creek on a Tenino property. The cow’s owners and their neighbors had tried to get the cow free on their own after it first got stuck in vine maple the previous day, without success.
Freezing rain is different from rain and snow. Here’s what it is and how it happens
SEATTLE — The next winter storm to hit western Washington is expected to bring snow, sleet, and freezing rain, which will cause travel disruptions and potentially lead to at least isolated power outages. But what exactly is freezing rain? How does it happen? And why can it be so...
thurstontalk.com
People in Public Service: GRuB Farm Alum Selena Rodocker
Experiences during youth often have lifelong positive effects, and many find themselves returning to take on career roles in those special places. Selena Rodocker, office coordinator at the Garden Raised Bounty (GRuB) farm in West Olympia was once a member of the youth crew. She returned as an adult working in a variety of roles and helping to support the next generation of young people at GRuB.
Lingering moisture, subfreezing temperatures could lead to slippery Monday morning commute
SEATTLE — An arctic cold front slowly moving south from British Columbia set the stage for a weather system that will leave lingering snow chances into Monday morning. A new system arriving Tuesday has already triggered a Winter Storm Watch in the mountains and could also lead to lowland snow accumulations throughout western Washington.
