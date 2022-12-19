ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

Timeline: Here's how the next few days of the incoming winter storm will look like

SEATTLE — Another winter storm arrives Thursday night, continuing through tomorrow morning, bringing snow and freezing rain to Western Washington. Almost all of western Washington is under a Winter Storm Warning starting Thursday and ending Friday evening. The bulk of the Puget Sound area will be under the warning from 4 p.m. Thursday until 7 p.m. on Friday, while Skagit, Whatcom and San Juan counties will be under a storm warning from 10 p.m. Thursday to 10 p.m. Friday.
Christmas Tree Recycling for Thurston County Residents

When the holidays wind down and the decorations get packed away, it’s time to figure out what to do with the Christmas tree. This season, free tree collection and drop-off opportunities are available county-wide. To prepare your natural tree for recycling, please remove all ornaments, lights, stands, nails, and...
Flights out of Sea-Tac being canceled ahead of winter storm

SEATTLE — Flights out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Friday are being canceled ahead of a winter storm that is expected to cause travel issues throughout western Washington. A total of 172 flights were canceled by 7 p.m. Thursday, according to Flightaware, a flight tracking company. The storm is...
Believe it or not, now comes the hard part when it comes to weather

With frigid temperatures and iced-over roads that aren’t going to melt, the weather is downright dangerous from now until Friday afternoon. “We got the ‘flash-freeze’ that we predicted, and now is the time we have to deal with it,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner told MyNorthwest. “The roads were already wet when the cold front came through and froze everything solid.”
Winter Storm Watch Issued For Thursday Through Friday

National Weather Service Seattle has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Friday, Thursday December 22nd, 2022 starting at 10 AM and going through Friday Afternoon December 23rd, 2022. WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING. * Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to...
Western Washington covered in snow, ice on 1st day of winter

WASHINGTON STATE — Wednesday marks the first day of winter — the winter solstice — and the weather is fitting the description across the Puget Sound region. Washingtonians in general will be shivering, if outside, throughout the shortest day of the year – 8 hours, 25 minutes, 25 seconds of daylight, to be exact. On the bright side, daylight only lengthens after Wednesday toward the spring equinox in March.
Snow to wrap up, temperatures to drop

Lowland snow blanketed much of Western Washington on Tuesday, mainly from Seattle to the north. Officials said to expect compact snow on many roadways with icy slush in places.
Firefighters Rescue Stuck Cow in Tenino

The crew at South Thurston Fire & EMS started Tuesday morning off with what they called “a unique call for help.”. A cow had become stuck in a creek on a Tenino property. The cow’s owners and their neighbors had tried to get the cow free on their own after it first got stuck in vine maple the previous day, without success.
People in Public Service: GRuB Farm Alum Selena Rodocker

Experiences during youth often have lifelong positive effects, and many find themselves returning to take on career roles in those special places. Selena Rodocker, office coordinator at the Garden Raised Bounty (GRuB) farm in West Olympia was once a member of the youth crew. She returned as an adult working in a variety of roles and helping to support the next generation of young people at GRuB.
