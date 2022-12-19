Read full article on original website
Real-life Santa gives Thomasville community something to believe in
Dougherty Co.’s ‘Shop With A Sheriff’ spreads Christmas joy
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office made sure a couple of dozen children will have a merry Christmas. The 22nd annual Shop with a Sheriff was held in Dougherty County on Monday. Twenty-five kids in need went on a shopping spree at Target to pick out presents for Christmas.
Early County Jail inmates celebrate Christmas with families
EARLY CO., GA. (WTVY) - Children and families were reunited with their loved ones in Blakely, Georgia. The Early County Sheriff’s Office created some Christmas magic for those families. “See, I come from a big family, one of thirteen kids, and Christmas is real dear to my heart,” Early...
Local drug unit, Albany Rescue Mission addressing homelessness amid cold weather
Downtown Moultrie continues the Canopy of Lights for over 90 years
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Few would argue that the town of Moultrie has one of the prettiest downtowns in Georgia. But its beauty and charm go to a whole other level during the holiday season. The Canopy of Lights of a tradition here in Moultrie that dates back to 1930....
Santa Sense: FBI agent gives tips on how to avoid holiday money scams
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As the holiday season has arrived and people are buying last-minute gifts for coworkers, friends and family, scammers are constantly on the lookout for how they can get average people’s money. That’s why WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with an FBI agent who gave tips on how to avoid being scammed out of your money as you stock up on this year’s final holiday goods.
Dougherty Co. EMS gets Narcan grant extension amid spike in Albany fentanyl cases
$6,000 in lottery tickets stolen from Albany convenience store
Albany police are investigating after lottery tickets were stolen from a local convenience store. Police responded to the Pace Convenience Store, located in the 1600 block of Gillionville Road, in reference to criminal trespass. Upon arrival, police noticed the glass on the front door of the business was damaged and...
Albany drilling company warns well users, others about cold weather dangers
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Severe cold is heading to South Georgia. Plumbers and well drilling companies in Albany want you to prepare your homes for frigid temperatures, especially those that use wells for water. Ryan Thompson is the owner of Harvey Drilling Co. “One thing that people can do during...
Thomasville community supports young girl with rare disease
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville brothers who created “Lemon-aid Stand for a Cause” are continuing their efforts to raise money for people in need. This time, they served up hot chocolate with their lemonade — all for one young girl battling a rare bone cancer. On...
Dougherty County EMA braces for plunging temperatures over Christmas weekend
ALBANY — The Dougherty County Emergency Management Agency is gearing up to help keep residents safe during what is expected to be one of the more severe freeze events of the last several decades. The agency is opening the Emergency Operations Center and putting other measures in place, county...
Volunteers and businesses give Albany man a Christmas miracle
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man’s prayers were answered after volunteers and local businesses gave him a Christmas gift, years in the making. Brad Mock, an Albany resident, recently lost his wife to cancer. Before she passed, he tended to her while also dealing with his own personal medical issues.
Dougherty Co. declares state of emergency ahead of artic blast
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County and Albany leaders have declared a state of emergency ahead of plummeting cold temperatures set to hit South Georgia on Friday. The executive order declaring the state of emergency allows the county to activate its emergency operations plan. This also allows the county to open its emergency operations center to open.
Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting
List: Warming stations opening up across South Georgia
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As frigid temperatures are expected across the Peach State starting Friday, a number of warming stations are opening up across south Georgia. On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency ahead of the frigid temperatures. Here is a list of warming stations opening up...
Free concert coming to the Albany Municipal Auditorium in January
Flint River Entertainment Complex is pleased to welcome The United States Army Field Band, Jazz Ambassadors, to the Albany Municipal Auditorium on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. for a free concert. Join the Jazz Ambassadors in Albany, Georgia to hear the military's finest practitioners of jazz and swing.
No tax increase for Tifton residents, LOST tax dollars negotiations finalized
GBI Investigates Death in Sumter County
Update: Thomas Warren Capps, age 40, of Americus, has been arrested and charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Nickalus Lee Cochran, age 25, of Americus, has been arrested and charged with Tampering with Evidence.
BPD: Blakley man arrested for September shooting
BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect has been arrested for a September shooting that left one person injured. Damien Brown, 33, was arrested on Dec. 21 during a traffic stop on an aggravated assault charge, according to the Blakely Police Department (BPD). Police say the shooting happened on Sept. 24...
Attorney: Woman charged in Colquitt Co. deadly shooting claims self-defense
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The attorney for the woman charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Colquitt County is claiming self-defense in the case. Katelyn Ireland was charged with murder and other offenses in connection to the shooting of Chad McCollum. Law enforcement said Ireland lived with McCollom’s estranged wife and their home is where the shooting happened.
