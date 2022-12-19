Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Winter storm brings dangerously cold temperatures, how to stay warm
MILWAUKEE - A winter storm brought snow, wind and rapidly plummeting temperatures just in time for the Christmas holiday weekend. Repairers of the Breach is one of two drop-in warming centers in Milwaukee, and there are other ways you can be connected with the resources you need to stay warm.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee youth center Christmas gifts, winter clothing stolen
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee youth center said someone stole presents and winter clothing meant for kids ahead of their Tuesday Christmas party. Roughly 45 kids showed up to New Hope Youth & Family Center near 32nd and Brown. There, they were to receive gifts, coats, gloves, hats and scarves. The only problem was staff had just found out someone broke in and stole everything.
‘It was a sad party’: Thieves steal clothes, toys for youth center hours before Christmas party
MILWAUKEE — Organizers who were preparing for a Christmas party at a Milwaukee youth center were heartbroken to find all of the toys and clothing meant for the children had been stolen. New Hope Youth and Family Services posted a video on Facebook showing a room that appeared empty....
WISN
Milwaukee winter storm to 'wreck havoc' city officials say
MILWAUKEE — Today, Milwaukee city officials held a conference on preparations forextreme weather expected in the next few days. High winds and very cold temperatures on Thursday and Friday will impact power lines, causing power outages, fallen trees and dangerous conditions for driving. The Milwaukee Fire Department will have...
shepherdexpress.com
She Once Worked at Burger King
On Cesar Chavez Drive in Milwaukee’s Latino neighborhood, I met Cathy in her wheelchair. She told me she was practically homeless but proudly stated, “I once worked at Burger King on 43rd and Forest Home, worked there for 10 years. But I can’t work no more.” She asked me for a piece of bread. I wheeled her out of the hot sun and bought her a full loaf.
WISN
Snow and wind rolling in SE Wisconsin
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Southeast Milwaukee from 9 a.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday. Road conditions will worsen during the day. If you don't have to leave your house, it's better you stay in. Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Christmas Milwaukee garbage schedule, parking changes
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the Christmas holiday. Here is a list of changes that residents need to know. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26. Reminder: Collection days shift forward...
CBS 58
Narcan available free of charge at 2 Greenfield, Milwaukee locations
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A first in our area -- Narcan is now available free of charge, no questions asked, in both Greenfield and on Milwaukee's north side. This is the Narcan vending machine in the lobby of the Greenfield Law Enforcement Center, accessible 24-7. Greenfield had 103 opioid-suspected overdoses...
On Milwaukee
Public Table to close in West Allis
A cozy spot built for noshing and conversation in West Allis is closing its doors. Public Table, 5835 W. National Ave. in West Allis, announced today on Facebook that it will be closing its doors on Saturday, Dec. 24 after a final brunch service. "You! Public Table Nation!. Johnny and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County snow emergency Friday, facilities to close
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley on Wednesday declared a snow emergency for Friday, Dec. 23. Several facilities – including the Milwaukee County Courthouse and Vel Phillips Detention Center – will be closed due to the snow emergency. "Essential" departments and positions will continue to operate. A...
Here are the cities that have declared snow emergencies
With a significant winter storm on the way for the end of this week, some cities in Southeastern Wisconsin are getting ahead of the game and issuing snow emergencies.
Milwaukee city leaders strongly discourage travel ahead of winter storm
Milwaukee city leaders pushed a united message ahead of a winter storm threatening to bring a combination of dangerous conditions during the holiday weekend.
wuwm.com
It could be bye-bye for hospital delivery of babies in part of Milwaukee
When pregnant women go into labor and need to deliver their baby, how far should they have to travel to get to a hospital?. That's a question a nurses union is asking, after Ascension Wisconsin Health Care announced on Wednesday it is ending admission to its labor and delivery unit at Saint Francis Hospital. The hospital is on 16th Street just south of Oklahoma Ave., on Milwaukee's south side. No other south side hospital offers those services.
fox47.com
LIST: Local businesses and services closing due to winter storm
The following local businesses and services have announced they are closed due to inclement weather:. American Red Cross — Holiday Blood Drive is canceled due to winter storm. More info here. Henry Vilas Zoo Lights – light show at Henry Vilas Zoo is canceled for Thursday and Friday; ticket...
Deep freeze poses the risk of water pipes bursting
Overnight temperatures — and most daytime temps — will remain well below freezing throughout the week, raising the risk of water pipes bursting.
WISN
Wisconsin utility companies prepare for power outages
MILWAUKEE — As temperatures plunge, concerns about power outages rise. "The good news is we are used to it. We are used to these Wisconsin winters," said Alison Trouy, We Energies spokesperson. "Just know that our crews are ready to go. They're ready to quickly and safely restore power if we do see any outages."
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine family sends Racine Bingo holiday cards to share their love for the city
RACINE — Racine Bingo could be the newest craze this holiday season. Greeting cards have all been sent and the Christmas rush is at its peak. A local family in Racine sent unique holiday cards to share their love for the City of Racine’s establishments, activities and events.
Milwaukee hospital’s plan to close labor and delivery unit comes under fire
A hospital on Milwaukee’s South Side is scheduled to end its labor and delivery services Wednesday, laying off about 20 employees and requiring expectant parents who live in that part of the city to travel farther to give birth. With that action by Ascension St. Francis Hospital, “there will be no labor and delivery services […] The post Milwaukee hospital’s plan to close labor and delivery unit comes under fire appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CBS 58
Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of USPS carrier killed in Milwaukee
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday, Dec. 21, ordered the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Thursday, Dec. 22, in honor of Aundre Cross -- a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier shot and killed in Milwaukee. "Mr. Cross was,...
Milwaukee residents are stocking up ahead of this week's winter storm
Milwaukee residents at the Sherman Park Grocery say they like snow, but not snowstorms. They are keeping positive attitudes as they prepare to hunker down during the heavy snow.
