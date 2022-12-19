ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

Additional 200 Texas National Guard soldiers deployed to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Military Department is deploying 200 additional troops to El Paso amid the migrant crisis. Another 40 additional high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles (HMMWV) will be sent to El Paso to expand operations in the area. Using four C-130J cargo aircraft, the Texas...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Governor-appointed Bill Hicks takes oath of office as El Paso's new DA

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso District Attorney’s Office will begin a new chapter following the swearing-in of the newly appointed DA Bill D. Hicks. Hicks was appointed by Governor Greg Abbott to serve as El Paso’s DA until Dec. 31, 2024, following the resignation of the former DA Yvonne Rosales.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Coat collection held for migrants for winter storm

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Paso del Norte Community Foundation and the Paso del Norte Health Foundation are partnering with local drop-off locations to collect new and gently used winter coats for migrants. With freezing temperatures in our region and the many destinations, winter coats have been identified...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

2022 holiday light displays in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — If you are looking to get into the holiday spirit, there are multiple light displays that are set up across El Paso for families to view. San Jacinto Plaza in Downtown El Paso is decorated and is a great place to take holiday photos. The ice rink to skate is outside of the El Paso Convention center.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Travelers heading to El Paso experience flight delays, cancellations

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A severe winter storm is threatening holiday travel plans for thousands of people across the country. At the El Paso International Airport, most flights left at their scheduled times on Thursday. However, many people shared they experienced flight delays and cancellations as they flew...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso County holds digital library naming contest

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Community Services Department is hosting a contest to find a name for its new digital library. They are asking for the public to submit naming suggestions to help. The all-digital library offers county residents free access to e-books, audiobooks, comics,...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

7th annual veterans food drive held Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The seventh annual veterans food drive was held Thursday. The event was held by the El Paso Veterans and Riders Association. The event began at 9 a.m. at the El Paso Lodge 130 Masonic Building located at 1505 Magruder St. The EPVRA and Gunslingers...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Molina Healthcare of Texas hosts El Paso holly jolly holiday giveaway event

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Molina Healthcare of Texas, in partnership with Paso del Norte Pediatrics, hosted a Holly Jolly Holiday Giveaway event for the El Paso community, providing holiday treats to support quality family time together this season. One hundred gingerbread houses and cookie decorating kits were available...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso's top chefs are raising the bar on cuisine scene

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — When it comes to a dynamic new player working to elevate El Paso's cuisine scene, look no further than Santiago Estrada - the head chef and co-owner of Casa Pantera. "We wanted to fill a void in our community regarding the dining scene," Estrada...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Santa Teresa CBP officers apprehend fugitive wanted for homicide

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry apprehended a man with an outstanding arrest warrant for homicide out of the Lakewood Police Department in Lakewood, Colorado. “CBP Officers at the Santa Teresa port are working hard to identify...
SANTA TERESA, NM
KFOX 14

El Pasoans flock to stores ahead of cold snap to buy last minute gifts

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — With winter-like conditions making their way into the Borderland, hundreds of people flocked to the stores Thursday before the cold weather arrived. Several people told KFOX14 they took advantage of the warmth during the day to purchase last-minute Christmas gifts. “We are just kind...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

UTEP offering Google Career Certificates to students

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso is partnering with Google to offer Google Career Certificates to students. UTEP will now offer Google Career Certificates to students in fields like data analytics, e-commerce, digital marketing, IT support, automation in python, project management and user experience (UX) design.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Border Highway

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the Border Highway Tuesday night, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. Police were seen at the Loop 375 Border Highway near Fonseca around 7 p.m. Our crew saw a red car with front-end damage...
EL PASO, TX

