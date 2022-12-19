Read full article on original website
KFOX 14
Additional 200 Texas National Guard soldiers deployed to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Military Department is deploying 200 additional troops to El Paso amid the migrant crisis. Another 40 additional high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles (HMMWV) will be sent to El Paso to expand operations in the area. Using four C-130J cargo aircraft, the Texas...
KFOX 14
Texas National Guard, DPS troopers conduct training exercise on border near downtown
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas National Guard troops and Texas state troopers conducted training exercises on the border near downtown El Paso on Tuesday. The Texas National Guard troops constructed a triple-strand concertina barrier near the border. Texas governor Greg Abbott deployed 400 Texas National Guard troops to...
KFOX 14
Sacred Heart Church provides shelter to migrants regardless of status, ahead of cold front
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Severe cold weather made its way to the Borderland. Temperatures will drop drastically during the night. Still, several migrants were out on the streets of El Paso despite the city of El Paso opening temporary shelters for migrants. The migrants that were on the...
KFOX 14
Governor-appointed Bill Hicks takes oath of office as El Paso's new DA
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso District Attorney’s Office will begin a new chapter following the swearing-in of the newly appointed DA Bill D. Hicks. Hicks was appointed by Governor Greg Abbott to serve as El Paso’s DA until Dec. 31, 2024, following the resignation of the former DA Yvonne Rosales.
KFOX 14
Coat collection held for migrants for winter storm
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Paso del Norte Community Foundation and the Paso del Norte Health Foundation are partnering with local drop-off locations to collect new and gently used winter coats for migrants. With freezing temperatures in our region and the many destinations, winter coats have been identified...
KFOX 14
El Paso ISD vacant schools to houses migrants to open Friday, next week
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Independent School District will use two of its vacant schools to help the city of El Paso house migrants. El Paso is working with the city to shelter migrants after the El Paso Mayor declared a state of emergency on Saturday. To...
KFOX 14
2022 holiday light displays in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — If you are looking to get into the holiday spirit, there are multiple light displays that are set up across El Paso for families to view. San Jacinto Plaza in Downtown El Paso is decorated and is a great place to take holiday photos. The ice rink to skate is outside of the El Paso Convention center.
KFOX 14
El Paso family claims their father is not receiving cancer medication while in jail
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An El Paso family said their father is not getting the cancer treatment he needs while incarcerated at the El Paso County Jail Annex. Benjamin Guerrero, 60, was arrested on Nov. 13 and is accused of driving while intoxicated third or more, according to jail records.
KFOX 14
Travelers heading to El Paso experience flight delays, cancellations
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A severe winter storm is threatening holiday travel plans for thousands of people across the country. At the El Paso International Airport, most flights left at their scheduled times on Thursday. However, many people shared they experienced flight delays and cancellations as they flew...
KFOX 14
El Paso County holds digital library naming contest
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Community Services Department is hosting a contest to find a name for its new digital library. They are asking for the public to submit naming suggestions to help. The all-digital library offers county residents free access to e-books, audiobooks, comics,...
KFOX 14
7th annual veterans food drive held Thursday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The seventh annual veterans food drive was held Thursday. The event was held by the El Paso Veterans and Riders Association. The event began at 9 a.m. at the El Paso Lodge 130 Masonic Building located at 1505 Magruder St. The EPVRA and Gunslingers...
KFOX 14
Molina Healthcare of Texas hosts El Paso holly jolly holiday giveaway event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Molina Healthcare of Texas, in partnership with Paso del Norte Pediatrics, hosted a Holly Jolly Holiday Giveaway event for the El Paso community, providing holiday treats to support quality family time together this season. One hundred gingerbread houses and cookie decorating kits were available...
KFOX 14
Police search for 67-year-old man with dementia who went missing in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police are looking for a 67-year-old man who went missing in far east El Paso Thursday. Perry Wilson of Arkansas was reported missing from the 14000 block of Meadow Lawn at 12:49 p.m., police said. He was last seen around 11:04 a.m....
KFOX 14
El Paso police respond to rollover crash on the Border Highway Wednesday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police responded to a rollover crash on the Border Highway west near Ascarate Lake. The crash happened before 4 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Only one vehicle was involved in this crash and no injuries were reported, according...
KFOX 14
TUHSC psychiatry professors selected to serve on National Forbes Health Advisory Board
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two faculty members from the Foster School of Medicine’s Department of Psychiatry at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso were selected to join the Forbes Health Advisory Board. Forbes Health provides wellness insights, news and reviews, and features a wide range...
KFOX 14
El Paso's top chefs are raising the bar on cuisine scene
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — When it comes to a dynamic new player working to elevate El Paso's cuisine scene, look no further than Santiago Estrada - the head chef and co-owner of Casa Pantera. "We wanted to fill a void in our community regarding the dining scene," Estrada...
KFOX 14
Santa Teresa CBP officers apprehend fugitive wanted for homicide
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry apprehended a man with an outstanding arrest warrant for homicide out of the Lakewood Police Department in Lakewood, Colorado. “CBP Officers at the Santa Teresa port are working hard to identify...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans flock to stores ahead of cold snap to buy last minute gifts
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — With winter-like conditions making their way into the Borderland, hundreds of people flocked to the stores Thursday before the cold weather arrived. Several people told KFOX14 they took advantage of the warmth during the day to purchase last-minute Christmas gifts. “We are just kind...
KFOX 14
UTEP offering Google Career Certificates to students
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The University of Texas at El Paso is partnering with Google to offer Google Career Certificates to students. UTEP will now offer Google Career Certificates to students in fields like data analytics, e-commerce, digital marketing, IT support, automation in python, project management and user experience (UX) design.
KFOX 14
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Border Highway
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the Border Highway Tuesday night, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. Police were seen at the Loop 375 Border Highway near Fonseca around 7 p.m. Our crew saw a red car with front-end damage...
