Joplin, MO

Newton’s Jewelers’ Shiny Holiday Gift Guide

Everyone loves getting something shiny for Christmas and Newton’s Jewelers in Joplin has it all! Gary stopped by to talk about their holiday gift guide and what would make a perfect gift for that special someone this holiday season.
JOPLIN, MO
Freeman Auxiliary brings Christmas early to Ronald McDonald House

JOPLIN, Mo. — Christmas continues to come early for the Ronald McDonald House in Joplin. Tuesday, it was a $6,900 check from Reece-Nichols Real Estate. Today, it was toys and essential gifts from Freeman Auxiliary volunteers. They’ll go to families that are temporarily staying at the house through the...
JOPLIN, MO
How “Vita Nova Village” is helping the homeless

JOPLIN, Mo. — Members of a new nonprofit in Joplin are working to find homeless, homes. Officials are trying to come up with enough funding to construct several tiny homes. The goal is to have homeless individuals from the area move into the 340-square-foot structures, and eventually transition into a bigger home of their own.
JOPLIN, MO
Additional warming stations open up

KSN/KODE— Many area churches and organizations in Southwest Missouri are opening up to serve those needing to warm up or seek shelter from the onslaught of ice, snow, and painful arctic temperatures. Joplin. Joplin First Church of the Nazarene – 2124 Utica St. (417)623-3455, Thursday-Friday Open at 7 a.m....
JOPLIN, MO
Ronald McDonald House: 21st Annual Gift of Light

Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States invites the Four-State Area to witness and share the “Gift of Light” at 34th and Jackson this holiday season. To celebrate the 21st Annual Gift of Light, Gift of Love, Ronald McDonald House has transformed into an electrical spectacle for the community to drive by and enjoy.
JOPLIN, MO
GMFS Half-Hour Highlights!

With dangerously cold weather approaching, the boys share information on warming stations in Jasper, Newton, McDonald, and Barton Counties – a trio of camels cause a bit of chaos after escaping a living nativity – and Santa is making one last stop locally… on Christmas Eve! All that and more in our Half-Hour Highlights!
BARTON COUNTY, MO
Joplin homeowner displays a unique Christmas light display

JOPLIN, Mo. — One Joplin resident who happens to be a big fan of the Christmas season, took a different approach when it came to decorating for the holiday. In Dustin Molinaro’s front yard, you’ll find plenty of Christmas decorations, but they’re slightly older than what you might be use to seeing. Walking up to […]
JOPLIN, MO
2022 Christmas Sing-Along

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Today was the last day of school in the “Carthage School District”, and it involved plenty of music. “Bring out the happy. Bring out the cheer. It’s that magic time of year,” sang the kids. It’s all part of Steadley Elementary’s annual...
CARTHAGE, MO
Sparkle in the Park

How many miles of lights are at Sparkle in the Park in Carthage? Chuck Bryant, General Manager of Carthage Water & Electric Plant, has the answer plus more here!
CARTHAGE, MO
Liberty Utilities offering tips for a safe holiday

JOPLIN, Mo. — The holidays are a season for family, fun, and making memories that will last a lifetime. However, we all can remember a time or two when things didn’t go as planned. This holiday season, Liberty Utility is encouraging not only their customers, but everyone to...
JOPLIN, MO
Local Amazon Warehouse Partners with Jefferson Elementary

JOPLIN, Mo. — Area Amazon staff workers have partnered with Jefferson Elementary school to help the school’s families in need this holiday season. For over 10 years, Jefferson Elementary has hosted an annual “Penny Wars” event to support holiday needs for families. Classes were challenged to drop pennies and dollar bills into buckets to earn positive points toward their class total. Silver coins were placed in rival class buckets to subtract points. After four weeks of collection, the class with the highest score earned a pizza party.
JOPLIN, MO
2022 Christmas Meals for the 4-State community

PITTSBURG, Kan. - Because Christmas is just around the corner, we've compiled a list of local meals provided by various organizations for the 4-State community. The First Presbyterian Church in Iola, Kansas is hosting a Free Community Christmas Meal on Dec. 25. The event is from 12-1 P.M. Takeout meals...
IOLA, KS
Joplin Habitat For Humanity unveils first-ever duplex

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s a first for the Joplin Area Habitat For Humanity. The first duplex for the organization. It’s located in the 1400 block of East 6th Street. One of its residents is Teresa Davis–who played a key role in the build. As for the...
JOPLIN, MO
Pets and cold weather

JOPLIN, Mo. — Don’t forget about keeping your pets safe in these conditions. Despite the fur that covers them, they can still fall victim to the elements. We talk about this every year. Pet owners need to do their best to keep their animals inside. If they have...
JOPLIN, MO
Joplin and MoDOT prep for upcoming weather

JOPLIN, Mo - The city of Joplin and MoDOT prep for upcoming snow. With us anticipating some frozen precipitation, the main thing people start to think about the roads and whether or not they can drive. Joplin and MoDOT are ahead of the curve. "Making sure our equipment is good...
JOPLIN, MO
Missouri vehicle repair shop gives away two cars

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Christmas may still be a handful of days away, but two Jasper County, Missouri residents each received a gift today (12/21) — and it was not just any ordinary gift. “Dry Fork Diesel and Auto Repair” gave away two cars to two different people. Harvell Hunter is a resident and […]
JASPER COUNTY, MO
Fighting fires in the bitter cold

WEBB CITY, Mo. — While some people work inside a building, or from home—being indoors isn’t an option for every occupation. For example, firefighters. Fighting fires is a difficult enough vocation even under ideal weather conditions. “We don’t have a lot of options to stay out of...
WEBB CITY, MO
KMF: Vitamins & aging

JOPLIN, Mo. — Since we were kids, we have heard about the importance of taking our vitamins. But, what we need, and what we get, can change as we get older. “We don’t absorb a lot of it as we get older sometimes, our intestinal system number one. Number two probably would be we change our appetite and we don’t eat as much of the things we should be eating,” said Dr. Henry Petry, D.O., Freeman Geriatric Med.
JOPLIN, MO

