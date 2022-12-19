ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
salinasvalleytribune.com

Monterey County appoints new County Administrative Officer

MONTEREY COUNTY — Sonia De La Rosa has been appointed as Monterey County’s new County Administrative Officer, announced the Monterey County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 13. De La Rosa, an experienced public administrative leader, will succeed outgoing CAO Charles McKee, who is retiring at the end of...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Salinas Valley News Briefs | Dec. 21, 2022

KING CITY — Monterey-Salinas Transit announced Dec. 13 the inaugural trip of Line 34, which travels clockwise within King City every 30 minutes on weekdays, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. MST staff and King City Mayor Mike LeBarre, an MST board member, were there for the bus ride, which is also a timed transfer with Line 23 at Third and Lynn streets for residents traveling north. “This is one of many improvements recently implemented in the Better Bus Network,” MST said in the announcement.
KING CITY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Free toy distribution event planned for Salinas Thursday morning

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Elementary School District families are encouraged to stop by Boronda Meadows School on 915 Larkin Street Thursday morning for a free toy giveaway event. The Braxton Stuntz Foundation sponsors the event and will donate toys that were put in barrels placed throughout Monterey County. The hope was to get 2,000 toys for the The post Free toy distribution event planned for Salinas Thursday morning appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Agency mulls Gilroy’s annexation request

A plan to annex 55 acres of land into Gilroy’s city limits, which could eventually house 307 residential units, may be considered in early 2023 after more than 20 years in the works. Known as the Wren Investors and Hewell Urban Service Area Amendment, 50 acres of the property...
GILROY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Fire from unattended stove causes structure fire in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) - The Santa Cruz City Fire Department said a cooking fire on the second floor of a home caused damage to the ceiling and third floor. Firefighters arrived at 2:27 for reports of a structure fire on the 130 block of Clark Avenue. When they arrived, they noticed smoke coming from The post Fire from unattended stove causes structure fire in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Wanted Monterey County manslaughter suspect arrested in San Benito County with rifle

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sherriff's Office said they arrested a man wanted on a manslaughter warrant on Friday. A deputy made a vehcile check on Betebel Road with a man outside his car. The deputy said they found a loaded rifle. Jorge Jaramillo, 32, was a convicted felon and unable The post Wanted Monterey County manslaughter suspect arrested in San Benito County with rifle appeared first on KION546.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Salinas holiday home lighting competition names winner

SALINAS, Calif. — A family is making the holidays a little brighter for their neighborhood. On Sunday, a busload of merry passengers was driven through Salinas to vote on the best-decorated house. In all, there were 27 finalists, and four homes were awarded with first place, bragging rights, and a $100 cash prize.
SALINAS, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

For the family of a missing Salinas woman, Christmas will be lonely.

Early on Thursday morning, Sept. 22, Arelie Garcia left the Salinas apartment she shares with her mother, got into her red Honda and drove off. When she didn’t show up for work that day as a service adviser at MY Chevrolet in the Salinas auto mall, a coworker contacted one of her sisters, Elizet Mendoza, who filed a missing person report with the Salinas Police Department. Three months later, Garcia is still missing – she disappeared, seemingly without a trace.
SALINAS, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Greenfield Police awarded grant for anti-tobacco campaign

GREENFIELD — Greenfield Police Department has been awarded $56,155 from the Department of Justice Tobacco Grant Program, which will be used for enforcement and education of illegal sales of tobacco to minors. As part of the grant, students at Greenfield High School will work closely with the police department...
GREENFIELD, CA
pajaronian.com

Local mechanic receives national award

WATSONVILLE—Chevrolet of Watsonville took a giant step up in the world of auto mechanics last week as one of their mechanics, Richard Shephard, was awarded a World Class Technician status award by officials from General Motors and Chevrolet. “There’s a lot of time, a lot of experience and a...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Graniterock announces new CEO with longtime employee

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Graniterock, a family-owned company, has announced that Peter Lemon will take over as its new president and CEO on Jan. 1, 2023. Graniterock is a Watsonville-based construction materials and contracting company. They are a family business, owned and operated by the same family since their founding in 1900. Their main quarry is in Aromas.
WATSONVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy