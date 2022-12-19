KING CITY — Monterey-Salinas Transit announced Dec. 13 the inaugural trip of Line 34, which travels clockwise within King City every 30 minutes on weekdays, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. MST staff and King City Mayor Mike LeBarre, an MST board member, were there for the bus ride, which is also a timed transfer with Line 23 at Third and Lynn streets for residents traveling north. “This is one of many improvements recently implemented in the Better Bus Network,” MST said in the announcement.

KING CITY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO