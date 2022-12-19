Read full article on original website
Monterey County appoints new County Administrative Officer
MONTEREY COUNTY — Sonia De La Rosa has been appointed as Monterey County’s new County Administrative Officer, announced the Monterey County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 13. De La Rosa, an experienced public administrative leader, will succeed outgoing CAO Charles McKee, who is retiring at the end of...
'The world is missing something without him': Santa Cruz memorializes its unhoused fatalities
COVID wiped out the annual community celebration of homeless lives lost for two straight years. Wednesday marked its return and a packed Vets Hall illustrated the number of others affected by those losses — 137 people who had been unhoused at some point in 2022, 91 of whom lost their lives while deemed officially homeless.
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Dec. 21, 2022
KING CITY — Monterey-Salinas Transit announced Dec. 13 the inaugural trip of Line 34, which travels clockwise within King City every 30 minutes on weekdays, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. MST staff and King City Mayor Mike LeBarre, an MST board member, were there for the bus ride, which is also a timed transfer with Line 23 at Third and Lynn streets for residents traveling north. “This is one of many improvements recently implemented in the Better Bus Network,” MST said in the announcement.
Free toy distribution event planned for Salinas Thursday morning
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Elementary School District families are encouraged to stop by Boronda Meadows School on 915 Larkin Street Thursday morning for a free toy giveaway event. The Braxton Stuntz Foundation sponsors the event and will donate toys that were put in barrels placed throughout Monterey County. The hope was to get 2,000 toys for the The post Free toy distribution event planned for Salinas Thursday morning appeared first on KION546.
Two affordable housing agencies that are inextricably linked are attempting to divorce.
A MESSY DIVORCE IS PLAYING OUT IN MONTEREY COUNTY, not in a courtroom but in public meetings and behind the scenes of two agencies tasked with providing low-income housing. Meanwhile, the future of an 80-unit affordable senior apartment complex is on the line. The mutually agreed-upon divorce proceeding is between...
Agency mulls Gilroy’s annexation request
A plan to annex 55 acres of land into Gilroy’s city limits, which could eventually house 307 residential units, may be considered in early 2023 after more than 20 years in the works. Known as the Wren Investors and Hewell Urban Service Area Amendment, 50 acres of the property...
Fire from unattended stove causes structure fire in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) - The Santa Cruz City Fire Department said a cooking fire on the second floor of a home caused damage to the ceiling and third floor. Firefighters arrived at 2:27 for reports of a structure fire on the 130 block of Clark Avenue. When they arrived, they noticed smoke coming from The post Fire from unattended stove causes structure fire in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
Wanted Monterey County manslaughter suspect arrested in San Benito County with rifle
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sherriff's Office said they arrested a man wanted on a manslaughter warrant on Friday. A deputy made a vehcile check on Betebel Road with a man outside his car. The deputy said they found a loaded rifle. Jorge Jaramillo, 32, was a convicted felon and unable The post Wanted Monterey County manslaughter suspect arrested in San Benito County with rifle appeared first on KION546.
Salinas holiday home lighting competition names winner
SALINAS, Calif. — A family is making the holidays a little brighter for their neighborhood. On Sunday, a busload of merry passengers was driven through Salinas to vote on the best-decorated house. In all, there were 27 finalists, and four homes were awarded with first place, bragging rights, and a $100 cash prize.
For the family of a missing Salinas woman, Christmas will be lonely.
Early on Thursday morning, Sept. 22, Arelie Garcia left the Salinas apartment she shares with her mother, got into her red Honda and drove off. When she didn’t show up for work that day as a service adviser at MY Chevrolet in the Salinas auto mall, a coworker contacted one of her sisters, Elizet Mendoza, who filed a missing person report with the Salinas Police Department. Three months later, Garcia is still missing – she disappeared, seemingly without a trace.
Hazel Hawkins nurses are 'outraged' and 'stressed' about the future of the hospital and their jobs
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The California Nurses Association is speaking out at Wednesday’s hospital board meeting outraged and scared of the unknown future for their jobs and the health of the community as the hospital has the possibility of closing as soon as February. “The nearest hospital is 15...
Greenfield Police awarded grant for anti-tobacco campaign
GREENFIELD — Greenfield Police Department has been awarded $56,155 from the Department of Justice Tobacco Grant Program, which will be used for enforcement and education of illegal sales of tobacco to minors. As part of the grant, students at Greenfield High School will work closely with the police department...
CHP: Man hit, killed by Tesla on Highway 101 in south Monterey County
KING CITY, Calif. — A 26-year-old King City man was struck and killed by a Tesla on Highway 101 on Saturday night. According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of a Tesla Model 3 was driving southbound on Highway 101 south of Teague Avenue at 70 mph when he hit the man just after 9:30 p.m.
Police looking for 'heroes' who helped them rescue man pinned under car
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Watsonville police want to speak to several men who they’re hailing as heroes after they jumped into action to help officers rescue an older man who was pinned under a car. The 65-year-old man was riding his bike on Main Street near Pacifica when he...
Fresh suds, solid pub fare at Gilman Brewing’s new Santa Cruz digs
This story was originally featured in this week’s Lily Belli on Food newsletter. Be first the first to hear about food and drink news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Lily’s email newsletter here and text alerts here. Gilman Brewing opened on Soquel Avenue in...
Monterey County D.A. takes over officer-involved shooting investigation in King City
The Monterey County District Attorney's Office has taken over what a King City family is calling a deadly officer-involved shooting in front of their home. The post Monterey County D.A. takes over officer-involved shooting investigation in King City appeared first on KION546.
Local mechanic receives national award
WATSONVILLE—Chevrolet of Watsonville took a giant step up in the world of auto mechanics last week as one of their mechanics, Richard Shephard, was awarded a World Class Technician status award by officials from General Motors and Chevrolet. “There’s a lot of time, a lot of experience and a...
“It’s been life-changing,” converted Victorian home provides respite for homeless after hospital stays
Robert Holdridge spent months living in a tent encampment on the west side of Santa Cruz. After a debilitating fall, Holdridge spent three days in the hospital. Once discharged, he was fortunate to be transferred to a program supported by Kaiser Permanente that provided him with a safe place to recuperate.
Graniterock announces new CEO with longtime employee
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Graniterock, a family-owned company, has announced that Peter Lemon will take over as its new president and CEO on Jan. 1, 2023. Graniterock is a Watsonville-based construction materials and contracting company. They are a family business, owned and operated by the same family since their founding in 1900. Their main quarry is in Aromas.
Two shootings in one day in Monterey County, including a police shooting, leave two people dead.
Monday, Dec. 19, was a rough day for gun violence in Monterey County. At about 6:15pm, King City police responded to a report of a stabbing on the 1200 block of Bluff Avenue, and their confrontation ended with officers firing and killing the suspect. Police say arriving officers saw a...
