The 1901 Rains Brothers Building in Joplin, Missouri was destroyed by fire in 2012, but new buildings are going upCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
The 1883 Middle West Hotel now known as the Middle West Building in Webb City, Missouri is a well-preserved buildingCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
The Bonnie and Clyde Garage Apartment was raided in 1933, listed on the National Register in 2009, and rentable todayCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
Photo of the old Middle West Hotel now known as the Middlewest Building, Joplin, Missouri.Photo byAbeEzekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Middle West Hotel building was built in 1883. It has gone by other names such as the Grand Opera House and the Webb City Opera House. It's located in Webb City, Missouri. In 1902, the three-story building had some remodeling performed. It's also within the Downtown Webb City Historic District. In 1982, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
We left the hotel in Springfield, Missouri, and made our way off the planned route towards Joplin. This is because a very small section of Route 66 exists in Kansas. The first stop along the way was Spencer and the famous Spencer Garage that is home to the Rock Café – it is called this as the building is built from rough rocks rather than brick. From here we arrived in Galena where there are many old train cabooses, tanks and other machinery scatted around the town.
