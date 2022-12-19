Read full article on original website
Highlights: Man City 3-2 Liverpool - Watch All The Goals From EFL Cup Classic
Manchester City knocked Liverpool out of the EFL Cup on Thursday night after winning a five-goal classic in the fourth round.
BBC
Trio who burgled ex-Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti's home jailed
Three burglars who targeted the home of former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti have been jailed. Shaun Rimmer, 29, Adam Hastings, 31, and Callum Martin, 33, stole cars and jewellery worth hundreds of thousands of pounds in 37 separate burglaries. At Liverpool Crown Court they were jailed for seven-and-a-half years, 10...
BBC
'What we all suspected to be true is now underlined in red pen'
Pep Guardiola is normally so guarded about getting drawn into talk about the Champions League that it was a surprise today when he volunteered the admission his time at Manchester City would not be complete if he failed to win club football's biggest prize with them. His new contract runs...
SB Nation
Tottenham 1-1 OGC Nice: Doherty goal earns Spurs a friendly draw at the Lane
Tottenham Hotspur had their final warm-up before the resumption of the Premier League this evening when they hosted Ligue 1 side OGC Nice in a friendly under the lights at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. About 10,000 fans were in attendance in a reduced capacity stadium, with ticket proceeds benefitting local food banks.
BBC
African, Arab or Amazigh? Morocco's identity crisis
In our series of letters from African journalists, Magdi Abdelhadi looks at how football ignited a row about Moroccan identity. It is fair to say that the World Cup in Qatar this year has been defined by controversy like no other tournament before. From the controversial decision to grant Qatar...
Soccer-Man United see off Burnley, Brighton knocked out of League Cup
LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Goals from Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford earned Manchester United a comfortable 2-0 win over Burnley in the League Cup fourth round on Wednesday as third-tier Charlton Athletic knocked out Brighton & Hove Albion on penalties.
Brentford’s Ivan Toney charged with 30 further betting breaches by FA
Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been charged over additional alleged breaches of the Football Association’s betting rules, the governing body has announced. Toney was charged in November with 232 alleged breaches over a four-year period. The 26-year-old has now been charged with breaching FA Rule E8 a further 30 times between 14 March 2017 and February 18 2019. Toney has until 4 January to provide a response.
BBC
Lewis ready for career high
Manchester City youngster Rico Lewis is ready for the biggest night of his career so far. With so many of Pep Guardiola's squad only just returning to training after their varying World Cup experiences, Lewis is set to be involved in Thursday's EFL Cup tie with Liverpool at Etihad Stadium.
BBC
Chelsea appoint Christopher Vivell as club's new technical director
Chelsea have appointed Christopher Vivell as the club's new technical director. German Vivell, 36, was previously head of scouting and recruitment at RB Salzburg in Austria and oversaw the signing of Erling Haaland in 2019. His most recent position was recruiting across all age groups at Budesliga side RB Leipzig...
SB Nation
Tuesday Cannon Fodder: back to Arsenal
With the World Cup and the Monday morning (center?)backing through, we can fully shift our attention back to TSF’s raison d’etre — Arsenal Football Club. When last we left our heroes, the Arsenal men were top of the Premier League by five points and into the knockout stages of the Europa League. The Arsenal women trail Chelsea by three points with a match in hand in the WSL and should win their Champions League group (the final match, away to FC Zurich, is tomorrow).
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Otoo, Celtic, Rangers, St Johnstone, Ross County, Hearts, Hibs
Aston Villa, Fulham and Burnley are keeping tabs on Celtic B team captain Ewan Otoo ahead of a possible January move for the 20-year-old central defender. (Daily Mail) Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has revealed his club are "getting pretty close" to making a third winter signing. (Scotsman) Celtic boss Ange...
Carabao Cup: Manchester City v Liverpool Confirmed Lineups, Team News
We can bring you the confirmed lineups as Liverpool face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup on Thursday.
BBC
Martin O'Neill: Ex-Norwich City boss believes Dean Smith can take Canaries up
Ex-Norwich City manager Martin O'Neill has backed current boss Dean Smith to guide them to promotion this season. O'Neill had two spells as a player for the Canaries in the 1980s and a short spell as manager in 1995. Speaking before Saturday's Championship defeat by Blackburn, O'Neill drew parallels between...
BBC
A tale of two strikers at the top of the league
While the world did not get to see the Premier League's most potent striker in Qatar, Manchester City will hope that a mid-season holiday helps Erling Haaland maintain his explosive form. With 18 goals in 13 league games and another five in four Champions League appearances, much could depend on...
BBC
Mario Sandoval: Notorious Argentine torturer jailed
A court in Argentina has sentenced a former policeman who worked at one of the most notorious torture centres during the country's military rule to 15 years in prison. Mario Sandoval, 69, was found guilty of abducting and torturing left-wing student Hernán Abriata, who disappeared in 1976 and is presumed dead.
