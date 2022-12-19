Prisons, psychedelics and unions: Three bills California Democrats would like to revive next year

Don't be surprised if you won't be able to buy your favorite flavored vape at your local smoke shop today.In the past election, California voters approved Proposition 31, reaffirming a ban on flavored tobacco. Lawmakers passed the ban two years ago, claiming that fruit and candy-flavored e-cigarettes, vape pods and chewing tobacco encouraged teens to get hooked on nicotine. According to the official ballot argument, supporters claimed that 80% of kids who have smoked started with a flavored tobacco product. The law was reaffirmed when the United States Supreme Court refused a request from tobacco companies to stop the...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO