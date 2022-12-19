Prisons, psychedelics and unions: Three bills California Democrats would like to revive next year

Read full article on original website
Buried treasure: California politicians stash $35 million in leftover campaign cash
Nearly 100 committees are sitting on $35 million in leftover campaign funds. Candidates could give the cash to charity or return it to their donors, but many hold on to the money to retain political influence or to possibly run again.
CALEXIT: What pushed one of California’s biggest Counties to consider leaving the state
California has seen more than 220 secession efforts, all of which have failed. But San Bernardino County hopes that studying the possibility will help it get a fair deal
GV Wire
County in California Becomes the First in US to Pass a Law Banning Criminal Background Checks for Housing
Amid a worsening homelessness catastrophe, Alameda County in the San Francisco Bay Area has become the first in the nation to ban landlords from running criminal background checks on prospective tenants. The Fair Chance Ordinance will prohibit both private and public landlords from requiring applicants to disclose arrests or convictions. The ban is meant to curb housing discrimination against previously jailed people. It also prohibits landlords from advertising that discourages people with criminal records from applying for housing.
freightwaves.com
Appellate court hears arguments on constitutionality of California’s Prop 22
An appellate court must sort through several legal interpretations after hearing arguments on whether California should allow Prop 22, the 2020 referendum designed to exempt the state’s gig workers from the AB5 independent contractor classification law. Voters approved Prop 22 by a hefty margin on Election Day in 2020....
Here’s what you need to know about California’s new pay transparency law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. In less than two weeks, job seekers in California will finally know how much a job pays when they apply for it — if companies don’t figure out a way around a new law. Starting on Jan....
New laws for Californians go into effect at the end of the month
At the end of this mouth, the state of California issued several new laws, and It belongs to many segments of society. Court hammer and books. judgment and law conceptPhoto byphoto by racool-studio.
spectrumnews1.com
New laws affecting California motorists in 2023
The new year will be here before we know it. When 2023 rolls around, it will usher in all kinds of new laws related to transportation. Whether you’re driving, bicycling or jaywalking, a handful of road rules will take effect Jan. 1. Here’s what you need to know:
etxview.com
Conservative groups sue to block voter-approved ‘dark money’ law
Two conservative groups are suing to block Proposition 211, which targets dark money in elections, arguing that it violates the constitutional right to freedom of speech. Prop. 211, dubbed the ‘Voters Right to Know Act,”was approved by an overwhelming majority of Arizona voters in November and became law earlier this month after the election was certified on Dec. 5.
krcrtv.com
California minimum wage set to be $15.50 by January
North — California’s minimum wage will increase to $15.50 per hour for all employers on Jan. 1, 2023, despite some cities and counties that have a local minimum wage higher than the current state rate. The change in the minimum wage also affects the minimum salary an employee...
Activists demand at public hearing for California reparations committee to pay $350,000 to every Black resident
During the recent inaugural meeting of the state’s reparations task group, discussions on how to quantify potential financial compensation calculations and potential eligibility requirements started.
etxview.com
Wisconsin ends 2022 with record amount of money
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin is ending 2022 with a record amount of money in the bank. Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday said the state is ending the year with a record $4.6 billion in its general fund. The cash is part of what is expected to be a record $6.6 billion budget surplus by the end of next year, and an even larger $8.4 billion surplus by the end of the year after that.
californiaglobe.com
Final Election Results Are Here at Last, and California’s GOP is Still in Decline
On December 16, nearly 40 days after the November mid-term elections, California’s Secretary of State finally released the “Statement of Vote.” This document is the official and final record of the winners and losers. What is belatedly certain is what we knew all along. California’s GOP did not arrest the catastrophic slide that defines its performance so far in the 21st century.
etxview.com
PA Treasurer bans TikTok from treasury devices
Harrisburg, Pa. — State Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced today that the social media app TikTok, which the head of the FBI recently called a national security concern, has been banned from all Treasury-issued devices. TikTok is owned by ByteDance, based in Beijing, China. “Treasury’s computer network is targeted by...
California's ban on most flavored tobacco effective Wednesday
Don't be surprised if you won't be able to buy your favorite flavored vape at your local smoke shop today.In the past election, California voters approved Proposition 31, reaffirming a ban on flavored tobacco. Lawmakers passed the ban two years ago, claiming that fruit and candy-flavored e-cigarettes, vape pods and chewing tobacco encouraged teens to get hooked on nicotine. According to the official ballot argument, supporters claimed that 80% of kids who have smoked started with a flavored tobacco product. The law was reaffirmed when the United States Supreme Court refused a request from tobacco companies to stop the...
etxview.com
Speaker Sexton says Tennessee’s abortion ban needs clarification, supports rape, incest, medical emergency exceptions
House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, says the state legislature should clarify Tennessee’s restrictive abortion ban and create exceptions for procedures done in cases of rape, incest and medical emergencies that threaten the life of the mother. Tennessee’s total abortion ban took effect Aug. 25, set into motion by the...
etxview.com
Iowa Attorney General orders bank to refund Iowans illegal interest rates
(The Center Square) – A settlement brokered by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and the Iowa Division of Banking will require a bank to refund money to Iowans who were charged illegal interest rates. The state said in the assurance of discontinuance that between March 1, 2020, and April...
Flavored tobacco ban takes effect with mixed reactions
Back in 2020, the state of California passed a measure to end the sale of flavored tobacco products. In November voters went to the polls to uphold it. Now, that ban goes into effect.
State of California sending out payments up to $1,050 over the holidays
holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Pexels) Millions of Californians are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card. Currently, at time of publishing, over 6 million debit cards and 6 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $7.5 billion. (source)
etxview.com
Governor appoints new judge to fill vacancy on Indiana Court of Appeals
The Indiana Court of Appeals vacancy created when Justice Derek Molter, a Newton County native, took his seat on the Supreme Court in September will be filled by a county judge from northeast Indiana. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday appointed Judge Dana Kenworthy, of Grant County, to the 15-judge...
Fentanyl Crisis: How 10 Northern California counties are addressing the opioid epidemic
Here's a breakdown of the fentanyl crisis in El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, Solano, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba counties. "It could really happen to anybody" Hear how fentanyl impacted a Yolo County family. "It really could happen to anybody." This is the message Kristy Lee, a mother...
