Action News Jax

Semitruck rollover in Baker County sends two men to hospital; FHP says both in serious condition

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Two men are in serious condition after they were involved in a rollover accident in Baker County on Thursday. The driver and a passenger were traveling in the right lane on Interstate 10 heading eastbound in a semi-trailer truck. The Florida Highway Patrol said that the driver, who is from Forest Park, Georgia, failed to maintain control of the semi.
BAKER COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Nassau woman urges drivers to avoid bedazzling steering wheel

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — An expression of creativity on a Nassau County woman’s steering wheel could have turned deadly. “I just thought it was cute,” Logan Brown said about her bedazzled steering wheel emblem. But after she got in a crash A1A outside of Yulee, cute turned to scary. “I was like, ‘man that hurts really bad right there. I just thought it was a broken bone.”
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Two recovering after North Shore area shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men are recovering after an early morning shooting in the North Shore area on Thursday. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting at 200 West 60th Street around 1:17 a.m.. Officers found two adult men with gunshot wounds at the scene. The first man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the second received treatment at the scene. Both of the victims were shot in the "lower extremities", according to officials.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

Southbound I-295 express lanes exit to the East Beltway expected to open Thursday

Jacksonville FL — Changes are coming to your drive through Jacksonville’s Southside right before the holiday travel rush. On Thursday, The Florida Department of Transportation is expected to open the Southbound I-295 express lanes exit to the East Beltway mainline Thursday. That means if you use the East Beltway express lanes from Butler Boulevard south to State Road 9-B, you’ll be able to exit onto 9-B, or now you can choose to continue on the East Beltway past Philips Highway.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Two southbound lanes reopen on Buckman Bridge

Jacksonville, Fl — Update: According to a Florida Highway Patrol tweet, Interstate 295 is opening back up. Remember to drive safely. If you take the Buckman Bridge over the St. Johns River be aware of an anticipated closure this afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol says it will close all southbound lanes of I-295 at 1 p.m. for investigative purposes. The full detour is expected to take about an hour.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Kingsland Police officer involved in crash at I-95 off-ramp

KINGSLAND, Ga. — A Kingsland police officer and the driver of another vehicle are in the hospital tonight with non-life-threatening conditions after a crash took place. The Kingsland Police Department said that on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at around 6:36 p.m. the patrol officer was involved in a vehicle crash at the Interstate 95 ramps to Laurel Island Parkway.
KINGSLAND, GA
First Coast News

Watchful neighbors catch Putnam County burglary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three were arrested for burglary after some watchful neighbors reported the crime to law enforcement on Saturday evening. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office received calls from neighbors after they noticed three people on properties in the area of Tree Farm Road and County Road 21. Knowing the property owner was out of town, neighbors called 911 and gave a description of the strangers.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

