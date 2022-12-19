Read full article on original website
Semitruck rollover in Baker County sends two men to hospital; FHP says both in serious condition
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Two men are in serious condition after they were involved in a rollover accident in Baker County on Thursday. The driver and a passenger were traveling in the right lane on Interstate 10 heading eastbound in a semi-trailer truck. The Florida Highway Patrol said that the driver, who is from Forest Park, Georgia, failed to maintain control of the semi.
Two recovering after North Shore area shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men are recovering after an early morning shooting in the North Shore area on Thursday. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting at 200 West 60th Street around 1:17 a.m.. Officers found two adult men with gunshot wounds at the scene. The first man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the second received treatment at the scene. Both of the victims were shot in the "lower extremities", according to officials.
Attempted robbery in Brentwood neighborhood leaves two injured from gunfire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says that officers were dispatched to a local hospital after two victims arrived with gunshot wounds. When JSO arrived an 18-year-old and a 15-year-old had been shot and were suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The two victims told police that they were...
Southbound I-295 express lanes exit to the East Beltway expected to open Thursday
Jacksonville FL — Changes are coming to your drive through Jacksonville’s Southside right before the holiday travel rush. On Thursday, The Florida Department of Transportation is expected to open the Southbound I-295 express lanes exit to the East Beltway mainline Thursday. That means if you use the East Beltway express lanes from Butler Boulevard south to State Road 9-B, you’ll be able to exit onto 9-B, or now you can choose to continue on the East Beltway past Philips Highway.
Two southbound lanes reopen on Buckman Bridge
Jacksonville, Fl — Update: According to a Florida Highway Patrol tweet, Interstate 295 is opening back up. Remember to drive safely. If you take the Buckman Bridge over the St. Johns River be aware of an anticipated closure this afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol says it will close all southbound lanes of I-295 at 1 p.m. for investigative purposes. The full detour is expected to take about an hour.
TRAFFIC ALERT: 3 westbound lanes closed on Atlantic Blvd. at Arlington Expy.
Jacksonville, Fla. — If you’re driving in the Regency area, expect delays. Three westbound lanes of Atlantic Boulevard/Arlington Expressway are closed because of a crash where the vehicle hit a JEA pole. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the lanes will be closed for the next 12 to...
Yes, you have to register your alarm system in Jacksonville or JSO won't respond
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Your safety is a priority, but when a Jacksonville veteran got a piece of mail claiming to be from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, he questioned it. The letter says he must pay to register his alarm system, but the address of the company registering the alarm systems didn't match up.
First responders holding active shooter training in E-Town
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and other first responders are conducting joint active shooter training at Atlantic Coast High School and Celebration Church in E-Town. According to the letter to parents from the Duval County School District, there is no access to...
Multi-vehicle crash by Dames Point Bridge, left lane blocked
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Left lane blocked on I-295 East North, at Dames Point bridge. Left lane is blocked. Expect Delays. Action News Jax will Notify when the lane is back open. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
Kingsland police make arrest in deadly semi crash from last month
KINGSLAND, Ga. — Kingsland Police Department announced that it made an arrest connected with a crash that killed one and injured two. STORY: Kingsland police make arrest in shooting death of Jacksonville woman. On Nov. 2, at about 5:53 a.m., Kingsland Police Patrol Teams Charlie and Delta responded to...
Kingsland Police officer involved in crash at I-95 off-ramp
KINGSLAND, Ga. — A Kingsland police officer and the driver of another vehicle are in the hospital tonight with non-life-threatening conditions after a crash took place. The Kingsland Police Department said that on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at around 6:36 p.m. the patrol officer was involved in a vehicle crash at the Interstate 95 ramps to Laurel Island Parkway.
Attorney for family of 13-year-old killed in drive-by looks into football organization
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of Prince Holland, the teen killed in a drive-by shooting near the Legends Center in Northwest Jacksonville, hired an attorney to get answers about their son’s death. Marwan Porter, with Porter Law Firm, is looking into the football organization Holland was trying out...
First Coast News
JSO says man intentionally set Oceanway home on fire after altercation with dad
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Krystle Sweat was enjoying some family time early Wednesday morning. She says her son went outside to grab something he was missing from his room and saw the neighbor’s house on fire on the 14500 block of Denton road. “He saw a fire going. He...
Watchful neighbors catch Putnam County burglary
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three were arrested for burglary after some watchful neighbors reported the crime to law enforcement on Saturday evening. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office received calls from neighbors after they noticed three people on properties in the area of Tree Farm Road and County Road 21. Knowing the property owner was out of town, neighbors called 911 and gave a description of the strangers.
