Matt Semelsberger likes what win over one of UFC's best, Jake Matthews, could do for his career

LAS VEGAS – Matt Semelsberger beat Jake Matthews with a unanimous decision Saturday on the preliminary card at UFC Fight Night 216 in Las Vegas.

Take a look inside the fight with Semelsberger, who pulled off the event’s biggest upset with his win.

Jake Matthews vs. Matt Semelsberger

Result: Matt Semelsberger def. Jake Matthews via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Updated records: Semelsberger (11-4 MMA, 5-2 UFC), Matthews (18-6 MMA, 11-6 UFC)

Key stat: Although he was outstruck by Matthews, Semelsberger landed three key takedowns.

Semelsberger on the fight's key moment

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 17: (R-L) Matthew Semelsberger punches Jake Matthews of Australia in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

“I’m happy with (my performance), for sure. I’m not satisfied, but very happy with myself for turning it around after a so-so, not-great performance last fight, and then coming here, putting in a lot of work for this last training camp and then mentally, physically and spiritually being ready to go.”

Semelsberger on a win over Matthews

“It just means a step in the right direction in terms of my maturity and growth both as a fighter and a human, (to beat) a guy like Jake who’s been in the UFC for a while. He basically grew up in the UFC in his career. He’s fought some of the best guys, so therefor he is one of the best guys the UFC has to offer. It’s cool, man.”

Semelsberger on what he wants next

“I’m not big on callouts. As I keep getting experience, I’m going to probably keep chirping a little more and putting names out there. But at the same time, I could die tomorrow and never fight again. We’ll see. I’ve always loved all the UFC has offered me. … Whoever they want to throw at me (I’ll fight). I haven’t had any welterweight call me out yet. Maybe I’ll get a callout from somebody and we’ll see if they want to dance.”

To hear more from Semelsberger, check out the video of the full post-fight interview above.

