Read full article on original website
Related
WDEL 1150AM
A three-pronged winter attack
Rain, then wind, then bitter cold temperatures. That's the rundown on the weather in Delaware and the surrounding area Thursday into Friday night as a coastal storm will be followed by an Arctic front. Delaware Weather Network meteorologist Matt Powell said 1 to 2 inches of rain is likely Thursday...
STORM WATCH: Winter storm to bring rain, wind, wicked cold to NJ
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says that this will impact Christmas holiday travel.
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Storm to bring heavy rain, strong winds to Delaware Valley ahead Christmas
PHILADELPHIA - A stretch of sunny and cold weather will come to an abrupt end on Thursday when forecasters expect a storm with heavy rain and strong winds to impact the region. Conditions will remain mostly calm on Wednesday with highs barely exceeding 40 degrees and increasing clouds that will...
Storm preparations underway as region readies for heavy rain, arctic front
PECO has brought in 100 extra technicians from Connecticut and Virginia that are standing by to help with any power outages that may come just before the holiday.
Freezing rain could fall in central Pa. before Christmas, forecasters say
Freezing rain and gusty winds are expected Thursday as central Pennsylvanians prepare for holiday travel, forecasters said. Forecasters said rain and/or freezing rain is likely before 10 a.m. Thursday. Rain, without the ice, will continue to fall late Thursday afternoon through the night, according to the National Weather Service. More than 20 mph wind gusts are possible throughout the day.
N.J. weather: Powerful storm to hit state with 50 mph winds, rain, flooding ahead of deep freeze
UPDATE: When will the storm arrive? Latest forecast, timing of strong storm and possible ‘flash freeze’. New Jersey has a few days of wild weather ahead starting Thursday will include up to 3 inches of rain, winds gusts of up to 50 mph, coastal flooding and then wind chills that plummet to around zero for Christmas weekend.
National Weather Service issues flood warning for parts of NYC, N.J. related to winter storm
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a coastal flood warning, which is in effect from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday. The agency is warning that one to two feet of flooding could occur in areas near the waterfront and shoreline in NYC. The warning is in effect for Staten Island along with Brooklyn and Manhattan as well as areas in New Jersey such as Hudson, Eastern Essex and Union counties.
wbiw.com
Weather Service says a significant winter storm will hit late Thursday night
INDIANA – A significant winter storm will be impacting Indiana later this week. It is expected to move through the area Thursday through the weekend with heavy rain, accumulating snow, high winds, sub-zero temperatures, and dangerously low wind-chill readings. The National Weather Service in Indianapolis issued a Special Statement...
WISH-TV
Power outages possible during winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials are urging people to prepare themselves for potential power outages during the winter storm that is expected to hit central Indiana Thursday afternoon. “Already stocked up on bread vegetables, potatoes, carrots, no meats we don’t eat that much meat, but plenty of canned goods,” said...
ridgeviewnews.com
National Weather Service Update for Weekend Weather
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Charleston WV Issued by National Weather Service Pittsburgh Greenup-Carter-Boyd-Lawrence KY-Perry-Morgan-Athens-Washington- Jackson OH-Vinton-Meigs-Gallia-Lawrence OH-Dickenson-Buchanan-Wayne- Cabell-Mason-Jackson WV-Wood-Pleasants-Tyler-Lincoln-Putnam-Kanawha- Roane-Wirt-Calhoun-Ritchie-Doddridge-Mingo-Logan-Boone-Clay-Braxton- Gilmer-Lewis-Harrison-Taylor-McDowell-Wyoming-Upshur-Barbour- Northwest Raleigh-Northwest Fayette-Northwest Nicholas- Northwest Webster- ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia, central West Virginia, northeast West Virginia, northern West Virginia, southeast West Virginia, southern West Virginia and western West Virginia. .DAY ONE...Tonight. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the Internet for more information about the following hazards. Wind Chill Watch. Wind Advisory.
Here Are the Worst Times to Drive During Upcoming Winter Storm
Officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads in Illinois as a winter system makes its way through, but when will be the worst times for travel?. While timing of the storm's intensity has fluctuated over the last few days, as of Wednesday afternoon, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Paul Deanno said the worst of the storm is expected to hit between 8 p.m. Thursday and 12 p.m. Friday, though some locations could see "rapidly deteriorating" travel conditions much earlier in the afternoon.
Will Pa. see a white Christmas in 2022? Check the snowfall map
We’ll get to the white Christmas answer right away: Maybe. It’s not supposed to snow in central Pennsylvania this weekend, Christmas Eve and Day, but it is supposed to be bitterly cold, with highs maybe hitting 20 degrees F. However, since there’s a chance of snow Friday and no chance for it to melt, the ground could be festive white on Dec. 25.
Lehigh Valley weather: Flood watch issued due to possible ‘excessive rainfall’
Ahead of a powerful storm system forecast to the hit the Lehigh Valley and surrounding region, the National Weather Service on Wednesday afternoon issued a flood watch for eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey. “Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,”...
Frigid, white Christmas likely in forecast for Southwestern Pa.
The National Weather Service says chances are good for a white Christmas in parts of Southwestern Pennsylvania, although most of the snow is expected to fall in the days ahead of Sunday’s holiday and should stick around because of bone-chilling temperatures. In social media posts Tuesday, the weather service...
N.J. weather: Heavy rain, winds as strong as 50 mph to lash the state, posing power outage threat
UPDATE: Powerful storm to hit state with 50 mph winds, rain, flooding ahead of deep freeze. Weather forecasters say New Jersey residents and business owners should be prepared for the possibility of scattered power outages, widespread coastal flooding, 2 to 3 inches of rain and “dangerously cold wind chills” during the next few days as a strong storm system and Arctic cold front sweep across our region just ahead of Christmas weekend.
How to keep your your pipes from freezing in cold weather
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With bitter cold temperatures and high-speed winds in the forecast for the holiday weekend, Pennsylvania American Water (P.A.W), advises customers to take the necessary steps now to prevent frozen or damaged pipes. According to P.A.W. property owners are responsible for maintaining the water service line from the curb to their house, […]
A holiday blizzard has arrived in Minnesota, but how long will it be here?
Whoever asked Santa for a white Christmas should be pelted with snowballs, as a holiday blizzard has hit the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota, leaving cold temperatures and snow in its path.
Major travel impacts expected as winter storm moves in
PITTSBURGH — Because of all the rain on Thursday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says it’s not going to be able to do much in terms of pretreating the roads ahead of the extreme drop in temperatures. Make sure to download our WPXI Weather app for the latest...
fox29.com
Buried in snow, semi truck drivers spend days trapped at South Dakota fuel stop
VIVIAN, S.D. - Feet of drifting snow and wind gusts up to 60 mph stranded truck drivers last week for several days at a South Dakota fuel stop until their rigs could be unburied from mounds of snow. Huge snow drifts made it impossible for drivers to see forcing dozens...
Fox 59
Blizzard-like storm heading to Indiana
We're anticipating a snow burst with several inches of snow falling in a short period of time, creating blizzard-like conditions. We're anticipating a snow burst with several inches of snow falling in a short period of time, creating blizzard-like conditions. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 20, 2022. Daily...
Comments / 0