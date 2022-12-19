Read full article on original website
Real-life Santa gives Thomasville community something to believe in
Attorney: Woman charged in Colquitt Co. deadly shooting claims self-defense. The fire happened on Wednesday morning. A person passing by noticed smoke coming from the home and then helped get the family from inside.
Hayes Named Colquitt Regional Humanitarian of the Year
MOULTRIE, GA – Debra Hayes, RN, was recently named the 2022 recipient of the Walter E. Harrison, Jr., MD, Humanitarian Award. Hayes received the award at the 28th Annual Colquitt Regional Medical Foundation Love Light ceremony held in the Kate Jeter Serenity Garden. This award, named in honor of...
Early County Jail inmates celebrate Christmas with families
EARLY CO., GA. (WTVY) - Children and families were reunited with their loved ones in Blakely, Georgia. The Early County Sheriff’s Office created some Christmas magic for those families. “See, I come from a big family, one of thirteen kids, and Christmas is real dear to my heart,” Early...
Local drug unit, Albany Rescue Mission addressing homelessness amid cold weather
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s gearing up to be a pretty cold end to the holiday season. That means many of the less fortunate will be out on the streets in the cold weather. The Albany Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU) and the Albany Rescue Mission are pitching in to help alleviate this problem.
‘Keeping the spirit alive’: Thomasville Toys for Tots gives back to over 300 families
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - December is known for Christmas lights, ugly Christmas sweaters and, of course, toys. The national initiative Toys for Tots is growing in Thomasville and filling a void for families in need of gifts to put under their Christmas trees. You’ve seen it before. That red train...
Albany drilling company warns well users, others about cold weather dangers
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Severe cold is heading to South Georgia. Plumbers and well drilling companies in Albany want you to prepare your homes for frigid temperatures, especially those that use wells for water. Ryan Thompson is the owner of Harvey Drilling Co. “One thing that people can do during...
Thomasville community supports young girl with rare disease
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville brothers who created “Lemon-aid Stand for a Cause” are continuing their efforts to raise money for people in need. This time, they served up hot chocolate with their lemonade — all for one young girl battling a rare bone cancer. On...
Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A public library — but on wheels. Called “The Mobile Library,” Coastal Plains Regional Library System is bringing all of its services to the underserved. Ben Hill, Berrien, Cook, Irwin, Tift and Turner are the six counties the mobile library serves. Several residents...
Dougherty Co. EMS gets Narcan grant extension amid spike in Albany fentanyl cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Narcan is an opioid overdose treatment that can save a person’s life. Currently, the need for medication to combat overdoses has increased in Albany. Dougherty County Commission approved a grant that will allow Dougherty County EMS to receive more Narcan. This comes as a result of a rise in fentanyl cases in the city.
Dougherty Co. declares state of emergency ahead of artic blast
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County and Albany leaders have declared a state of emergency ahead of plummeting cold temperatures set to hit South Georgia on Friday. The executive order declaring the state of emergency allows the county to activate its emergency operations plan. This also allows the county to open its emergency operations center to open.
Volunteers and businesses give Albany man a Christmas miracle
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man’s prayers were answered after volunteers and local businesses gave him a Christmas gift, years in the making. Brad Mock, an Albany resident, recently lost his wife to cancer. Before she passed, he tended to her while also dealing with his own personal medical issues.
Sylvester testing new internet service
Sylvester official speaks about test run of new internet provider. Valdosta's Second Harvest food distribution feeds thousands ahead of Christmas. Second Harvest of South Georgia says each year, they distribute close to 20 million pounds of food.
Albany’s Men on a Mission feeds community
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A group of men in Albany are on a mission to help as many people as they can this holiday season. On Saturday, Men on a Mission fed more than 1500 people and gave away toys including more than 100 bikes. They even gave away a minivan.
List: Warming stations opening up across South Georgia
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As frigid temperatures are expected across the Peach State starting Friday, a number of warming stations are opening up across south Georgia. On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency ahead of the frigid temperatures. Here is a list of warming stations opening up...
Free concert coming to the Albany Municipal Auditorium in January
Flint River Entertainment Complex is pleased to welcome The United States Army Field Band, Jazz Ambassadors, to the Albany Municipal Auditorium on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. for a free concert. Join the Jazz Ambassadors in Albany, Georgia to hear the military's finest practitioners of jazz and swing.
Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting
Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties.
No tax increase for Tifton residents, LOST tax dollars negotiations finalized
When police arrived at the home, they say they found a victim sitting in a car giving pressure to a wound on her chest.
How to prevent bursting pipes in cold weather
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cold weather is here for Southwest Georgia. And it’s just days before Christmas. And that means your homes may need some adjusting to the cold weather. Albany plumbers say they believe this is something people should start preparing for now. There are small things you can do around your house to keep your pipes from bursting.
Power outages in downtown Albany caused by possible car crash
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Power outages have been reported in downtown Albany, according to a city official. The outages were likely caused by a car crash, per the city. The city’s website shows once showed around 320 people/homes being affected now shows around 20 people without power. The first...
Rickey Smiley coming to Albany Municipal Auditorium in time for Valentine's Day
Flint River Entertainment Complex is pleased to welcome A Valentine’s Day Weekend Celebration with Rickey Smiley and Friends to the Albany Municipal Auditorium on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. Comedy legend and entertainment mogul Rickey Smiley is a television host, actor, and top rated nationally syndicated radio...
