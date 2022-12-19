Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
Vermont, New York utility companies urge customers to prepare for potential power outages
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Utility trucks are ready to go at providers across Vermont and northern New York as thousands are expected to potentially lose power Friday morning. "We have crews from Canada. We have folks from Maine. We have folks from Massachusetts who are here helping us," said Kristin Carlson, with Green Mountain Power.
Major storm expected to hit Vermont Friday with 60-mph winds and flooding
State officials and power companies warned of power outages and hazardous driving conditions, coming right on the heels of a storm less than a week ago that knocked out power for 119,00 Vermonters. Read the story on VTDigger here: Major storm expected to hit Vermont Friday with 60-mph winds and flooding.
mynbc5.com
Power outages in Vermont, New York: Where to get more info
With Friday's storm bringing gusts of wind up to 70 MPH for many areas in Vermont and northern New York, utility companies are asking residents to brace for potential widespread outages throughout the region. If your power does go out on Friday, here's a list of places you can check...
colchestersun.com
Green Mountain Power urges customer safety due to forecasted high winds Thursday night and Friday
Green Mountain Power (GMP) is tracking multiple forecasts to prepare for possible very high winds gusting up to 65 MPH across Vermont starting Thursday night and lasting through the day on Friday. Winds of that speed are very dangerous and can tear down trees and lines, causing outages. This is...
mynbc5.com
Winter storm: See closings and delays in Vermont, New York
A winter storm is blowing through our region, with powerful wind gusts up to 70 MPH and moderate to heavy rains expected to freeze into the evening. See a full list of schools and businesses that have announced delays or closings in our region due to the storm here.
mynbc5.com
Holiday travelers changing plans in anticipation of icy road conditions
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Road conditions across both Vermont and New York are not looking ideal on Friday. The Vermont Agency of Transportation is gearing up for a potentially historic storm, with a flash freeze anticipated to begin on Friday afternoon. Erica Bornemann, Vermont Emergency Management director, wants to warn...
VTrans preparing for icy roads, high winds, power outages
There's a high wind warning and flood watch in place for much of Vermont, New York and New Hampshire.
iBerkshires.com
Snow, Freezing Rain, Plummeting Temps for Christmas Weekend
The National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., has issued a winter weather advisory until 5 a.m. Friday, particularly for Pittsfield and North County, Southern Vermont and eastern New York. Snow will start falling this afternoon and early evening before turning to rain overnight. Isolated pockets of freezing rain are possible.
WCAX
Wild weather forecast snarls holiday travel plans on planes, trains and highways
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An impending storm is expected to bring rain, snow and intense winds to our region. That’s led to canceled flights and trains, and triggered travel warnings across our region. Now, people are trying to reroute their holiday trips or making new plans to stay home.
‘One of the worst storms in history’
110K households lost power Staff report The first major storm of the year brought nearly two feet of heavy, wet snow to the region and caused outages for 110,000 customers, according to Green Mountain Power. “This storm ranked as one […] Read More The post ‘One of the worst storms in history’ appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Potentially severe weather leads to multiple train closures
The Vermont Agency of Transportation has announced the closures of multiple train routes from Amtrak.
mynbc5.com
Wind damage, outages expected Friday morning
A powerful storm will bring major impacts to the area from Thursday evening through Friday and into Friday night. Storm impacts are listed below in chronological order. Wet Snow: Thursday late afternoon and evening in the mountains. Several inches of accumulation. Wet consistency. Slippery travel. Heavy Rain: All snow switches...
Power outages persist after Vermont’s first major snowstorm
Power outages persist after Vermont's first major snowstorm
mychamplainvalley.com
Thousands of Vermonters still in the dark after first major snowstorm
7,900 residents are left without power more than 72 hours past when the first Nor’easter started dumping heavy snow across the state. The storm began Friday morning and continued through much of Saturday, and continues to leave residents without power. The storm took a massive toll in southern Vermont, with most of the outages being reported in Windsor County.
New Hampshire panel axes funding for regional commuter rail
(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire Executive Council has nixed a plan to connect Boston's commuter rail system to the Granite State, which some have described as a "boondoggle" for the state's taxpayers. The Republican-controlled council voted 3-2 on Wednesday not to approve an amendment to the nearly $5.5 million contract with an engineering firm, which is conducting a federally funded analysis of the project feasibility. Council members who...
thepulseofnh.com
Small Quake Shakes Parts of New Hampshire
A small earthquake rattled parts of New Hampshire yesterday. The U.S. Geological Survey confirms the quake registered 1.9 and was centered near Alton. It was the first quake to be confirmed in the region since a quake that registered 2.3 was reported on the western side of Lake Winnisquam back on November 6th.
Gone but not forgotten: Early Rutland region ski areas
By Karen D. Lorentz Editor’s Note: This is the first of a three-part series on the early “lost” ski areas that propelled several generations of skiers in the greater Rutland Region. Vermont skiing dates back to 1892 when the Woodstock […] Read More The post Gone but not forgotten: Early Rutland region ski areas appeared first on The Mountain Times.
mynbc5.com
NBC5 In Depth: Northstar provides update on Vermont Yankee nuclear plant decommissioning process
Ten years ago, the Vermont Yankee nuclear plant in southern Vermont was in the news — a lot. The aging General Electric plant had leaked radioactive isotopes into the soil, touching off a political furor. Repair costs were rising and soon, those expenses prompted the plant’s owners to shut it down.
WPFO
Pre-Christmas Eve storm to bring wind, power outages, and heavy rain to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Nice weather continues Tuesday, and will remain in place through Thursday. The late week “Grinch Storm” looks to bring big impacts to Maine on Friday, with power outages, damaging winds, and flooding likely. Much colder air then moves in for Christmas weekend. Tuesday will bring sunny...
Comments / 1