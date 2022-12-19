ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State



mynbc5.com

Power outages in Vermont, New York: Where to get more info

With Friday's storm bringing gusts of wind up to 70 MPH for many areas in Vermont and northern New York, utility companies are asking residents to brace for potential widespread outages throughout the region. If your power does go out on Friday, here's a list of places you can check...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Winter storm: See closings and delays in Vermont, New York

A winter storm is blowing through our region, with powerful wind gusts up to 70 MPH and moderate to heavy rains expected to freeze into the evening. See a full list of schools and businesses that have announced delays or closings in our region due to the storm here.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Holiday travelers changing plans in anticipation of icy road conditions

COLCHESTER, Vt. — Road conditions across both Vermont and New York are not looking ideal on Friday. The Vermont Agency of Transportation is gearing up for a potentially historic storm, with a flash freeze anticipated to begin on Friday afternoon. Erica Bornemann, Vermont Emergency Management director, wants to warn...
VERMONT STATE
iBerkshires.com

Snow, Freezing Rain, Plummeting Temps for Christmas Weekend

The National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., has issued a winter weather advisory until 5 a.m. Friday, particularly for Pittsfield and North County, Southern Vermont and eastern New York. Snow will start falling this afternoon and early evening before turning to rain overnight. Isolated pockets of freezing rain are possible.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Mountain Times

‘One of the worst storms in history’

110K households lost power Staff report  The first major storm of the year brought nearly two feet of heavy, wet snow to the region and caused outages for 110,000 customers, according to Green Mountain Power. “This storm ranked as one […] Read More The post ‘One of the worst storms in history’ appeared first on The Mountain Times.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Wind damage, outages expected Friday morning

A powerful storm will bring major impacts to the area from Thursday evening through Friday and into Friday night. Storm impacts are listed below in chronological order. Wet Snow: Thursday late afternoon and evening in the mountains. Several inches of accumulation. Wet consistency. Slippery travel. Heavy Rain: All snow switches...
VERMONT STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

Thousands of Vermonters still in the dark after first major snowstorm

7,900 residents are left without power more than 72 hours past when the first Nor’easter started dumping heavy snow across the state. The storm began Friday morning and continued through much of Saturday, and continues to leave residents without power. The storm took a massive toll in southern Vermont, with most of the outages being reported in Windsor County.
VERMONT STATE
The Center Square

New Hampshire panel axes funding for regional commuter rail

(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire Executive Council has nixed a plan to connect Boston's commuter rail system to the Granite State, which some have described as a "boondoggle" for the state's taxpayers. The Republican-controlled council voted 3-2 on Wednesday not to approve an amendment to the nearly $5.5 million contract with an engineering firm, which is conducting a federally funded analysis of the project feasibility. Council members who...
NASHUA, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Small Quake Shakes Parts of New Hampshire

A small earthquake rattled parts of New Hampshire yesterday. The U.S. Geological Survey confirms the quake registered 1.9 and was centered near Alton. It was the first quake to be confirmed in the region since a quake that registered 2.3 was reported on the western side of Lake Winnisquam back on November 6th.
ALTON, NH
Mountain Times

Gone but not forgotten: Early Rutland region ski areas

By Karen D. Lorentz Editor’s Note: This is the first of a three-part series on the early “lost” ski areas that propelled several generations of skiers in the greater Rutland Region. Vermont skiing dates back to 1892 when the Woodstock […] Read More The post Gone but not forgotten: Early Rutland region ski areas appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT



