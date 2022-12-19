Read full article on original website
Warmer than normal will persist through the holiday weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - For the rest of our Thursday we will have some high clouds passing through our skies bringing us partly to mostly cloudy skies before clearer and lots of sunshine for our Friday. A strong ridge of high pressure is staying put within our region, and...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More warm temperatures on the way as we enter the Winter season
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Tranquil weather conditions will prevail through early next week as strong high pressure dominates region. Near normal temperaturesare expected over the next couple days before warming through the weekend reaching five to ten degrees above normal by early next week. More unsettled weather then looks possible by the middle of next week with precipitation chances potentially returning and temperatures likely dropping back to around normal.
Starting the winter season warmer than normal
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today December 21, 2022, marks the first day of the Winter Solstice, which is when the Earth's axis is tilted the farthest away from the sun. What that means is in the Northern Hemisphere the date marks the 24-hour period with the fewest daylight hours of the year, in other words, it's known as the shortest day and longest night of the year.
ND Woman missing in Arizona
YUMA, A.Z. (Valley News Live) - The Yuma police department have reported a woman missing on December, 15th. They believe she may have gone missing under suspicious circumstances. 46 year old, Pami Jo Garden suffers from depression and was last seen driving in her silver 2016 Toyota Rav 4 with...
Angel Tree Distribution Program takes place at Yuma Palms
At various retail stores across Yuma, the Salvation Army Yuma Corps has been attaching angel tree tags on Christmas trees for families to fill out with wishlist items they'd like for Christmas. The post Angel Tree Distribution Program takes place at Yuma Palms appeared first on KYMA.
The family behind The Wishing Tree in Winterhaven has kept every wish from the last 23 years
Editor's note: This story was first published in 2019, after Liz Baker-Bowman told a version of it at the Arizona Daily Star's Tucson Storytellers "Holiday Stories" event. We're republishing this story in 2022 to let curious readers know what The Wishing Tree, which is up for another year at the Winterhaven Festival of Lights, is all about. And we have an update on what Baker-Bowman is up to now:
San Luis Port of Entry temporary closure and delays
The San Luis Police Department says to expect delays at the Port of Entry there as it will be temporarily closing on both sides due to issues with Title 42. The post San Luis Port of Entry temporary closure and delays appeared first on KYMA.
YCSO shares appreciation towards YPD Traffic Investigation Team
YUMA - YCSO have been saying thank you to the Yuma Police Department's Traffic Investigation Team for their unrelenting support on numerous investigative incidents and cases. Sheriff Wilmot along with his command staff, and Douglas Nicholls, Yuma Mayor, met to personally commend the team for their collaboration with YCSO when called upon time and time again.
Christmas Closures for Tucson, Yuma
With Christmas right around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Tucson and Yuma Cities. City of Tucson. City offices for the City of Tucson will be closed on Monday, December 26th and...
Here's every emergency call that Yuma Fire answered this week, 346
The Yuma Fire Department responded to 346 emergency calls for service:. Including: 1 for a bathroom fan fire, 1 for smoke in a restaurant, 1 for the smell of gas in a home, 1 for a brush fire started by a camp fire, 1 for an oven fire, and various alarms.
Crossroads Missions honors those who lost their lives to homelessness and addiction
For the past 17 years, on December 21st, the first day of winter, Crossroads Mission remembers the lives of those who died homeless or as a result of their addiction. The post Crossroads Missions honors those who lost their lives to homelessness and addiction appeared first on KYMA.
Back to back problems for lettuce growers lead to low supply, high prices; relief on way for consumers
SALINAS, Calif. — Lettuce farmers have been hit with back to back problems that reduced our lettuce supply and drastically increased prices, some of those prices topping off at $6 for a head of Iceberg lettuce. When lettuce production moved to Yuma last month the growing season was hit...
Yuma family creates GoFundMe to bring R.I. crash victim home
The family of a fatal Rhode Island tractor trailer collision victim has created a GoFundMe. The post Yuma family creates GoFundMe to bring R.I. crash victim home appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma lawmakers react to container removal plans
Governor Doug Ducey says the controversial containers, placed by the state on federal land, will be removed by January 4th. The post Yuma lawmakers react to container removal plans appeared first on KYMA.
Eleven-year-old almost kidnapped in Foothills neighborhood
On Saturday, December 17, at about 8:51 at night, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) received a report of an attempted kidnapping in a foothills neighborhood. The post Eleven-year-old almost kidnapped in Foothills neighborhood appeared first on KYMA.
Man in Yuma tries to take little girl, no arrest has been made
YUMA - An 11-year-old girl was outside her home on December 17th, when a man attempted to take her. The man was described as a heavy-set Hispanic man, with dark curly hair, a beard, and an odor of alcoholic beverages. YCSO reported the incident happening around 9:00 pm on E....
Ducey says Arizona containers will be removed
New in the last hour, Governor Doug Ducey says he will remove the shipping containers in Yuma's wall gaps. The post Ducey says Arizona containers will be removed appeared first on KYMA.
Pet Talk: Meet Eddie
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Meet our Pet of the Week Eddie!. Eddie is a 1-year and 9-month-old male pit bull terrier who loves attention. Eddie likes to sit in your lap, give kisses, and be petted. He will also chase balls, play with rope toys, and he gets along...
Food insecurity minor concern for Crossroads Mission
The Crossroads Mission Yuma is seeing an influx of homeless in need of something to eat prior to Christmas, but are not entirely concerned and feel well-prepared at the moment. The post Food insecurity minor concern for Crossroads Mission appeared first on KYMA.
